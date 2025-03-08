Sharper Than Space Telescopes? MagAO-X Captures Stunning Images of Planet Formation

Astronomers using a cutting-edge adaptive optics instrument, MagAO-X, have captured unprecedented images of young planets orbiting the star PDS 70.

These “baby planets” are surrounded by dust rings that may form moons, offering a rare look into planetary evolution.

Peering into the Past: A Glimpse of Infant Planets

Our solar system, now over 4.5 billion years old, is considered “middle-aged.” Any images of its earliest days are long lost to time. However, using advanced adaptive optics, astronomers at the University of Arizona have captured an unprecedented look at planets in their infancy.

The team used the Magellan Adaptive Optics Xtreme (MagAO-X) instrument to observe two young planets orbiting PDS 70, a five-million-year-old star in the constellation Centaurus, located 370 light-years from Earth.

First Look at Baby Planets and Their Moons-in-the-Making

Published in The Astronomical Journal, their findings reveal, for the first time, compact rings of dust surrounding these “baby planets” — material that may eventually form moons. The researchers also detected dramatic changes in the planets’ brightness, a sign of the system’s chaotic early years.

MagAO-X achieves its remarkable clarity with a rapidly shape-shifting mirror that corrects for atmospheric distortion, much like noise-canceling headphones filter out background sound.



This video animation shows an artist’s view of the PDS 70 system transition to real images of the two planets and their circumplanetary “dust donuts.” The movie ends with the planets changing in brightness in H-alpha light over the last three years as they orbit PDS 70. Credit: Emmeline Close and Laird Close

Sharper than Hubble: A Groundbreaking Achievement

“This is a really great breakthrough in technology,” said Laird Close, a professor of astronomy at Steward Observatory, in the U of A College of Science, adding that the images surpass the resolution of space telescopes, including the 2.4-meter Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Paired with the 6.5-meter Magellan Telescope at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile, the instrument works as an “adaptive optics system,” meaning it corrects for turbulence in the atmosphere that hampers astronomical observations. Effectively, the system eliminates the “twinkle” of stars, enabling the telescope to make images rivaling those from an optical space telescope.

“The mirror shape-shifts at a rate comparable to adjusting an eyeglasses prescription 2,000 times per second,” Close said. “Because our technology removes disturbances from the atmosphere, it’s a bit like taking a 6-1/2-meter telescope mirror and putting it in outer space by clicking a computer mouse button.

“This level of resolution revealed features around these planets in incredible detail,” he added. “To give you an idea of the resolution, picture me standing in Phoenix, and you standing in Tucson. With MagAO-X, you’d be able to see whether I’m holding up one quarter-dollar coin or two from 125 miles away.”

Unraveling the Mystery of Planet Formation

Astronomers believe that during its infancy, our solar system might have resembled a smaller version of the PSD 70 planetary system. The star is surrounded by a giant, pancake-shaped disk of gas and dust. Intriguingly, the disk is marked by a large dust-free gap, hinting at planets.

“Multiple massive planets act kind of like brooms or vacuum cleaners,” Close said. “They basically scatter the dust away and clear the large gap that we observe in this great big disk of gas and dust that surrounds the star.”

Infant planets, known as protoplanets, are very rare, and the PDS 70 planets b and c are the only such planets well-known to astronomers out of 5,000 confirmed exoplanets. Developing sharper images of protoplanets and the dust around them is key to understanding how planets and their moons form, according to the research team.

How Infant Planets Keep Growing

Although the planets in PSD 70 already contain several times the mass of Jupiter, they are only about 5 million years old – which means that they are still growing. As the planets gain mass from their “birth cloud,” “waterfalls” of hydrogen gas fall onto them, Close explained.

When that happens, the planets glow in what astronomers call H-alpha, a wavelength of light emitted by hydrogen gas when in a certain excited state from the shock heating of the gas hitting the planet’s surface.

“Targeting that special wavelength of light allows MagAO-X to effectively limit noise and distinguish between protoplanets and their surrounding features or imaging artifacts,” Close explained.

“We can see, for the first time, rings of dust surrounding protoplanets made visible by the bright starlight reflecting off of them,” added Jialin Li, a doctoral student in astronomy and co-author of the paper.

Over the next few million years, the dust likely will collapse to form moons around each of these young planets.

A Shocking Change in Brightness

MagAO-X’s sharp images revealed the first observation of young planets dramatically changing in brightness. The researchers saw one of the planets (PDS 70 b) fade to one-fifth its original brightness over just three years while the other (PDS 70 c) doubled in brightness, Close said, explaining that the rapid change in brightness at H-alpha could be due to changes in the amount of hydrogen gas that is flowing onto the planets.

“Essentially, one of the planets abruptly went on a diet while the other was feasting on hydrogen,” he said.

Still, scientists are not yet sure what exactly causes such dramatic changes.

What’s Next for MagAO-X and Exoplanet Discovery?

“Our team will continue to utilize MagAO-X to search for more protoplanets around other young stars,” Close said. “While discovering these protoplanets is right at the edge of what is technically possible today, as technology improves we should discover more such systems in the near future.”

“One of our main goals is to demonstrate just how well these observations can be done with telescopes on the ground,” said MagAO-X Principal Investigator Jared Males, an associate astronomer at Steward Observatory. “We can always build larger telescopes on the ground than in space, and this result shows how important it is to build the next generation of even larger telescopes and equip them with instruments like MagAO-X.”

Reference: “Three Years of High-contrast Imaging of the PDS 70 b and c Exoplanets at Hα with MagAO-X: Evidence of Strong Protoplanet Hα Variability and Circumplanetary Dust” by Laird M. Close, Jared R. Males, Jialin Li, Sebastiaan Y. Haffert, Joseph D. Long, Alexander D. Hedglen, Alycia J. Weinberger, Katherine B. Follette, Daniel Apai, Rene Doyon, Warren Foster, Victor Gasho, Kyle Van Gorkom, Olivier Guyon, Maggie Y. Kautz, Jay Kueny, Jennifer Lumbres, Avalon McLeod, Eden McEwen, Clarissa Pavao, Logan Pearce, Laura Perez, Lauren Schatz, Judit Szulágyi, Kevin Wagner and Ya-Lin Wu, 16 December 2024, The Astronomical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/ad8648

Funding for this work was provided by NASA Exoplanet Research Program. MagAO-X is supported by the National Science Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation.

