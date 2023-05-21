Scientists Structurally Analyze Highly Reactive Anionic Pt(0) Complexes for the First Time

Stabilization by the electron-accepting boron compounds.

Anionic M0 complexes (M = group 10 metals) have attracted interest due to their potential as active catalysts for chemical reactions. Despite this, the determination of their molecular structures has been a rarity, primarily due to their extremely high reactivity. This holds particularly true for Pt0 complexes, which are anticipated to be highly reactive. To date, their structures remain undetermined and the synthesis of these complexes has been nearly non-existent.

Associate Professor Hajime Kameo, and Professor Hiroyuki Matsuzaka from the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Science and CNRS Senior Researcher Didier Bourissou (Paul Sabatier University – Toulouse III) elucidated the molecular structures of anionic Pt0 complexes for the first time. The key to success is the stabilization of anionic Pt0 complexes (which are usually unstable owing to their electron-donating nature) by the electron-accepting properties of boron compounds.

“Although platinum complexes that exhibit a variety of catalytic activities have been actively studied, anionic Pt0 complexes have remained a mystery,” stated Professor Kameo. “The results of this research not only enable us to elucidate the properties and functions of highly active chemical species but also provide new guidelines for their creation. It is expected to lead to the development of innovative catalytic reactions mediated by these chemical species.”

Reference: “Square-Planar Anionic Pt0 Complexes” by Dr. Hajime Kameo, Yudai Tanaka, Dr. Yoshihiro Shimoyama, Daisuke Izumi, Prof. Hiroyuki Matsuzaka, Dr. Yumiko Nakajima, Pierre Lavedan, Arnaud Le Gac and Dr. Didier Bourissou, 22 February 2023, Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202301509

The study was funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.