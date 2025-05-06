Close Menu
    Chemistry

    Scientists Finally Confirm “Crazy” Vitamin B1 Theory From 1958

    By Jules Bernstein, University of California - Riverside86 Comments4 Mins Read
    Vitamin B1 Paper
    A team of chemists has achieved the unprecedented: stabilizing a notoriously reactive carbene molecule in water, validating a decades-old theory about vitamin B1 and offering a greener path for chemical manufacturing.

    Chemists have successfully generated an unstable molecule in water, a feat once believed to be impossible.

    Chemists have confirmed a 67-year-old theory about vitamin B1 by stabilizing a highly reactive molecule in water, a breakthrough that was long considered impossible. This discovery not only resolves a long-standing biochemical question but also paves the way for more sustainable and efficient methods of producing pharmaceuticals.

    The molecule involved is a carbene, a form of carbon atom with only six valence electrons instead of the usual eight. This electron deficiency makes carbenes extremely unstable and reactive, especially in water, where they typically break down almost immediately. However, for decades, scientists have suspected that vitamin B1, or thiamine, might form a carbene-like intermediate during essential reactions in the body.

    Confirming Breslow’s 1958 hypothesis

    Now, for the first time, researchers have successfully created a stable carbene in water. They were able to isolate it, seal it in a container, and observe it remaining intact for several months. This achievement is detailed in a new paper published in Science Advances.

    Vincent Lavallo, Left, and Aaron Gregory, Right
    UCR’s Vincent Lavallo, left, and Aaron Gregory, right, who helped prove a 67-year-old chemistry hypothesis. Credit: Stan Lim/UCR

    “This is the first time anyone has been able to observe a stable carbene in water,” said Vincent Lavallo, a professor of chemistry at UC Riverside and corresponding author of the paper. “People thought this was a crazy idea. But it turns out, Breslow was right.”

    The reference is to Ronald Breslow, a Columbia University chemist who proposed in 1958 that vitamin B1 could convert into a carbene to drive biochemical transformations in the body. Breslow’s idea was compelling, but carbenes were so unstable, especially in water, that no one could prove they actually existed in a biological setting.

    Shielding the carbene for stability

    Lavallo’s team succeeded by wrapping the carbene in what he calls “a suit of armor,” a molecule they synthesized in the laboratory that shields the reactive center from water and other molecules. The resulting structure is stable enough to be studied with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and x-ray crystallography, providing conclusive evidence that carbenes like this can exist in water.

    Stable Carbene
    Water stable carbene as seen by the x-ray diffractometer. Credit: Lavallo Lab/UCR

    “We were making these reactive molecules to explore their chemistry, not chasing a historical theory,” said first author Varun Raviprolu, who completed the research as a graduate student at UCR and is now a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA. “But it turns out our work ended up confirming exactly what Breslow proposed all those years ago.”

    Toward greener pharmaceutical chemistry

    Beyond confirming a biochemical hypothesis, the discovery has practical implications. Carbenes are often used as “ligands,” or support structures, in metal-based catalysts — the chemical workhorses used to produce pharmaceuticals, fuels, and other materials. Most of these processes rely on toxic organic solvents. The researchers’ method of stabilizing carbenes in water could help make those reactions cleaner, less expensive, and safer.

    “Water is the ideal solvent — it’s abundant, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly,” Raviprolu said. “If we can get these powerful catalysts to work in water, that’s a big step toward greener chemistry.”

    Varun Raviprolu
    Chemist Varun Raviprolu, paper co-author and former UCR graduate student, now at UCLA. Credit: Stan Lim/UCR

    Mimicking cell chemistry in the lab

    Knowing that such reactive intermediate molecules can be generated and survive in water also brings scientists one step closer to mimicking the kind of chemistry that happens naturally in cells, which are mostly made of water.

    “There are other reactive intermediates we’ve never been able to isolate, just like this one,” Lavallo said. “Using protective strategies like ours, we may finally be able to see them and learn from them.”

    For Lavallo, who has spent two decades designing carbenes, the moment is both professional and personal.

    “Just 30 years ago, people thought these molecules couldn’t even be made,” he said. “Now we can bottle them in water. What Breslow said all those years ago — he was right.”

    For Raviprolu, the discovery serves as a reminder to persevere in scientific research and discovery.

    “Something that seems impossible today might be possible tomorrow, if we continue to invest in science,” he said.

    Reference: “Confirmation of Breslow’s hypothesis: A carbene stable in liquid water” by Varun Tej Raviprolu, Aaron Gregory, Isaac Banda, Scott G. McArthur, Sarah E. McArthur, William A. Goddard III, Charles B. Musgrave III and Vincent Lavallo, 11 April 2025, Science Advances.
    DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adr9681

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google and Google News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    86 Comments

    1. Sunsetlver on

      I live to read about new discoveries like this, however what does it mean for us in the general public?

