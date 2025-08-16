A new study suggests that nature might already be running its own supercolliders—inside spinning supermassive black holes.
These cosmic giants could accelerate particles to extreme energies, possibly even generating dark matter particles, a feat human-built facilities like the Large Hadron Collider have yet to achieve.
Black Holes vs. Billion-Dollar Labs
With federal research budgets under strain, scientists are exploring whether black holes could serve as a low-cost, natural alternative to massive facilities built to detect dark matter and other hard-to-find particles that may hold answers to the universe’s greatest mysteries. This idea is at the center of a new study from Johns Hopkins University, which focuses on supermassive black holes.
The researchers propose that these cosmic phenomena could help offset the enormous cost and decades-long timelines required to build advanced research infrastructure, such as the Large Hadron Collider in Europe. The LHC is currently the world’s most powerful particle accelerator and stretches 17 miles underground.
“One of the great hopes for particle colliders like the Large Hadron Collider is that it will generate dark matter particles, but we haven’t seen any evidence yet,” said study co-author Joseph Silk, an astrophysics professor at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Oxford, UK. “That’s why there are discussions underway to build a much more powerful version, a next-generation supercollider. But as we invest $30 billion and wait 40 years to build this supercollider—nature may provide a glimpse of the future in super massive black holes.”
The research was published in Physical Review Letters.
Peering into Matter’s Deepest Secrets
Particle colliders are designed to smash protons and other subatomic particles together at speeds approaching the speed of light. These collisions generate bursts of energy and scattered debris that could reveal never-before-seen particles, including those suspected to make up dark matter—a fundamental, invisible component of the universe that remains undetected. In addition to advancing particle physics, facilities like the LHC have contributed to major breakthroughs in internet technologies, medical treatment for cancer, and high-performance computing.
Black holes also rotate, much like planets do, but with far more force due to their intense gravitational pull. Scientists are finding that certain fast-spinning black holes located at the centers of galaxies can emit powerful blasts of plasma. These outbursts are thought to be fueled by jets driven by energy from the black hole’s spin and the surrounding matter (known as an accretion disk). According to the new study, these extreme conditions could potentially mirror the outcomes of experiments in man-made particle colliders.
Cosmic Jets as Natural Supercolliders
“If supermassive black holes can generate these particles by high-energy proton collisions, then we might get a signal on Earth, some really high-energy particle passing rapidly through our detectors,” said Silk, who is also a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics in Paris and at the University of Oxford. “That would be the evidence for a novel particle collider within the most mysterious objects in the universe, attaining energies that would be unattainable in any terrestrial accelerator. We’d see something with a strange signature that conceivably provides evidence for dark matter, which is a bit more of a leap, but it’s possible.”
The new study shows that plunging “gas flows” near a black hole can draw energy from its spin, becoming much more violent than scientists thought possible. Near a rapidly spinning black hole, these particles can chaotically collide. Although not identical, the process is similar to the collisions scientists create using intense magnetic fields to accelerate particles in the circular tunnel of a high-energy particle collider.
Escaping Particles Carry Extreme Clues
“Some particles from these collisions go down the throat of the black hole and disappear forever. But because of their energy and momentum, some also come out, and it’s those that come out which are accelerated to unprecedentedly high energies,” Silk said. “We figured out how energetic these beams of particles could be: as powerful as you get from a supercollider, or more. It’s very hard to say what the limit is, but they certainly are up to the energy of the newest supercollider that we plan to build, so they could definitely give us complementary results.”
To detect such high-energy particles, scientists could use observatories already tracking supernovae, massive black hole eruptions, and other cosmic events, Silk said. These include detectors like the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in the South Pole or the Kilometer Cube Neutrino Telescope, which recently detected the most energetic neutrino ever recorded under the Mediterranean Sea.
Distance Is No Barrier to Discovery
“The difference between a supercollider and a black hole is that black holes are far away,” Silk said. “But nevertheless, these particles will get to us.”
Reference: “Black Hole Supercolliders” by Andrew Mummery and Joseph Silk, 3 June 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.221401
Dr. Andrew Mummery, a theoretical physicist at University of Oxford, is also an author of the study.
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Note 2508_171248,180124_Source1. Reinterpreting [】]
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-eye-black-holes-as-cosmic-supercolliders-in-the-hunt-for-dark-matter/
1.
Scientists look to black holes as super colliders of the universe in search of dark matter.
Courtesy of Johns Hopkins University August 16, 2025
>The work of an artist who imagined a supermassive black hole billions of times heavier than the sun.
_It is similar to a black hole found at the center of the galaxy. Its fast rotation and powerful magnetic field can launch huge plasma jets into space,
_This is a process that can have the same consequences as an artificial supergiant impactor. Photo courtesy of Roberto Mola Kandanosa/Johns Hopkins University
1-1.
