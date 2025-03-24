Scientists Tested a DIY Air Cleaner – And It Beat Expensive Filters

Low-cost, DIY air purifiers are proving to be just as effective as expensive commercial units at protecting indoor spaces from wildfire smoke and airborne viruses.
Designed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corsi-Rosenthal Box uses simple materials – HVAC filters, a cardboard frame, and a fan – to clean air in homes, schools, and offices.
Wildfire Smoke and Indoor Health Risks
When wildfires threaten communities, their health impact extends far beyond the flames. Smoke lingers in the air, carried by the wind into homes, schools, and workplaces, posing serious risks even miles from the fire. To help people protect themselves indoors, researchers have developed a low-cost, durable do-it-yourself (DIY) air cleaner. This simple device performs on par with expensive HEPA filters, removing pollutants like wildfire smoke from the air and potentially reducing the spread of airborne diseases.
Richard Corsi, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of California, Davis, is presenting findings from his team’s recent studies on DIY air filtration at the ACS Spring 2025 Digital Meeting, hosted by the American Chemical Society.
The Hidden Danger Indoors
Even when people stay inside during smoky days, they’re still exposed to harmful air. This is because most pollution we breathe actually comes from indoor sources, including pollutants that seep in from outdoors. Historically, indoor air quality has received far less attention than issues like water pollution.
That changed with the arrival of COVID-19.
“The media didn’t pay much attention to indoor air quality, and then the pandemic hit, and suddenly there was this tremendous opportunity to educate the public about the issue,” says Corsi.
A Simple, Affordable Solution
Knowing that not everyone could work from home and that children would have to eventually return to school, Corsi realized that people needed an affordable way to keep indoor air as safe as possible.
“That’s when we came up with the idea of a low-cost, effective air cleaner that people can build themselves,” he explains. Corsi hoped to reach as many people as possible who couldn’t put down hundreds of dollars for a commercial HEPA air filter.
The DIY solution, called the Corsi-Rosenthal (CR) Box, was codesigned with filtration specialist Jim Rosenthal. The CR Box comprises four air filters commonly used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); a cardboard base; and a box fan to draw air through the filters and toward the ceiling. Because the components are relatively inexpensive, the CR Box is a fraction of the cost of a HEPA air filter.
Putting the CR Box to the Test
As Corsi highlights during his presentation, he and his colleagues recently tested the durability and performance of CR Boxes by installing units in four locations across the UC Davis campus. They ran them for 2,500 hours — the equivalent of two K-12 school years.
The CR Box filters performed as well or better than comparable HEPA filters. The DIY system was also more effective at clearing particles 1-3 micrometers in diameter than particles 0.35-1 micrometers. For a sense of scale, typical smoke particles are smaller than 1 micrometer, whereas dust and pollen are 0.5-3 micrometers.
Although HEPA filters are more efficient at removing particles in a single pass than the HVAC filters used in the DIY system, Corsi explains, much more air passes through the CR Boxes, leading to more particles being removed from the air. Although the CR Boxes’ effectiveness diminished over time, they still performed better than new and more expensive HEPA air filters for the larger particle size and performed competitively with HEPA for smaller particles over the extended study period.
Real-World Respiratory Protection
To see if the CR Boxes could also remove particulates exhaled by people in conversation or when sneezing, the researchers then tested the systems on respiratory plumes. “We set up a situation where two people are speaking across the table next to a respiratory plume simulator,” Corsi explains. “We then measured the decay of that plume with no CR Box and with boxes located around the room and running at different speeds.”
They found that when the CR Box is within 8 feet (244 centimeters) of the people speaking, the respiratory plume dissipates within seconds at a distance from the air-filtering device.
Designing for the Future
For future enhancements, Corsi would like to redesign the fan blades to make the CR Boxes quieter, and he sees potential to modify the filters to remove other indoor pollutants, such as formaldehyde from furnishings and building materials, and ozone from smog and some office equipment.
On a more personal note, he appreciates the sense of empowerment CR Boxes give people. “One thing that’s been so satisfying to me is the number of people who’ve told me that they get such great personal satisfaction out of knowing that they’re building something that’s helping them and their families or their students,” he says.
