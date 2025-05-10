Scientists Crack 70-Year Fusion Puzzle, Paving Way for Clean Energy

Scientists have developed a powerful new technique to overcome a major obstacle in nuclear fusion energy: the ability to accurately contain high-energy particles within fusion reactors.
By using symmetry theory instead of the slower and less reliable conventional methods, researchers have created a shortcut that enables the design of leak-proof magnetic systems 10 times faster.
Fusion Energy Breakthrough Moves Closer to Reality
The dream of abundant, affordable, and clean fusion energy just got a big boost. A team of scientists from the University of Texas at Austin, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Type One Energy Group has made a major breakthrough that could speed up the path to practical fusion power.
One of the biggest hurdles in fusion energy has been figuring out how to trap high-energy particles inside fusion reactors. These particles, called alpha particles, tend to leak out, making it impossible for the plasma to stay hot and dense enough to keep the fusion reaction going. Engineers use powerful magnetic fields to contain the plasma, but finding and fixing gaps in these fields takes enormous computing power and time.
A 10x Faster Solution for Stellarators
Now, as published in Physical Review Letters, the team has discovered a shortcut. Their new method helps engineers design magnetic confinement systems, especially for a type of reactor called a stellarator, 10 times faster than the standard approach, with no loss in accuracy. That’s a huge leap forward for fusion research.
“What’s most exciting is that we’re solving something that’s been an open problem for almost 70 years,” said Josh Burby, assistant professor of physics at UT and first author of the paper. “It’s a paradigm shift in how we design these reactors.”
The Complexity of Magnetic Bottle Design
A stellarator uses external coils carrying electric currents that generate magnetic fields to confine a plasma and high-energy particles. This confinement system is often described as a “magnetic bottle.”
There is a way to identify where the holes are in the magnetic bottle using Newton’s laws of motion, which is very precise but takes an enormous amount of computational time. Worse still, to design a stellarator, scientists might need to simulate hundreds or thousands of slightly different designs, tweaking the layout of the magnetic coils and iterating to eliminate the holes — a process that would require a prohibitive amount of computation on top of that.
Symmetry Theory: A Game-Changing Approach
So, to save time and money, scientists and engineers routinely use a simpler method for approximating where the holes are, using an approach called perturbation theory. But that method is much less accurate, which has slowed the development of stellarators. The new method relies on symmetry theory, a different way of understanding the system.
“There is currently no practical way to find a theoretical answer to the alpha-particle confinement question without our results,” Burby said. “Direct application of Newton’s laws is too expensive. Perturbation methods commit gross errors. Ours is the first theory that circumvents these pitfalls.”
Beyond Stellarators: Helping Tokamak Designs Too
This new method also can help with a similar but different problem in another popular magnetic fusion reactor design called a tokamak. In that design, there’s a problem with runaway electrons — high-energy electrons that can punch a hole in the surrounding walls. This new method can help identify holes in the magnetic field where these electrons might leak.
Reference: “Nonperturbative Guiding Center Model for Magnetized Plasmas” by J. W. Burby, I. A. Maldonado, M. Ruth, D. A. Messenger and L. Carbajal, 30 April 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.175101
Burby’s co-authors from UT are postdoctoral researcher Max Ruth and graduate student Ivan Maldonado. Other authors are Dan Messenger, a postdoctoral fellow at Los Alamos, and Leopoldo Carbajal, a computational scientist and data scientist at Type One Energy Group, a company planning to build stellarators for power generation.
This work was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.
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That’s amazing, what do s this mean?
Just another piece of the puzzle….May ….come together , about the time Quantum computers is able to settle the final answer , for all solutions for non-ending run forever Fusion power .
But does anyone have the idea , that it will be cheap power ? As we will have to pay back , for 50 years of endless spensive research….Oh , and the super spensive future Fusion plants….About the same time , that Quantum computers , unveils the Tesla effect , near Free energy , from the universe flowing by us every second….
Really at after of all the attempts we have not accomplished free power! It seems if we had gathered all the finances in the world we are not really close to an achievement Fusion!
But after all all the engineering and scientists they have needed to feed their families and keep them from to be little criminals! LOL!
Fusion energy is five years away and always will be.
By using symmetry theory instead of the slower and less reliable conventional methods, researchers have created a shortcut that enables the design of leak-proof magnetic systems 10 times faster.
VERY GOOD.
The power of symmetry is everywhere. The key is how to control and utilize it. Due to being misled by pseudoscientific theories, some researchers have become obsessed with high temperatures. Unfortunately, according to the topological vortex theory (TVT), high temperature may not be the preferred solution. The almost inexhaustible portable topology intelligent battery may be the direction of future energy for human society.
Introducing three new ideas (TVT, temp, battery) in your comment is not very helpful. Please stick to the topic of this article.
@Gary S
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
If you are interested, please browse https://www.zhihu.com/column/c_1278787135349633024?page=1. There may be something you want to know here.
more false chinese nonsense science from Bao-hua Zhang. lol!!!
Thank you for browsing and commenting. Your comments are the greatest contribution of so-called mainstream peer-reviewed publications to science and society.
Burby said. There is currently no practical way to find a theoretical answer to the alpha-particle confinement question. Perturbation methods commit gross errors.
In the current era of rampant pseudoscientific theories (For example, two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions are two objects that are mirror images of each other), although understanding how to circumvent these pitfalls is a form of progress, direction is more important.
This guy is posting nonsense for 5 years or so. Mental health situation there isn’t what it should be.
Thank you for browsing. Your comment is the greatest contribution of so-called peer-reviewed publications to science, humanities, and society.
You can achieve all your dreams through manual reverse rotation.
Congratulations!
