Scientists Uncover a Hidden Energy Cost in Quantum Timekeeping

Researchers found that measuring a quantum clock consumes vastly more energy than the clock’s own operation—up to a billion times more.

By tracking single-electron jumps, they discovered that the act of turning quantum events into classical data drives most of the entropy. This makes measurement, not ticking, the true thermodynamic cost of quantum timekeeping.

Quantum Timekeeping’s Hidden Energy Drain

A team from the University of Oxford has uncovered an unexpected contributor to entropy in quantum timekeeping: the measurement process itself. In findings published today (November 14) in Physical Review Letters, the researchers show that the energy needed to read a quantum clock is far greater than the energy required to operate it. This result could shape how future quantum technologies are designed.

Traditional clocks, from swinging pendulums to atomic oscillators, depend on irreversible processes to track time. At the quantum level, these processes become extremely weak or may barely occur at all, making accurate timekeeping much more difficult. Devices that rely on precise timing, such as next-generation sensors and navigation systems, will need clocks that use as little energy as possible. Until now, however, scientists have not fully understood the thermodynamic behavior of clocks that function in the quantum realm.

Probing the True Cost of Measuring Time

The researchers set out to determine the actual thermodynamic expense of keeping time on the quantum scale, along with how much of that expense arises from the act of measurement itself.

Their experiment involved building a tiny clock that uses single electrons moving between two nanoscale regions (known as a double quantum dot). Each hop serves as a tick of the clock. To observe these ticks, the team relied on two different detection methods; one captured very small electrical currents, and the other used radio waves to detect changes in the system. In each approach, the sensors translated the quantum activity (electron jumps) into classical information that can be recorded, creating a quantum-to-classical transition.

A Billion-Fold Surprise in Measurement Entropy

The team calculated how much entropy (the amount of energy dissipated) was produced by the clockwork itself (i.e., the double quantum dot) and by the measurement hardware. They discovered that reading the clock (i.e., converting its tiny signals into something measurable) can require up to a billion times more energy than the clock consumes while running. This finding overturns the long-standing assumption that measurement costs in quantum physics are negligible. It also reveals a striking idea: observation is what gives time its direction by making the process irreversible.

This result challenges the common belief that improving quantum clocks requires better quantum systems. Instead, the researchers argue that progress will depend on developing more efficient ways to detect and interpret the ticks.

A Paradox That Improves Precision

Lead author Professor Natalia Ares (Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford) said: “Quantum clocks running at the smallest scales were expected to lower the energy cost of timekeeping, but our new experiment reveals a surprising twist. Instead, in quantum clocks, the quantum ticks far exceed that of the clockwork itself.”

However, according to the researchers this imbalance could be a feature, not a flaw. The extra measurement energy can give more information about the clock’s behaviour: not just a tick count, but a detailed record of every small change. This opens up new ways for achieving highly precise clocks more efficiently.

Co-author Vivek Wadhia (PhD student, Department of Engineering Science) said: “Our results suggest that the entropy produced by the amplification and measurement of a clock’s ticks, which has often been ignored in the literature, is the most important and fundamental thermodynamic cost of timekeeping at the quantum scale. The next step is to understand the principles governing efficiency in nanoscale devices so that we can design autonomous devices that compute and keep time far more efficiently, as nature does.”

Why Time Moves Forward: Measurement’s Deep Role

Co-author Florian Meier (PhD student, Technische Universität Wien) said: “Beyond quantum clocks, the research touches on deep questions in physics, including why time flows in one direction. By showing that it is the act of measuring – not just the ticking itself – that gives time its forward direction, these new findings draw a powerful connection between the physics of energy and the science of information.”

Reference: “Entropic Costs of Extracting Classical Ticks from a Quantum Clock” by Vivek Wadhia, Florian Meier, Federico Fedele, Ralph Silva, Nuriya Nurgalieva, David L. Craig, Daniel Jirovec, Jaime Saez-Mollejo, Andrea Ballabio, Daniel Chrastina, Giovanni Isella, Marcus Huber, Mark T. Mitchison, Paul Erker and Natalia Ares, 14 November 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/5rtj-djfk

The study also involved researchers from TU Wien and Trinity College Dublin.

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