Meeting: ACS Spring 2025
Title
Evidence-based performance assessment of cost-accessible open-source air cleaners
Abstract
Do-It-Yourself (open source) filter-based air cleaners have become popular in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing frequency of wildfires in many regions, and an increasing public awareness of the adverse effects of airborne particulate matter in general. These systems provide the benefit of low cost, e.g., about 1/3rd to 1/8th the capital cost of comparable HEPA-based air cleaners, with similar recurring costs. Several research teams have tested one type of open-source air cleaner referred to as a Corsi-Rosenthal Box (CR Box) to determine clean air delivery rate (CADR) and found them to be more effective than HEPA-based air cleaners and with high effective air exchange rates in right-sized indoor spaces.
Recent studies on CR Boxes completed at the University of California, Davis will be presented. One involved longitudinal performance of CR Boxes placed in different university buildings and showed excellent performance across a range of particle sizes over operational times consistent with two K-12 school years. The single pass removal efficiency across all particle sizes generally tracked with or exceeded those expected for a MERV-13 filter. Initial CADR varied from approximately 600 m3/h to 1,500 m3/h for small (0.3 μm) to large (3 μm) particle diameters, respectively, on high flow setting, with some decline in CADR likely due to loss of electrostatic charge on filters. CADR for low and medium flow settings were lower but still exceeded those of commercial HEPA air cleaners.
A second study involves the impact of CR Boxes on room mixing conditions and rapid dispersion of respiratory plumes using simulated cross-table plumes emitted by respiratory system simulator with carbon dioxide as an inert respiratory tracer. CR Boxes are placed in various positions relative to the source and receptor with additional variations in fan flow settings. Results indicate near-infector benefits that complement the removal of far-field virus-laden respiratory aerosol particles.
Collectively, a growing base of data related to DIY air cleaners in general, and CR Boxes specifically, indicate potential for significant effectiveness and sustained performance at lowering building occupant exposures to fine and coarse particulate matter of both indoor and outdoor origin. This presentation will summarize evidence-based knowledge on DIY air cleaner effectiveness and address recommendations for widespread applications and continuing research needs.
The research was funded by UC Davis.
This DIY project/study is totally bogus ! They didn’t measure the output/air coming out of the unit for particle size, concentration/ number & size & type of particle.
There was indications that their DIY unit complied with any ASHRAE specifications/standards.
I have to second your scepticism. Fans can be designed for volume of flow or pressure to push and pull air, and box fans are designed for flow. I would suspend my disbelief if they recommended a very coarse filter meant for large particles, which I think box fan filters can do effectively. For DIY, look for a fan that has higher pressure deltas between intake and exhaust
Its good to be skeptical. But I’ve followed this design for quite some time. Weird that there’s an article about it just now. A box fan with a MERV13 taped to the back of it does have enough static pressure to pull air through that filter. This however is a cube of filters meaning 4 times the surface area as the single filter (4 sides of filters, fan on top, floor on the bottom) so it has 1/4 the static pressure drop of a single filter. I’ve used MERV13s taped to the back of box fans to improve IAQ during wildfire season and I can confirm it works well. This would work even better (becasue 1/4 the pressure drop). If you’re doubting my bonafides, I’m an HVAC engineer with my PE license and 25 years in the industry, and I’ve used simpler versions of this in my home. There are better DIY designs than this, utilizing an array of CPU fans instead of a box fan, but this does work and would be cheap first cost and easier for the uninitiated to assemble..