In 1965 they were 5-10 years (max!!!) from fusion.
In 1985 they were 5-6 years from fusion.
In 1999 they were 2-3 years from fusion.
In 2005 they were a few months from fusion.
… In 2025 They almost built the first Tokamak in France. If all goes well it will generate energy from 2040. (After spending a few trillions total since the 50s)
In 2040 they will find out the system is highly unstable and dangerous but everyone will say… Fusion was done already (!!!) well done “us scientists”!!!!
It is precisely because there are too many people like AG3 that the so-called peer-reviewed publications and the interest groups behind them are so rampant. They believe that there are few people can understand, so they almost do not conceal their dirtiness and ugliness (https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/468107219).
However, not all members of the public are fools. That’s just a fairy tale in their sleep – The Emperor’s New Clothes.
I am not looking for peer reviewed publications at this stage. I am just looking for comprehensibility.
Have you even read the original comment by Gary S? Why don’t you show some understanding of what he said? Why don’t you at least attempt to formulate a response to his comments?
You introduce terms without explaining them. You claim that your ideas are superior, but you cannot even express your ideas so people can understand them. Smartness is not just having good ideas, it is also about being able to explain them to others. Just criticizing almost all articles here and just criticizing other people hasn’t worked in the last 5 years, has it? So, why not try a different approach?
Sorry！@AG3
You only need to provide evidence that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions are mirror images of each other.
@AG3
Where do things in space come from? If things in space do not come from the dynamic evolution of space itself, what other fundamental processes may they come from? Are the spacetime vortices (based on topological phase transitions) point defects in space?
Disregarding the incompressible, non-viscous, and isotropic ideal fluid properties of absolute space, the reckless promotion of two counter-rotating cobalt-60 isotopes as mirror-image counterparts has constructed a pseudoscientific theoretical framework more shameless than the “geocentric model”, laying bare the corruption, filth, and ugliness permeating contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, etc.).
If you are interested, please browse https://www.zhihu.com/column/c_1278787135349633024?page=1. Here may be something you want to know.
Ok, many other synopses is welcome , but now 2 prove the concepts , as 50 years of dead end research….has cost much floundering around , till Quantum computers can come together , to finally realize the dead ends .
And to ferret out the answers , that would possibly take 50 more years of spensive research….As it all has been band-aids , and big money down the drain….But is helping q few researchers , who wins the contracts…
thank you for this
I think Doc Oct already solved this problem.
The 1,000-tonne solenoid magnet was made by General Atomics Corp. in Poway, California.
That’s a fantastic piece of fiction. Can’t wait to see it implemented in our imaginary world.
Seriously, news of breakthroughs in fusion technology are a dime a dozen. And we’re seeing none of that in real life yet. What else is on the telly?
Give you a thumbs up！
Two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions are mirror images of each other, creating a more shameless pseudo scientific theoretical system in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. The vested interest groups linked by this pseudo scientific theoretical system have long morally hijacked so-called peer-reviewed publications. Let us continue to witness the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of science and humanities with facts.
If anyone is interested, please browse https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286 and https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1899044632500864625.
I posted that theory on quora a month ago wheres my recognition
Ok…..Now re-iterate it here , for us 2 decide if you get a pat on the back , and much speculation, as 2 who you copied it from ?
Please make a (dedicated) Wikipedia page about it.
Ok…..Now re-iterate it here , for us 2 decide if you get a pat on the back , and much speculation, as 2 who you copied it from ?
A Wikipedia page for this symmetry theory would be nice.
Can symmetry theory be applied to orbital mechanics problems where perturbation theory is used?
IT IS MY BELIEF THAT TOO MUCH POWER IS BEING CREATED IN SUPER CYCLE ENERGY PSIOMNIFORCE FUTURE WORLDS REGENERATIVE POWER ENERGY STATIONS OF FUSION FOR THE FEWER AMOUNTS OF PEOPLE WITH DOWNGRADED POWER OR ENERGY CARRIER FACILITIES
TOO MANY NEW MASSIVELY POWERFUL NEW ENERGY SUPPLIES ARE BEING INVENTED WITH NOT ENOUGH MACHINES TO EQUAL OR ACT AS VESSELS FOR THE EVER EXTENDING AMOUNT OF SUPER ENERGY SOURCES BEING CREATED BY HIGHLY DEVELOPED SCIENTISTS
AS AN EXAMPLE, YOU ARE IN EFFECT CREATING A TIME MACHINE FOR A SINCLAIR C5 WHICH WILL BE DESTROYED BECAUSE TOO MUCH POWER AND KNOWLEDGE IS BEING CREATED FOR MACHINES LIKE THE C5 THAT WILL OVERLOAD BECAUSE THE CARRIERS OF SUPER FUSION ENERGY SUPPLIES WILL OVER POWER FOR THE LIMITED VEHICLE POWER CORE I TAKE FOR THE BUSINESS USERS UNDERPOWERED MACHINES AND THE SINCLAIR C5 RECEIVERS OF TOO MUCH POWER FUELS OR KINETIC ENERGY SUPREME CYCLES OF OVER EMPOWERING ENERGY GRIDS WILL EXPLODE THE SMALL CARRIERS OF GLOBAL ELECTRIC GRIDS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES NEEDING NEW AND VERY POWERFUL ENERGY ARE IN EFFECT OVER POWERING SMALL ENERGY CONDUCTORS FOR CITIES REQUIRING LESSER AND SAFER AMOUNTS OF SUPER ENERGY
OR WHY LIGHT A CIGARETTE WITH A GRENADE WHEN A MATCH WILL BE BETTER AND SAFER FOR A MUCH SIMPLER TASK?