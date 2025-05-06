Scientists Finally Confirm “Crazy” Vitamin B1 Theory From 1958

Chemists have successfully generated an unstable molecule in water, a feat once believed to be impossible.
Chemists have confirmed a 67-year-old theory about vitamin B1 by stabilizing a highly reactive molecule in water, a breakthrough that was long considered impossible. This discovery not only resolves a long-standing biochemical question but also paves the way for more sustainable and efficient methods of producing pharmaceuticals.
The molecule involved is a carbene, a form of carbon atom with only six valence electrons instead of the usual eight. This electron deficiency makes carbenes extremely unstable and reactive, especially in water, where they typically break down almost immediately. However, for decades, scientists have suspected that vitamin B1, or thiamine, might form a carbene-like intermediate during essential reactions in the body.
Confirming Breslow’s 1958 hypothesis
Now, for the first time, researchers have successfully created a stable carbene in water. They were able to isolate it, seal it in a container, and observe it remaining intact for several months. This achievement is detailed in a new paper published in Science Advances.
“This is the first time anyone has been able to observe a stable carbene in water,” said Vincent Lavallo, a professor of chemistry at UC Riverside and corresponding author of the paper. “People thought this was a crazy idea. But it turns out, Breslow was right.”
The reference is to Ronald Breslow, a Columbia University chemist who proposed in 1958 that vitamin B1 could convert into a carbene to drive biochemical transformations in the body. Breslow’s idea was compelling, but carbenes were so unstable, especially in water, that no one could prove they actually existed in a biological setting.
Shielding the carbene for stability
Lavallo’s team succeeded by wrapping the carbene in what he calls “a suit of armor,” a molecule they synthesized in the laboratory that shields the reactive center from water and other molecules. The resulting structure is stable enough to be studied with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and x-ray crystallography, providing conclusive evidence that carbenes like this can exist in water.
“We were making these reactive molecules to explore their chemistry, not chasing a historical theory,” said first author Varun Raviprolu, who completed the research as a graduate student at UCR and is now a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA. “But it turns out our work ended up confirming exactly what Breslow proposed all those years ago.”
Toward greener pharmaceutical chemistry
Beyond confirming a biochemical hypothesis, the discovery has practical implications. Carbenes are often used as “ligands,” or support structures, in metal-based catalysts — the chemical workhorses used to produce pharmaceuticals, fuels, and other materials. Most of these processes rely on toxic organic solvents. The researchers’ method of stabilizing carbenes in water could help make those reactions cleaner, less expensive, and safer.
“Water is the ideal solvent — it’s abundant, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly,” Raviprolu said. “If we can get these powerful catalysts to work in water, that’s a big step toward greener chemistry.”
Mimicking cell chemistry in the lab
Knowing that such reactive intermediate molecules can be generated and survive in water also brings scientists one step closer to mimicking the kind of chemistry that happens naturally in cells, which are mostly made of water.
“There are other reactive intermediates we’ve never been able to isolate, just like this one,” Lavallo said. “Using protective strategies like ours, we may finally be able to see them and learn from them.”
For Lavallo, who has spent two decades designing carbenes, the moment is both professional and personal.
“Just 30 years ago, people thought these molecules couldn’t even be made,” he said. “Now we can bottle them in water. What Breslow said all those years ago — he was right.”
For Raviprolu, the discovery serves as a reminder to persevere in scientific research and discovery.
“Something that seems impossible today might be possible tomorrow, if we continue to invest in science,” he said.
Reference: “Confirmation of Breslow’s hypothesis: A carbene stable in liquid water” by Varun Tej Raviprolu, Aaron Gregory, Isaac Banda, Scott G. McArthur, Sarah E. McArthur, William A. Goddard III, Charles B. Musgrave III and Vincent Lavallo, 11 April 2025, Science Advances.
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adr9681
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I live to read about new discoveries like this, however what does it mean for us in the general public?
I thought the same thing Sun..i take B Complex with Water ..guess it only matters on inanimate objects.
I’m really really really sensitive to sugar and have heard synthetic B1 works better than supplement vitamin B1. The body absorbs it better but a senthetic couldn’t be as healthy as the natural form of B1 vitamin. I have neuropathy and APS and probably diabetic now. I would like to be contacted 602 586-8390
This has absolutely nothing to do with nutrition.
While this is mesmerising..
.man still Mesmerise. By wasting money lives ..million s ..by building bombs bombs that serve only devils Ego..this rubbish must stop..
Rats do not make rat-traps but man make NUKES,
Run that by me again, please ..?
Yikes! Don’t encourage him!
Wow. You people are amazing and im honored beyond words 🙏 this wasnt a fun experience
It is truely terrifying the stupidity of the author.
Safer because water soluable instead of toxic sokvents. Utterly stupid assertion. At least solvents are noticable to use. This water based carbene could be biologically very damaging, but much harder to detect.
