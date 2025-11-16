Scientists Make “Dark” Light States Shine, Unlocking New Quantum Tech

A breakthrough in manipulating dark excitons could pave the way for next-generation quantum communication systems and ultra-compact photonic devices.

A research group from the City University of New York and the University of Texas at Austin has developed a method to illuminate light states that were once undetectable, known as dark excitons, and to direct their emission with nanoscale precision. The results, reported today in Nature Photonics, point toward future technologies that could operate more quickly, take up less space, and use far less energy.

Dark excitons are unusual light-matter states found in extremely thin semiconductor materials. They normally escape detection because they release light only faintly. Despite this, they are considered valuable for quantum information science and next-generation photonics because they interact with light in distinctive ways, persist for long periods, and are less affected by environmental noise, which reduces decoherence.

Engineering Light at the Nanoscale

To uncover these hidden states, the researchers built a nanoscale optical cavity that combined gold nanotubes with a single sheet of tungsten diselenide (WSe₂), a material just three atoms thick. This structure boosted the light emitted by dark excitons by about 300,000 times, allowing the team to both observe them clearly and control their behavior.

“This work shows that we can access and manipulate light-matter states that were previously out of reach,” said the study’s principal investigator Andrea Alù, who is a Distinguished and Einstein Professor of Physics at the CUNY Graduate Center and founding director of the Photonics Initiative at the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center (CUNY ASRC). “By turning these hidden states on and off at will and controlling them with nanoscale resolution, we open exciting opportunities to disruptively advance next-generation optical and quantum technologies, including for sensing and computing.”

Tuning Quantum States with Precision

The research team also demonstrated that these dark states can be tuned on demand using electric and magnetic fields, enabling precise control for potential applications in on-chip photonics, sensors, and quantum communication. Unlike previous attempts, this approach preserves the material’s natural properties while achieving record-breaking enhancement of light-matter coupling.

“Our study reveals a new family of spin-forbidden dark excitons that had never been observed before,” said Jiamin Quan, first author of the study. “This discovery is just the beginning—it opens a path to explore many other hidden quantum states in 2D materials.”

Resolving a Long-Standing Debate

This discovery also resolves a long-standing debate about whether plasmonic structures can truly enhance dark excitons without altering their nature as they come in close contact. The authors addressed the challenge by carefully designing the plasmonic-excitonic heterostructure using nanometer-thin layers of boron nitride, key to unveil the new dark excitons observed by the team.

Reference: “On-site enhancement and control of spin-forbidden dark excitons in a plasmonic heterostructure” by Jiamin Quan, Michele Cotrufo, Saroj Chand, Xuefeng Jiang, Zhida Liu, Enrique Mejia, Wei Wang, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, Gabriele Grosso, Xiaoqin Li and Andrea Alù, 12 November 2025, Nature Photonics.

DOI: 10.1038/s41566-025-01788-w

The work was supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Office of Naval Research, and the National Science Foundation.

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