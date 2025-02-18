Scientists Identify Cellular “Switch” That May Reverse Diabetes

Mitochondrial stress disrupts insulin production in diabetes, but reversing the damage may restore β-cell function.
Mitochondria are essential for generating the energy that fuels cells and enables them to function.
However, mitochondrial defects are linked to the development of diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Patients with this disorder either cannot produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin their pancreas produces to maintain normal blood sugar levels.
Several studies have shown that the insulin-producing pancreatic β-cells of diabetic patients have abnormal mitochondria and fail to generate sufficient energy. Yet, these studies have not explained why the cells behave this way.
In a study published in Science, researchers at the University of Michigan used mice to show that dysfunctional mitochondria trigger a response that affects the maturation and function of β-cells.
“We wanted to determine which pathways are important for maintaining proper mitochondrial function,” said Emily M. Walker, Ph.D, a research assistant professor of internal medicine and first author of the study.
To do so, the team damaged three components that are essential for mitochondrial function: their DNA, a pathway used to get rid of damaged mitochondria, and one that maintains a healthy pool of mitochondria in the cell.
“In all three cases, the exact same stress response was turned on, which caused β-cells to become immature, stop making enough insulin, and essentially stop being β-cells,” Walker said.
“Our results demonstrate that the mitochondria can send signals to the nucleus and change the fate of the cell.”
The researchers also confirmed their findings in human pancreatic islet cells.
Mitochondrial dysfunction affects several types of cells
Their results prompted the team to expand their search into other cells that are affected during diabetes.
“Diabetes is a multi-system disease—you gain weight, your liver produces too much sugar and your muscles are affected. That’s why we wanted to look at other tissues as well,” said Scott A. Soleimanpour, M.D., director of the Michigan Diabetes Research Center and senior author of the study.
The team repeated their mouse experiments in liver cells and fat-storing cells and saw that the same stress response was turned on. Both cell types were unable to mature and function properly.
“Although we haven’t tested all possible cell types, we believe that our results could be applicable to all the different tissues that are affected by diabetes,” Soleimanpour said.
Reversing mitochondrial damage could help cure diabetes
Regardless of the cell type, the researchers found that damage to the mitochondria did not cause cell death.
This observation brought up the possibility that if they could reverse the damage, the cells would function normally.
To do so, they used a drug called ISRIB that blocked the stress response. They found that after four weeks, the β-cells regained their ability to control glucose levels in mice.
“Losing your β-cells is the most direct path to getting type 2 diabetes. Through our study we now have an explanation for what might be happening and how we can intervene and fix the root cause,” Soleimanpour said.
The team is working on further dissecting the cellular pathways that are disrupted and hope that they will be able to replicate their results in cell samples from diabetic patients.
Reference: “Retrograde mitochondrial signaling governs the identity and maturity of metabolic tissues” by Emily M. Walker, Gemma L. Pearson, Nathan Lawlor, Ava M. Stendahl, Anne Lietzke, Vaibhav Sidarala, Jie Zhu, Tracy Stromer, Emma C. Reck, Jin Li, Elena Levi-D’Ancona, Mabelle B. Pasmooij, Dre L. Hubers, Aaron Renberg, Kawthar Mohamed, Vishal S. Parekh, Irina X. Zhang, Benjamin Thompson, Deqiang Zhang, Sarah A. Ware, Leena Haataja, Nathan Qi, Stephen C. J. Parker, Peter Arvan, Lei Yin, Brett A. Kaufman, Leslie S. Satin, Lori Sussel, Michael L. Stitzel and Scott A. Soleimanpour, 6 February 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adf2034
Funding: Breakthrough T1D, NIH/National Institutes of Health, Department of Veterans’ Affairs, American Diabetes Association
In regards to eating, lower your portions and definitely eat slow. It takes time for your stomach to let your brain know you are full. Furthermore, increase your physical activity. You can use a treadmill, bicycle, or elliptical for about 20-30 minutes a day at least 4 days/week. Also using weights while moving will increase the amount of calories your body will burn. Exercise is a great way for skeletal muscle to take up glucose in the blood because unlike other tissue, skeletal muscle does not need insulin to do so.