Spills of solvents would evapourate and water in the environment would degrade the carbene. Making it water soluable could make the carbene much longer lived in the environment.
This safer because is highly problematic and anyone makibg such flawed logic has no place in science.
“we can get these powerful catalysts to work in water, that’s a big step toward greener chemistry.”Chemist Varun Raviprolu stated
They create bonds, ligands, or supportive chemical reactions in a cleaner manner. The article states they are used in making fuels pharmaceuticals.
And what demonstratable use does this have in an everyday life exactly.
It’s this kind of thing that gives Republicans an excuse to cut funding on scientific research!
What use for everyday life…?
What good was to know soldiers heat themselves in front of radar antennas… Let ne think about it while I microwave a soup…!
True. Tim Walz sending police to shoot you with paint guns was a true blessing to us during Covid.
These interpretations
about the step forward in sci knowledge and technology should be the basis for a silly SNL skit where the discovery of fire making is discussed and debated. Both the positive and negative implications of humans understanding fire and technology to start fire could be shown to be many millenia old. But Republicans and politics is but a new context fir the same debate, while many in the public, reflected by many comments here, remain rather unimpressed by asking for non-jargon explanations of science and its advances, step by step.
Just because you lack the scientific knowledge to understand this breakthrough does not mean it isn’t worthwhile.
If water can be used as a solvent it will ultimately make medicines and consumer goods greener and cheaper, because water is far cheaper than industrial solvents.
This is not about bombs. It’s about being able to use water as a solvent to make greener (safer) cleaning products.
Wait! Your telling me that you took a picture of an atom with a special scientific device, yet, that’s the picture! That, my friend, is a cartoon drawing! 🤣 I can’t trust someone who tries to pass off a cartoon drawing for reality.
That is nothing new. Like the apes said in the original Planet of the Apes scifi movies, Mankind is the only species that kills itself. Not strictly true, but the ego and selfish based behavior is what needs to be stopped. As literature has said for centuries, is that we are our own worst enemies, thus the inner battle and good vs evil is the more important battlespace domain in the long run, not the outer physical electromechanical world of bombs, chemical OR nuclear. They are just tools to an intermediate end.
VERY, Very well said. Thank you.
It just means energy drinks can actually be effective and work its way into the body instead of using food to get this vitamin. So when you hear energy drinks using these types of vitamin its actually false advertising yes they put it in but it gets destroyed the moment it interacts with water.
Nice!
VITAMINS A,D,E,K Are oil soluble vitamins. Meaning when you ingest those vitamins you should have eaten something with fat in it. B VITAMINS are water soluble, so take water with them. Just FYI. Use the information as you wish.
Any suggestions regarding how to take Vitamin C?
Use liposomal Vitamin C
This is your précis of the article?
Go back and tell me where there is any mention of nutrition, or energy drinks?
It’s about industrial processing. Water being potentially a replacement for expensive industrial solvents.
Love the information however after all these years of working on carbenes, it would have been nice to be told the general purpose/use of this breakthrough and not the scientific jargon only.
It means the drug companies will get even richer and more powerful
Less toxins in the atmosphere, less Superfund sites. More novel and easy synthesis of chems, that will lower cost by a lot.
what does this mean for me?
bs
Exciting * May the funds for research remain intact ~
The picture of the “water stable carbene” is upside down, it looks like two parents walking their kid.
,Exactly.
Good news, i hope this benefits our health.
Fir us
Wow. You people are amazing and im honored beyond words 🙏 this wasnt a fun experience
The comments below this piece terrify me. I don’t know what’s going on in public schools, but that anybody can read the article and STILL come away with the impression it’s about nutritional supplements… Is beyond me 😔😔
Jeffrey Epsteiner’s
The lack of critical thinking here is disturbing.
What good was to know soldiers heat themselves in front of radar antennas… Let us think about it while I microwave a soup…!
Why does it have to be about you?
Not everything in the world is about you!
Carbon atoms in carbenes are neutral, meaning the number of valence electrons doesn’t change and they have 4 valence electrons, not 8. Their two exposed electrons are paired and unbonded. This type of carbon is useful in coordinating with transition metals in the field of organometallic chemistry, which has many uses in synthetic organic chemistry.
Thanks for simplifying that.
😄
Thank You !¡
So, it does go well with fish.
except for the PROVEN FACT that it is pure poison for every living organism on the planet.
Exactly. There can’t be 8 valence elections in an atom that has only 6 atoms total.
It produces much less pollution, possibly cleans away pollution quicker, makes her gher duality chemicals and costs less.
This has cleared up things regarding the B vitamin. Thanks.
OMG WOW YOU ALL ARE VERY BAD /👍
A fall asleep article.
And the result was…….
OMG WOW YOU ALL ARE VERY BAD /👍
My favorite is the M-1 carbene made by GM.