_A new study suggests that nature is already operating its own super collider inside a rotating supermassive black hole.
^!^>>>>>>>
> Nature itself is qpeoms.
>The black hole itself is like sample 1. oms.vix.ain’s chiral () symmetry gauge group manifold Manifold_sum
>vix.Black_hole is the definition of (*). Hmm.
>In the old days, nature operates as a natural laboratory, so rather than a particle accelerator made of $1 billion, $100 billion,
>It’s operating as a more sophisticated variety of sample1.oms.vix.ain.
sample1.
msbase12.qpeoms.2square.vector
oms.vix.a’6,vixx.a(b1,g3,k3,o5,n6)
b0acfd|0000e0
000ac0|f00bde
0c0fab|000e0d
e00d0c|0b0fa0
f000e0|b0dac0
d0f000|cae0b0
0b000f|0ead0c
0deb00|ac000f
ced0ba|00f000
a0b00e|0dc0f0
0ace00|df000b
0f00d0|e0bc0a
>>>>>>>>>>>
_These cosmic giant particles can also accelerate the particles to extreme energies to produce dark matter particles, an achievement yet to be achieved in human-made facilities such as the Large Hadron Collider.
^!^>>>>>>>
In order to track new particles in a black hole, it seems like we need to try to detect axions in LIGO’s gravitational waves or find traces of the impulse of the quasi-black hole qvixer that produced qcell.tsp in the gravitational waves. Uh-huh.
<<<<<<<<With federal research budgets in short supply, scientists are exploring whether black holes can be a low-cost, natural alternative to large facilities built to detect dark matter and other elusive particles that may contain the answer to the universe’s biggest mystery.
_This idea is at the heart of a new study at Johns Hopkins University that focuses on super massive black holes.
_The researchers suggest that these cosmic phenomena could help offset the enormous costs needed to build advanced research infrastructure, such as Europe’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), and the time required over decades. The LHC, currently the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, is located 17 miles (about 27 kilometers) deep underground.
1-2.
>”One of the great expectations for particle colliders such as Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is that they can produce dark matter particles.
_But no evidence has been found yet,” said Joseph Silk, a professor of astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University and Oxford University in the U.K. and co-author of the study.
_”This is why discussions are underway to build a much stronger version, the next generation of super-giant colliders. But while we invest $30 billion to build these super-giant colliders and wait for 40 years,
_Nature may give us a glimpse into the future of supermassive black holes.”
^!^>>>>>>>
^ Nature’s role as a particle accelerator is clear in theoretical experimental verification but has no guidelines yet. Of course, the theory of relativity is mentioned as the main theory, but it faces limitations in observation.
^ A strong alternative to this is the msbase.qpeoms.qcell theory. A large minority elementary particle that only wants to exist in the multiverse can be estimated to be nqvix.qms. Huh.
It’s a combination of sample.2,3.
sample2.qoms (standard)
0000000011=2,0
0000001100
0000001100
0000010010
0001100000
0101000000
0010010000
0100100000
2000000000
0010000001
sample3.pms (standard)
q0000000000
00q00000000
0000q000000
000000q0000
00000000q00
0000000000q
0q000000000
000q0000000
00000q00000
0000000q000
000000000q0
1-3.
look into the deepest secrets of matter
>Particle colliders are designed to collide protons and other subatomic particles at speeds close to the speed of light.
_ These collisions can produce energy explosions and debris, revealing previously unseen particles.
_Among them are particles that are believed to constitute dark matter, a fundamental and invisible component of the universe.
_Facilities such as LHC have contributed not only to advances in particle physics, but also to breakthroughs in internet technology, cancer treatment, and high-performance computing.
2.
>Black holes rotate like planets, but they have a much greater force due to their powerful gravity.
_ Scientists are discovering that certain high-speed rotating black holes located at the center of the galaxy can emit powerful plasma explosions.
_These explosions are believed to be caused by the rotational energy of the black hole and by jets arising from the surrounding matter (called accretion disk).
^!^>>>>>>>
^For the rotational force of a black hole vixer to be as special as a jet, the spin of zz’.bar tunneling is necessary.
An open question is whether what are observed to be black holes are mathematical black holes with event horizons or compact objects with a surface. (Yes, the latter are possible outcomes of gravitational collapse.) Designing an experiment or observational instrument platform for measuring high energy particle emissions from these sources needs to account for either possibility. The cited PRL paper does not do that.
VERY GOOD!
Topology provides stability blueprints, and topological vortex generation, evolution, and decay dictates specific physics (spatial features, gravitational collapse, fluid viscosity, quantum measurement). If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1933484562941457487 and https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1925124100134790589.