Scientists Say Washing Dishes With a Sponge Has a Concerning Side Effect

Kitchen sponges shed microplastics, but water use drives most environmental harm. Real-world and lab data show reducing water consumption has the greatest impact.

Kitchen sponges may look harmless, but each scrub can release tiny plastic fragments that slip unnoticed down the drain. These microplastics, now found everywhere from oceans to drinking water, have many sources, and researchers are beginning to realize that everyday household items play a role.

A team led by the University of Bonn set out to measure just how much microplastic comes from sponges and whether it poses a meaningful environmental threat. Their findings reveal a nuanced picture. Sponges do shed plastic, but another factor dominates the overall impact of dishwashing.

Microplastics are now widespread in the environment, showing up in oceans, soil, air, and even food and drinking water. Studies suggest they can be ingested by wildlife and humans, where they may carry harmful chemicals or trigger inflammation in living tissues. Despite growing concern about these potential health and ecological effects, many everyday sources of microplastics remain poorly understood.

How Researchers Measured Microplastic Release

The researchers asked households in Germany and North America to use one of three sponge types during their normal dishwashing routines. By weighing each sponge before and after use, the team estimated how much material was lost and how much microplastic was released.

Alongside this, laboratory experiments used a custom device called the “SpongeBot,” which simulates the physical stress of scrubbing. This combination of real-world data and controlled testing helped produce more reliable results.

All the tested sponges lost material over time, releasing microplastics as they wore down. Annual emissions ranged from about 0.68 to 4.21 grams (0.02 to 0.15 ounces) per person, depending on the sponge type. Sponges made with less plastic produced fewer particles. Still, the analysis found that microplastic release was not the main environmental concern. Instead, water use during dishwashing had a far greater impact.

Citizen participation was essential to the study because it captured real household behavior. By observing how people actually wash dishes, researchers obtained more accurate data than lab-only studies typically provide. This approach improved estimates of microplastic release under everyday conditions.

Environmental Impact: Water vs. Microplastics

While the amount of microplastics released per person is relatively small, scaling the data to an entire country reveals a larger effect. In Germany, for example, emissions could reach up to 355 tonnes (about 391 U.S. tons) per year if one sponge type were used nationwide. Although wastewater treatment plants capture much of this material, several tons still make their way into water systems or soil each year.

Even so, the broader environmental assessment shows that water use dominates the impact of dishwashing. About 85 to 97 percent of the total environmental burden comes from water consumption, while microplastics contribute only a minor share to ecosystem damage.

The study highlights several practical ways to reduce environmental impact:

Use less water when washing dishes, since this has the greatest effect.

Choose sponges with lower plastic content to limit microplastic release.

Keep using sponges longer, as extending their lifespan reduces overall resource use

Reference: “From sink to Sea: Microplastic release from kitchen sponges and potential environmental effects” by Leandra Hamann, Christina Galafton, Peter T. Rühr, Alexander Blanke and Nils Thonemann, 24 February 2026, Environmental Advances.

DOI: 10.1016/j.envadv.2026.100693

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