      Reply
      • Faye on

        I thought the same thing Sun..i take B Complex with Water ..guess it only matters on inanimate objects.

        Reply
        • Michael Box on

          I’m really really really sensitive to sugar and have heard synthetic B1 works better than supplement vitamin B1. The body absorbs it better but a senthetic couldn’t be as healthy as the natural form of B1 vitamin. I have neuropathy and APS and probably diabetic now. I would like to be contacted 602 586-8390

          Reply
      • Elisha on

        While this is mesmerising..
        .man still Mesmerise. By wasting money lives ..million s ..by building bombs bombs that serve only devils Ego..this rubbish must stop..
        Rats do not make rat-traps but man make NUKES,

        Reply
            • Jeffrey martin on

              Wow. You people are amazing and im honored beyond words 🙏 this wasnt a fun experience

            • Eku on

              It is truely terrifying the stupidity of the author.

              Safer because water soluable instead of toxic sokvents. Utterly stupid assertion. At least solvents are noticable to use. This water based carbene could be biologically very damaging, but much harder to detect.

              Spills of solvents would evapourate and water in the environment would degrade the carbene. Making it water soluable could make the carbene much longer lived in the environment.

              This safer because is highly problematic and anyone makibg such flawed logic has no place in science.

            • D Camp on

              “we can get these powerful catalysts to work in water, that’s a big step toward greener chemistry.”Chemist Varun Raviprolu stated
              They create bonds, ligands, or supportive chemical reactions in a cleaner manner. The article states they are used in making fuels pharmaceuticals.

          • Emma on

            And what demonstratable use does this have in an everyday life exactly.
            It’s this kind of thing that gives Republicans an excuse to cut funding on scientific research!

            Reply
            • Axl Gomezs on

              What use for everyday life…?
              What good was to know soldiers heat themselves in front of radar antennas… Let ne think about it while I microwave a soup…!

            • Marko on

              True. Tim Walz sending police to shoot you with paint guns was a true blessing to us during Covid.

            • Roger on

              These interpretations
              about the step forward in sci knowledge and technology should be the basis for a silly SNL skit where the discovery of fire making is discussed and debated. Both the positive and negative implications of humans understanding fire and technology to start fire could be shown to be many millenia old. But Republicans and politics is but a new context fir the same debate, while many in the public, reflected by many comments here, remain rather unimpressed by asking for non-jargon explanations of science and its advances, step by step.

            • Christine Pryce on

              Just because you lack the scientific knowledge to understand this breakthrough does not mean it isn’t worthwhile.
              If water can be used as a solvent it will ultimately make medicines and consumer goods greener and cheaper, because water is far cheaper than industrial solvents.

        • SueO on

          This is not about bombs. It’s about being able to use water as a solvent to make greener (safer) cleaning products.

          Reply
        • Karina on

          Wait! Your telling me that you took a picture of an atom with a special scientific device, yet, that’s the picture! That, my friend, is a cartoon drawing! 🤣 I can’t trust someone who tries to pass off a cartoon drawing for reality.

          Reply
        • Roger on

          That is nothing new. Like the apes said in the original Planet of the Apes scifi movies, Mankind is the only species that kills itself. Not strictly true, but the ego and selfish based behavior is what needs to be stopped. As literature has said for centuries, is that we are our own worst enemies, thus the inner battle and good vs evil is the more important battlespace domain in the long run, not the outer physical electromechanical world of bombs, chemical OR nuclear. They are just tools to an intermediate end.

          Reply
      • Space on

        It just means energy drinks can actually be effective and work its way into the body instead of using food to get this vitamin. So when you hear energy drinks using these types of vitamin its actually false advertising yes they put it in but it gets destroyed the moment it interacts with water.

        Reply
          • Peggy on

            VITAMINS A,D,E,K Are oil soluble vitamins. Meaning when you ingest those vitamins you should have eaten something with fat in it. B VITAMINS are water soluble, so take water with them. Just FYI. Use the information as you wish.

            Reply
        • Christine Pryce on

          This is your précis of the article?
          Go back and tell me where there is any mention of nutrition, or energy drinks?
          It’s about industrial processing. Water being potentially a replacement for expensive industrial solvents.

          Reply
      • 1LoveFarmer on

        Love the information however after all these years of working on carbenes, it would have been nice to be told the general purpose/use of this breakthrough and not the scientific jargon only.

        Reply
      • G on

        Less toxins in the atmosphere, less Superfund sites. More novel and easy synthesis of chems, that will lower cost by a lot.

        Reply
    3. sycheuk on

      Carbon atoms in carbenes are neutral, meaning the number of valence electrons doesn’t change and they have 4 valence electrons, not 8. Their two exposed electrons are paired and unbonded. This type of carbon is useful in coordinating with transition metals in the field of organometallic chemistry, which has many uses in synthetic organic chemistry.

