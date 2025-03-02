She Wasn’t Drinking, So Why Was She Drunk? A Bizarre Medical Mystery

Imagine getting drunk without drinking a drop of alcohol.

That’s the bizarre reality for those with auto-brewery syndrome, where gut fungi ferment carbohydrates into alcohol inside the body. One woman’s unexplained intoxication led to multiple ER visits, psychiatric assessments, and legal issues before doctors finally uncovered the rare culprit.

A Strange Case of Intoxication Without Drinking Alcohol

How can someone become intoxicated without drinking alcohol? A rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome causes the body to produce alcohol internally. This happens when gut fungi ferment carbohydrates, leading to alcohol production. A case study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) highlights this unusual disorder.

“Auto-brewery syndrome carries substantial social, legal, and medical consequences for patients and their loved ones,” writes Dr. Rahel Zewude, University of Toronto, with coauthors. “Our patient had several [emergency department] visits, was assessed by internists and psychiatrists, and was certified under the Mental Health Act before receiving a diagnosis of auto-brewery syndrome, reinforcing how awareness of this syndrome is essential for clinical diagnosis and management.”

Mysterious Symptoms Lead to Multiple ER Visits

Emergency department (ED), gastroenterology, and infectious disease specialists discuss the case of a 50-year-old woman who had visited the ED at least 7 times for extreme daytime sleepiness and slurred speech and, despite not drinking alcohol, had elevated blood alcohol levels and alcohol on her breath.

She had been on several antibiotic courses for recurrent urinary tract infections alongside a proton pump inhibitor.

Diagnosis and Treatment: Fighting Gut Fermentation

At the seventh visit, she was given a possible diagnosis of auto-brewery syndrome, antifungal medication, and referral to a gastroenterologist.

Antifungal medication and low-carbohydrate diets are the main treatment for the condition.

Reference: “Auto-brewery syndrome in a 50-year-old woman” by Rahel T. Zewude, Kenneth Croitoru, Ronit Das, Brian Goldman and Isaac I. Bogoch, 3 June 2024, CMAJ.

DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.231319

