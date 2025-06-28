Scientists Discover Bacteria That Devour Toxic “Forever Chemicals”

A study from Catholic University in Piacenza investigates the impact of forever chemicals that pose serious risks to both human health and the environment.

Certain bacteria found in soil may offer a way to break down “eternal pollutants”—substances that persist in the environment and pose serious risks to human and environmental health. These include per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are widely used in products such as cosmetics, food packaging, cookware, and detergents. A research team from Catholic University in Piacenza has isolated about 20 bacterial species from PFAS-contaminated soil in the Veneto region. These bacteria can degrade PFAS by using them as their sole source of carbon and energy.

The study was led by Professor Edoardo Puglisi from the Faculty of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences at Catholic University. It was conducted in collaboration with Professor Giancarlo Renella’s team at the University of Padua and presented at the 35th annual SETAC Europe conference in Vienna in May 2025.

The growing presence of PFAS in soil and groundwater is a major environmental concern due to their chemical stability, high mobility, and toxic effects. The strong carbon-fluorine bond in these molecules makes them extremely resistant to natural degradation, which is why they are often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

PFAS persistence and widespread industrial use

PFAS are a diverse group of chemical compounds that have been manufactured since the 1940s for their water- and oil-repellent properties. These traits have made them useful in a wide range of products, including fabrics, coatings, cosmetics, and packaging. However, the same properties also make PFAS resistant to degradation, allowing them to persist in the environment, accumulate in living organisms, and pose toxic risks to human health. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health issues, including diabetes and hormonal imbalances.

In the specific area studied in the province of Vicenza, industrial activity—likely from a local factory—has caused extensive PFAS contamination. The pollution has affected groundwater, soil, crops, and even drinking water, with concentrations reaching levels above 1000 nanograms per liter.

Combining traditional microbiology and DNA sequencing

The experts at Cattolica University wanted to isolate and identify promising microorganisms capable of degrading PFAS, taken from contaminated sites. To this end, they analyzed the microbial diversity in soils containing PFAS sampled in polluted areas of northern Italy, specifically in highly contaminated sites in the Veneto region in the provinces of Vicenza and Padua. The experts combined classical microbiology techniques for the isolation of bacteria of interest with metabarcoding, a molecular biology technique based on the sequencing of the DNA collected in an environmental sample, used to rapidly identify the species present, providing indications on the bioremediation potential of PFAS.

Professor Puglisi explains: “We obtained these PFAS-eating bacteria through a process called ‘enrichment,’ which involves growing them in media where they only have PFAS to feed on. We already have the complete genomes of these 20 PFAS-eating strains,” the expert continues, “and information on the degradation rates for each one.” In collaboration with the chemistry group in our department, we have measured the degradation efficiency of PFAS, reaching values in some cases above 30%, which is very high for this class of compounds. Tests are now underway on various PFAS, which will be followed by initial lab experiments to verify their remediation capabilities under more representative conditions.

“We are studying these strains in more detail and analyzing their genomes: they are classified in the genera known in the field of bioremediation such as Micrococcus, Rhodanobacter, Pseudoxanthomonas and Achromobacter,” Puglisi explains.

These bacteria are easily cultivated in the laboratory and they usually are not harmful to humans. Furthermore, it is possible that genome analysis could lead to the discovery of genes involved in biodegradation that could be exploited biotechnologically in the future,” the expert points out.

This research will provide new insights into the degradation of PFAS and may contribute to the development of sustainable bioremediation strategies for environments contaminated by these substances.

