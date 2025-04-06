Scientists Reveal Why the Human Face Is Smaller Than a Neanderthal’s

Facial growth stops at puberty in Homo sapiens.

Humans differ from chimpanzees and Neanderthals in how their faces grow. In humans, facial growth slows down during childhood and stops after adolescence. This is mainly due to a decrease in skull bone cell activity during puberty, which limits facial growth and results in a smaller adult face.

The human face is markedly different from that of our fossil relatives and ancestors, most notably, it is smaller and more gracile. However, the reasons for this evolutionary shift are still not fully understood. To explore this mystery, a research team led by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology has been investigating how and why our species developed such a distinctive facial structure.

“Our findings reveal that a change in development – particularly during late growth stages – led to smaller faces,” says first author Alexandra Schuh from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. “Compared to Neanderthals and chimpanzees who continue growing longer, human facial growth stops earlier, around adolescence, resulting in a smaller adult face.”

Tracking changes in facial size in different species

To reach this conclusion, the researchers tracked changes in facial size across ontogeny, from birth to adulthood, in different species. This allowed them to pinpoint key developmental differences between species. Additionally, by analyzing bone cellular activity, the team observed a decline that mirrors the cessation of growth observed around adolescence in humans.

“Identifying key developmental changes allows us to understand how species-specific traits emerged throughout human evolution,” says Schuh. These results highlight parts of the mechanisms behind cranial gracilization, a process that has shaped the morphology of our species.

Reference: “Human midfacial growth pattern differs from that of Neanderthals and chimpanzees” by Alexandra Schuh, Philipp Gunz, Chiara Villa, Bruno Maureille, Michel Toussaint, Grégory Abrams, Jean-Jacques Hublin and Sarah E. Freidline, 24 March 2025, Journal of Human Evolution.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jhevol.2025.103667

