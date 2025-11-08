Scientists Recreate the Fiery Birth of the Universe in the Lab

Rice University researchers have taken the Universe’s temperature by measuring heat from quark-gluon plasma, a primordial substance created just after the Big Bang.

Using high-energy particle collisions, they tracked how this plasma formed and cooled over time. Their findings, showing temperatures between 2 and 3 trillion Kelvin, offer the most precise look yet at how the early universe evolved from pure energy into matter.

Measuring the Primordial Fireball

A team led by Rice University physicist Frank Geurts has achieved a breakthrough by measuring the temperature of quark-gluon plasma (QGP) at multiple points in its evolution. This exotic form of matter is thought to have filled the universe only millionths of a second after the big bang, the event that marks the beginning and expansion of the cosmos. The research, published October 14 in Nature Communications, sheds new light on how the early universe behaved under extreme heat and density.

For decades, scientists have sought reliable ways to measure temperatures in environments so extreme that no instrument could directly survive them. Geurts and his colleagues solved this problem by studying thermal electron-positron pairs created during high-speed heavy-ion collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York. These emissions revealed the plasma’s internal temperature as it formed and cooled.

Earlier attempts at temperature measurements were often uncertain, influenced by factors such as whether they reflected the QGP phase itself or were skewed by Doppler-like effects caused by the plasma’s rapid motion.

“Our measurements unlock QGP’s thermal fingerprint,” said Geurts, a professor of physics and astronomy and co-spokesperson of the RHIC STAR collaboration. “Tracking dilepton emissions has allowed us to determine how hot the plasma was and when it started to cool, providing a direct view of conditions just microseconds after the universe’s inception.”

A New Thermal Window Into Nuclear Matter

Quark-gluon plasma is a unique state where quarks and gluons, the building blocks of protons and neutrons, exist freely rather than being bound inside particles. Its properties depend strongly on temperature, but previous approaches lacked the resolution and precision needed to probe the plasma’s interior without interference from its violent expansion. Because QGP can reach temperatures in the trillions of Kelvins, researchers needed a noninvasive method capable of capturing accurate, real-time readings.

“Thermal lepton pairs, or electron-positron emissions produced throughout the QGP’s lifetime, emerged as ideal candidates,” Geurts said. “Unlike quarks, which can interact with the plasma, these leptons pass through it largely unscathed, carrying undistorted information about their environment.”

Detecting these faint signals among countless other particles demanded exceptional sensitivity and meticulous data calibration.

Experimental Breakthrough at RHIC

To make this possible, the team enhanced the RHIC’s detection systems, fine-tuning them to identify low-momentum lepton pairs while filtering out background noise. They then tested the idea that the energy distribution of these pairs could directly reflect the plasma’s temperature. This method, known in theoretical discussions as a “penetrating thermometer,” combines emission data collected throughout the plasma’s lifespan to form an average temperature profile.

Despite the inherent challenges of limited statistical data and complex background interference, the researchers succeeded in obtaining one of the most accurate thermal measurements of quark-gluon plasma to date.

Mapping the Quark-Gluon Temperature Profile

The study revealed two distinct average temperatures depending on the mass range of the dielectron pairs: a lower temperature of approximately 2.01 trillion Kelvin in the low-mass region, predicted by theoretical models and consistent with freeze-out temperatures from hadronic probes, and a significantly higher temperature of about 3.25 trillion Kelvin in the higher pair mass region.

This difference indicates that thermal radiation from the low-mass range, which creates these dielectrons, is predominantly emitted later near the phase transition. In contrast, those from the higher mass range originate from the earlier, hotter stage of the QGP’s evolution.

“This work reports average QGP temperatures at two distinct stages of evolution and multiple baryonic chemical potentials, marking a significant advance in mapping the QGP’s thermodynamic properties,” Geurts said.

Implications for the Early Universe

By precisely measuring the temperature of the QGP at different points in its evolution, scientists gain crucial experimental data needed to complete the “QCD phase diagram,” which is essential for mapping out how fundamental matter behaves under immense heat and density, akin to conditions that existed moments after the big bang and are present in cosmic phenomena like neutron stars.

“Armed with this thermal map, researchers can now refine their understanding of QGP lifetimes and its transport properties, thus improving our understanding of the early universe,” Geurts said. “This advancement signifies more than a measurement; it heralds a new era in exploring matter’s most extreme frontier.”

Reference: “Temperature measurement of Quark-Gluon plasma at different stages” by STAR Collaboration, 14 October 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-63216-5

Co-authors of this study include former Rice postdoctoral associate Zaochen Ye, now at South China Normal University; Rice alumnus Yiding Han, now at Baylor College of Medicine; and current Rice graduate student Chenliang Jin. Geurts’ U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science Award supported the study.

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