Scientists Stunned: Large Magma Bodies Found Beneath “Sleeping” Volcanoes

Researchers found that magma chambers beneath Cascade Range volcanoes persist even when the volcanoes are dormant, challenging previous assumptions. This discovery could improve volcanic monitoring and eruption prediction.
New research led by Cornell University challenges the long-standing belief that active volcanoes contain large magma bodies that are expelled during eruptions and gradually dissipate as the volcanoes become dormant.
Using seismic waves, researchers identified magma chambers beneath six volcanoes of varying sizes and dormancy within the Cascade Range, which includes half of the U.S. volcanoes designated as “very high threat” by the U.S. Geological Survey. The team discovered that all of the volcanoes, including dormant ones, contain persistent and sizable magma bodies.
The study, led by postdoctoral researcher Guanning Pang, was published in Nature Geoscience and co-authored by Geoffrey Abers, professor in geological sciences.
Their results are surprising given that some of these volcanoes, such as the Crater Lake volcano in Oregon, have not been active in millennia.
Magma Bodies Exist Throughout a Volcano’s Lifetime
“Regardless of eruption frequency, we see large magma bodies beneath many volcanoes,” Pang said. “It appears that these magma bodies exist beneath volcanoes over their whole lifetime, not just during an active state.”
The fact that more volcanoes have sustained magma bodies is an important consideration for how researchers may monitor and predict future volcanic activity. The U.S. Geological Survey has been expanding and upgrading its volcanic monitoring networks in the Cascade Range and elsewhere as part of the National Volcano Early Warning System, with the aim of detecting signals of an impending eruption as early as possible.
“We used to think that if we found a large amount of magma, that meant increased likelihood of eruption,” Pang said, “but now we are shifting perception that this is the baseline situation.”
The results suggest that an eruption does not completely drain a magma chamber, instead, it lets off some of the excess volume and pressure. The chamber can be slowly expanded and refilled over time due to gradual melting of the crust.
“If we had a better general understanding of where magma was, we could do a much better job of targeting and optimizing monitoring,” Abers said, noting that there are a “great many volcanoes that are sparsely monitored or have not been subject to intensive study.”
Plans are already in the works to expand the magma monitoring system and see if the Cascade discovery translates to other locations, including Alaska.
Reference: “Long-lived partial melt beneath Cascade Range volcanoes” by Guanning Pang, Geoffrey A. Abers, Seth C. Moran and Weston A. Thelen, 23 January 2025, Nature Geoscience.
DOI: 10.1038/s41561-024-01630-y
Nuclear testing from country s could cause a reaction, that would lead to the destruction of the world.
Your remark is a little terse to be sure exactly what you mean. Could you be more specific what kind of a “reaction” you mean? Just how do you propose that any kind “reaction” could destroy the world?
If as what was said about volcanoes is now better understood. That at one time certain volcanoes were that to be extinct but scientists have found but some of the ones they thought were extinct are coming back to life well if that is so and according to what I just read that there’s a lot of water and the volcano that makes it worse when it comes to exploding well I don’t know about the rest of the volcanoes in the world but here in the Pacific Northwest we have a caldera that’s was one of the biggest in the world at one time called Mount mazama it exploded over 6,000 years ago and since has formed what they call Crater lake now that’s a lot of water in that volcano now they say they haven’t seen some signs in certain volcanoes about coming back to life but I remember that there is a little Island in the now Big lake there and it’s called wizard Island and it has smoked coming out of it or seeing whatever you want to call it so it is definitely still alive what is the possibility of this volcano erupting again violently like it did over 6,000 years ago that is one of my questions and another of my question is here in Portland Oregon we have a small volcano at one time according to what I’ve always been told is that this little volcano burn itself out but if these Chambers fly deep below a volcano is considered to be extinct then what is the possibility of this little volcano becoming active again it sits real close to downtown Portland it’s called Mount Tabor Park and have the volcanologist also been checking to see if there’s any magma Chambers below that Park or has it been monitored that’s just a few of my questions I know the first volcanoes also in different parts of Africa also known to be extinct as any of those shown signed I’m coming back to life as well
Not surprised, this big old rock has never been “sleeping”
Seems pretty intuitive that this would be the case. I understand they had to prove it but I don’t get why they were surprised?
They were surprised because it is counter to the accepted paradigm.
