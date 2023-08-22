Russian Progress 85 Spacecraft Successfully Launches to Space Station

TOPICS:

By NASA August 22, 2023

Progress 85 Cargo Craft Launches

The Progress 85 cargo craft launches to the International Space Station on August 22, 2023. Credit: NASA TV

The Roscosmos Progress 85 spacecraft launched successfully and is en route to the International Space Station, with a scheduled docking on August 24 to deliver three tons of supplies.

Following the launch at 9:08 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 22 (6:08 a.m. Baikonur time on Aug. 23) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 85 spacecraft is safely in orbit and headed for the International Space Station (ISS).

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 69 crew members.

ISS Progress 84 Cargo Craft

The ISS Progress 84 cargo craft from Roscosmos is pictured docked to the International Space Station’s Poisk module. Credit: NASA

Progress is scheduled to dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module at about 11:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 24. Coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 11 p.m. on the NASA Television Media Channel and the agency’s website.

Progress will deliver almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the space station.

Progress 80 Cargo Craft After Undocking From ISS

The uncrewed ISS Progress 80 cargo craft is pictured moments after undocking from the International Space Station’s Poisk module. The trash-filled Progress 80 would reenter the Earth’s atmosphere above the Pacific Ocean a few hours later for a fiery, but safe demise. Credit: NASA

Progress cargo craft are a series of uncrewed Russian spacecraft designed primarily to resupply the International Space Station (ISS). Developed and operated by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, these vehicles transport supplies such as food, fuel, water, and scientific equipment to the ISS. After delivering their cargo, they are usually filled with waste and deorbited, burning up upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Serving as a vital link in maintaining the operation and sustainability of the ISS, Progress spacecraft have been a reliable workhorse in the continued support of space station missions since the era of the Soviet space program.

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Russian Progress 85 Spacecraft Successfully Launches to Space Station"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.