Insulin is a fat storing hormone. If blood sugar is high, insulin is high, and you cannot lose weight. The solution is going to a keto diet and intermittent fasting. Also cut out all carbs. i have list 40 lbs so far doing this. Look up Dr. Sten Ekberg on YouTube search for reversing insulin resistance. It'll change your life.
With medical support follow a very low calorie diet for a few months. Use Myfitnesspal app or soups and shakes. See the Newcastle diet study which reversed half of early type 2 diabetes cases. The easiest way is to take the new medications like Ozempic – request help from your doctor.
Marion, you may want to consider what I wrote to Nancy below. I don’t believe prescription drugs should be necessary.
Insulin is a fat storing hormone. If blood sugar is high, insulin is high, and you cannot lose weight. The solution is going to a keto diet and intermittent fasting. Also cut out all carbs. i have lost 40 lbs so far doing this. Look up Dr. Sten Ekberg on YouTube search for reversing insulin resistance. It’ll change your life.
In regards to eating, lower your portions and definitely eat slow. It takes time for your stomach to let your brain know you are full. Furthermore, increase your physical activity. You can use a treadmill, bicycle, or elliptical for about 20-30 minutes a day at least 4 days/week. Also using weights while moving will increase the amount of calories your body will burn. Exercise is a great way for skeletal muscle to take up glucose in the blood because unlike other tissue, skeletal muscle does not need insulin to do so.
Not a healthcare or professional of any kind, Nancy, I’ve been battling externally imposed chronic illness for forty-three years and counting, with only limited success due to innate food allergies and added FDA approved food poisoning in my normally abnormal diet; allergies rule and added MSG (minimally) makes them worse. I suspect they are contributing factors to diabetes, type 1 and/or type 2. Perhaps some of what I previously posted can be helpful to you: https://scitechdaily.com/longevity-breakthrough-scientists-restore-youthful-enzyme-activity-to-combat-aging/#comment-871136 More details on my ad free video channel “About” page: https://odysee.com/@charlesgshaver:d?view=about Best wishes for better success.
I went through a battle for my Life after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, a fast killer. After the oncologist team removed half my pancreas. I was in hospital almost 4 months, went from 275lbs to 173lbs, brutal diet plan called whipple surgery. Trust me, avoid it if all possible. But hey, i survived. My pancreatic cancer, tumor on my pancreas was caused by OTC medication, it was found to be contaminated thanks to a BIG NAME BIG PHARMA COMPANY.
PLEASE Listen, I started taking insulin using a glucose chart which started out fine. 6 Months after starting insulin i gained 32lbs. I stopped insulin & just stopped eating all starches, rice,Noodles ect. I eat cauliflower made rice, or broccoli made rice, i eat bacon, chicken, fish= meat meat meat grilled or baked, cut out all fried foods & STOPPED USING SEED OILS. I use 100% real butter & organic whole milk! If or when my sugar drops below 90 i drink small OJ, if it goes below 77, thats when i will reward myself with ice cream, real milk chocolate, or a cookie. Usually after 1 or 2 cookies 20min its 135.
I have to start bringing up my glucose before it gets under 80 because it takes so long for my body to adjust & if 8 don’t I have had hit low 60’s & passed out. Since that pancreas surgery metabolism takes forever.
I use GCM LIBRE 3 PLUS sensors & set alarms. I manage to keep my A1C 5.8 to 7.5 just by eating the above. NO STARCHES & NO SUGAR unless to bring up glucose level. I drink Mostly water or flavored water using crystal light grape is delicious, & u can get it with caffeine. My Breakfast every morning is 2 to 3 scrambled eggs & 6 strips of bacon & bread made with cauliflower flower. Real fruit jams no sugar.. my weight is back down to 185lb, im 6-1½ tall & 63yrs old. my youngest son 18 just graduated HS & i want to be around to see him make his dream=USAF ACADEMY. I wish each of you the best of luck & to great health.