HEPA, by design, is a much more effective media – well exceeding MERV16; being (likely), closer 18. According to ASHRAE, a MERV13 (as suggested in this box fan) will struggle collecting particulate that is submicronic (less than or equal to 50% capture 0.3-1 um); Compared to, 99.9% with the HEPA. Even at larger corse particles, the HEPA is superior. 1-in filters, as depicted, will decrease in efficiency as they load with dust, losing their electrostatic charge relatively quickly. Yes, you may be able to put one of these in a specific room and increase the air exchanges, & thereby the collection rate within a given period of time, but it is still not more “effective” than a HEPA. I’d like to know which HEPA they are comparing these to as (obviously) most HEPA air cleaners are different by design. One may have (for instance) a smaller fan because it is designed to be used in the bypass fashion, then it’s purpose is to slowly scrub the air rather than quickly evacuate all the particulate in one given room. There are plenty of HEPA that have powerful fans capable of more CFM then a box-type fan…(what’s depicted here); thereby capable of increasing the air exchange rate and out performing this set up. Generally speaking, HEPA are designed to run continually in the background – there have been plenty of studies (for example one that was done by Cambridge University in the UK) that have proven HEPA in covid wards (during the pandemic) were capable of removing all but trace elements of virus in the air. If the purpose of the box fan is a low-cost quick solution to move air and filter it quickly, fine; that is, if you could handle the fact that it’s noisy, can clean only one given area rather than an entire home or building, and you don’t trip on it… Otherwise, i’ll take the HEPA.
Sorry pal… been hvac since 1987. 3M filters are electrostatic and have a ‘tight weave’, meaning a 1500 has far less pleats than a 2200, meaning more surface area catches more dust. Hey monkey-human… weigh the filter before and then after 3 months, then calculate the relative weights of the dust type, and you have the gross # of particles (billions) that you kept out of your lungs.
Financially, this contraption makes no sense. Hepa filters are not that expensive and they should last from 6 months to 1 year in an air purifier. You don’t have to spend $500 on an air purifier. You can get one with similar performance for under $200 dollars and even less on sale. Meanwhile, a box fan is like $30 and 4 MERV 13 filters will be $40 or more. And, you should replace the filters every 90 days. Lastly, that box fan is not designed to pull air through filters so you’ll burn it out sooner and it’ll probably use more electricity than a purpose built purifier. So, while the initial cost may be lower, in the long run you’ll pay more for an inferior product than also looks silly and takes up more space.
You are ABSOLUTELY CORRECT!
Additionally:
1. A fan pushes better than it pulls air.
2. The design omits a plenum, which is necessary to equalize pressure, for even filtration and filter longevity.
3. With a pusher, or a horizontal configuration, FIVE filters are needed. ADD 25% more to the filter cost.
4. In a pinch with intake and output plenum, I have used a 4″ deep filter (1-year), and a 1″ MERV 2 intake pre-filter (2 months).
My first thought was where the heck would I put a giant box fan DIY filter in my 1262 sq ft house. Yet I have a HEPA filter in 3/5 of the rooms of my house and don’t notice them.
And the noise? Sheesh, no thank you.
These have been used in classrooms since COVID. No public school can afford to pay $100 per room, so teachers have been building these themselves– like my wife, for example. They aren’t perfect but they’re clearly better than nothing.
Here is another article describing a similar filter. To all who say this filter is ineffective give us some data supporting your statements. Yes there are better solutions. How much better are they and are they less expensive
https://blogs.cdc.gov/niosh-science-blog/2023/02/03/diy-filtration/
This is a nice story, but i’ve been doing this in Canada for a decade, making a ‘plenum” from cardboard, then attaching 3M 2200 (orig. 1500) on one end and a 20″x20″ box fan on the other. Gee whiz. Oh, of course, i’m Canadian, smart, and 20 yr hvac tech. Oh well…
Each 3M filter in Canada costs: $CDN 35 for the 2200, $28 for the 1500. I have three box fan plenum setups in my 1 bdrm apt in London, Ontario because of ‘sick building syndrome’ , ultrafine dust comes from hallway vents. I’m hvac, duct cleaner, but also have degree in Env. Eng.Technology. Know what i’m talking about. 3M filters are great, just not on your furnace. You will kill your motor cause EVERYONE leaves then in too long (1month only).
Have fun, folks !
They could have just bought virtually the same filter from Smart Air, developed some 10 years ago in China by US Fulbright Scholar Thomas Talhelm of the University of Virginia. Still for sale. Google it!
This box was on this old house long before he invented it.