      Reply
    4. Alan on

      It produces much less pollution, possibly cleans away pollution quicker, makes her gher duality chemicals and costs less.

      Reply
    9. John on

      With all that information you still haven’t told us what builds muscle growth for people over 60 years old .

      Reply
    11. Henry on

      Outstanding article, thanks for the information. Read the article again to understand. Don’t be a Neanderthal, follow up.

      Reply
      • prokop pako on

        finally a smart comment, i don’t understand how people can’t be happy with this extraordinery and positive news

        Reply
    13. Tim Terry on

      For someone who quotes basic facts about the carbon atom incorrectly, I tend to doubt the rest of the validity of the article and possibly, the author. For that reason, I also wonder about the other articles on this site….

      Reply
    15. Bob on

      Emma, Pure research is done for the sake of discovery and learning. That information then becomes a tool that engineers can use to do useful things. Just because you don’t see the usefulness in something that you have have little hope in understanding does not mean that it will not become an essential tool for some future use. It could end up being pivotal to cutting cancer or COPD or improving solar cell efficiencies or . . . Who knows?

      Reply
      • Axl Gomezs on

        Nice, Bob. What good was to know soldiers heat themselves in front of radar antennas… Let us think about it while I microwave a soup…!

        Reply
      • Christine Pryce on

        The scientific illiteracy in this comments section is truly terrifying.
        That anyone can come away from the article thinking it’s about nutritional supplements…. Is beyond me

        Reply
    16. Bob incogneto on

      I think people are getting a little tired if not wary about things like this because for the last 50 years we keep hearing about all these amazing new discoveries that are supposed to revolutionize everything be the next cure for cancer give us a whole new insight on things yet for the last 50 years we have only gotten fatter dumber slower more unhealthy and drastically more prone to getting some god forsaken horrible disease but sure enough the pharmaceutical industry allways comes up with something that as long as we take it religiously for the rest of our lives we could possibly “manage” the symptoms but strangely enough they can never quite figure out how to cure anything and if it proposes to prevent anything it only has a 26% success rate and a list of side effects a mile long at best…so you can’t blame people for being jaded or skeptical about the whole situation let alone a new research paper that was quite light on details and useful info …just saying

      Reply
    17. Leesie on

      Thanks for the motivation to put the phone down and go for a walk. Gorgeous day outside! Gonna soak in some vitamin D… While avoiding radar antennas and microwaved soup. See you all tomorrow!

      Reply
    18. Mare on

      This article lacks so much specificity that I could not easily connect the dots on it–something which I am usually able to do. I am one of those, if I didn’t get it, you didn’t explain it well, people.
      I can’t tell if it’s a case of the author understanding the material so well that they shorthand it to the point that most people, who are not in the field, will not understand it, or they don’t didn’t understand the material well themselves.
      BTW the editing window you have for comments is impossible to navigate. I had to write this in a note elsewhere and cut and paste it in order to not lose my mind using your little window.

      Reply
      • Christine Pryce on

        Id suggest that if you cannot figure out how to leave a message in a little text box, you probably are NOT the kind of person who always gets stuff easily if it’s explained well. Sorry but you asked for it.

        Reply
    19. Onnie on

      Wow. Why is everyone asking how this will be applied in real life like the article doesn’t ever mention anything?

      Quoted verbatim –
      “Beyond confirming a biochemical hypothesis, the discovery has practical implications. Carbenes are often used as “ligands,” or support structures, in metal-based catalysts — the chemical workhorses used to produce pharmaceuticals, fuels, and other materials. Most of these processes rely on toxic organic solvents. The researchers’ method of stabilizing carbenes in water could help make those reactions cleaner, less expensive, and safer.”

      Sounds like there are numerous potential benefits and uses across industries. But simply explaining more of our own biochemistry (how B1 might be doing certain things in the body) is enough.

      I have never read the comments section here before and I never will again. This experience has only cemented for me exactly how screwed we are as a species …

      “Electrolytes! It’s what plants crave!”

      Reply
    20. Kaleka on

      I am still hoping for a bieutiful positive outcome, when you love yourselsf your whole being should show grateful action in our lives, never stop….,…

      Reply
    21. CarmenInCali on

      This is almost interesting. Vitamin B1 and benfotiamine help with sciatic pain and migraines. Apparently this is one vitamin that is depleted when barometic pressure changes.
      I wonder if this discoery would help with this concept.

      Reply
      • K on

        Is vitamin B-1 stable in a tablet form? Were there no benefits from taking any B-1 vitamin supplements or sprayed on processed cereals (fortified) ?

        Reply
        • Christine Pryce on

          This is NOT about the nutritional supplement Vitamin B!
          It’s about the industrial processes that can now perhaps use water instead of expensive solvents, as a result of this discovery!

          Reply
    Leave A Reply