👍
What else can it do for mental health.
Drink it and the pain goes away
With all that information you still haven’t told us what builds muscle growth for people over 60 years old .
Anabolic steroids
Gamma Hydroxy Butyrate.
Dreams…lol
The proposal suggests life progressed as soon as some genetic hiccup got around carbene.
Outstanding article, thanks for the information. Read the article again to understand. Don’t be a Neanderthal, follow up.
finally a smart comment, i don’t understand how people can’t be happy with this extraordinery and positive news
I like stuff….
For someone who quotes basic facts about the carbon atom incorrectly, I tend to doubt the rest of the validity of the article and possibly, the author. For that reason, I also wonder about the other articles on this site….
most are bs false science, just opinions no proof.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Breslow
The results discussed above (particularly the synchrotron argument) led Breslow to propose that the D amino acids and L sugars could generate life in other parts of the universe.[18]
Probably right about this also. Died in 2017 at 86.
Thanks! This is possibly the smartest post in the thread!
Emma, Pure research is done for the sake of discovery and learning. That information then becomes a tool that engineers can use to do useful things. Just because you don’t see the usefulness in something that you have have little hope in understanding does not mean that it will not become an essential tool for some future use. It could end up being pivotal to cutting cancer or COPD or improving solar cell efficiencies or . . . Who knows?
Nice, Bob. What good was to know soldiers heat themselves in front of radar antennas… Let us think about it while I microwave a soup…!
Eel wat is wart
The scientific illiteracy in this comments section is truly terrifying.
That anyone can come away from the article thinking it’s about nutritional supplements…. Is beyond me
I think people are getting a little tired if not wary about things like this because for the last 50 years we keep hearing about all these amazing new discoveries that are supposed to revolutionize everything be the next cure for cancer give us a whole new insight on things yet for the last 50 years we have only gotten fatter dumber slower more unhealthy and drastically more prone to getting some god forsaken horrible disease but sure enough the pharmaceutical industry allways comes up with something that as long as we take it religiously for the rest of our lives we could possibly “manage” the symptoms but strangely enough they can never quite figure out how to cure anything and if it proposes to prevent anything it only has a 26% success rate and a list of side effects a mile long at best…so you can’t blame people for being jaded or skeptical about the whole situation let alone a new research paper that was quite light on details and useful info …just saying
Exactly
Hey Bob Inc, the Pharma industry is a whole different animal. They DO have cures, but that doesn’t seem economically convenient vs keep alleviating the symptoms.
Look for this movie: Phase IV (2002) – https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0289758/
Thanks for the motivation to put the phone down and go for a walk. Gorgeous day outside! Gonna soak in some vitamin D… While avoiding radar antennas and microwaved soup. See you all tomorrow!
This article lacks so much specificity that I could not easily connect the dots on it–something which I am usually able to do. I am one of those, if I didn’t get it, you didn’t explain it well, people.
I can’t tell if it’s a case of the author understanding the material so well that they shorthand it to the point that most people, who are not in the field, will not understand it, or they don’t didn’t understand the material well themselves.
BTW the editing window you have for comments is impossible to navigate. I had to write this in a note elsewhere and cut and paste it in order to not lose my mind using your little window.
Id suggest that if you cannot figure out how to leave a message in a little text box, you probably are NOT the kind of person who always gets stuff easily if it’s explained well. Sorry but you asked for it.
Wow. Why is everyone asking how this will be applied in real life like the article doesn’t ever mention anything?
Quoted verbatim –
“Beyond confirming a biochemical hypothesis, the discovery has practical implications. Carbenes are often used as “ligands,” or support structures, in metal-based catalysts — the chemical workhorses used to produce pharmaceuticals, fuels, and other materials. Most of these processes rely on toxic organic solvents. The researchers’ method of stabilizing carbenes in water could help make those reactions cleaner, less expensive, and safer.”
Sounds like there are numerous potential benefits and uses across industries. But simply explaining more of our own biochemistry (how B1 might be doing certain things in the body) is enough.
I have never read the comments section here before and I never will again. This experience has only cemented for me exactly how screwed we are as a species …
“Electrolytes! It’s what plants crave!”
Give people a chance 🙂
I am still hoping for a bieutiful positive outcome, when you love yourselsf your whole being should show grateful action in our lives, never stop….,…
This is almost interesting. Vitamin B1 and benfotiamine help with sciatic pain and migraines. Apparently this is one vitamin that is depleted when barometic pressure changes.
I wonder if this discoery would help with this concept.
Is vitamin B-1 stable in a tablet form? Were there no benefits from taking any B-1 vitamin supplements or sprayed on processed cereals (fortified) ?
This is NOT about the nutritional supplement Vitamin B!
It’s about the industrial processes that can now perhaps use water instead of expensive solvents, as a result of this discovery!
It’s nothing to do with nutrition.
It’s about industrial processing.