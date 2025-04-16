This Specialized Diet Can Improve Gut Health and Intestinal Disorders

Investigators examined the benefits of the elemental diet in supporting the healing of the gut microbiome.

A recent study from Cedars-Sinai investigated whether a specialized diet could effectively alleviate symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders associated with imbalances in gut microbiota.

The research focused on the elemental diet, a low-fat, liquid nutritional formula that contains all essential nutrients and is designed for easy digestion. The study evaluated both the diet’s clinical effectiveness and whether improving its traditionally unpalatable taste could help patients stick to its strict regimen. Poor taste has long been a major barrier to adherence.

The findings, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, add to a growing body of evidence suggesting the elemental diet may help manage difficult-to-treat conditions such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), intestinal methanogen overgrowth (IMO), Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

The diet likely works by reducing inflammation, balancing the gut microbiome, healing the gut lining, and providing complete nutrition without additives and allergens that typically irritate the gut. Historically, elemental diet has had a low adherence rate because of the strict protocol and unpleasant taste.

Challenges of SIBO and IMO

SIBO and IMO typically occur when harmful bacteria or methane-producing microbes grow out of control in the gut. While antibiotics are often used to treat these conditions, they don’t always work.

“Elemental diets are designed to give the digestive system a break by providing easily absorbed nutrients,” said Ali Rezaie, MD, the study’s corresponding author and medical director of the GI Motility Program and director of Bioinformatics at the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program at Cedars-Sinai. “This reduces stress on the gut, helping it heal and function better.”

In this study, 30 adults ages 18 to 85 diagnosed with SIBO or IMO strictly adhered to only a more palatable version of the elemental diet for two weeks. This was followed by two weeks during which study participants resumed their normal diet. The researchers analyzed changes in the gut microbiome, how well the diet was tolerated, symptom relief, and breath test results, along with tracking any side effects.

Promising Results

The results were encouraging. Most participants reported tolerating the diet well, with no serious side effects. A key finding was a reduction in unfavorable microbes linked to gut issues. Methane levels also dropped significantly, with many returning to normal.

In addition, 83% of participants reported feeling better, with significant relief from common symptoms like bloating and discomfort. These findings suggested that a tastier version of the elemental diet helped restore balance in the gut and eased symptoms of SIBO and IMO.

“The study’s positive results suggest that enhancing the palatability of the elemental diet could make it more accessible and practical for patients, improving adherence and quality of life for those who face significant challenges with traditional therapies,” said Mark Pimentel, MD, study author and executive director of the MAST Program at Cedars-Sinai.

Rezaie and his team of investigators plan to conduct larger studies to better understand the long-term effects of elemental diets and further address the socioeconomic barriers.

Reference: “Effect, tolerability, and safety of exclusive palatable elemental diet in patients with intestinal microbial overgrowth” by Ali Rezaie, Bianca W. Chang, Juliana de Freitas Germano, Gabriela Leite, Ruchi Mathur, Krystyna Houser, Ava Hosseini, Daniel Brimberry, Mohamad Rashid, Sepideh Mehravar, M.J. Villanueva-Millan, Maritza Sanchez, Stacy Weitsman, Cristina M. Fajardo, Ignacio G. Rivera, Joo Lijin, Yin Chan, Gillian M. Barlow and Pimentel Mark, 4 April 2025, Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cgh.2025.03.002

Funding: This study was in part supported by a research grant from Good LFE and John and Geraldine Cusenza Foundation. These sponsors played no role in the study design or in the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data.

Conflict of interest: Mark Pimentel, MD, is a consultant for Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Salvo Health, Cylinder Health, Inc has received grant support from Bausch Health, and has equity in Gemelli Biotech, Salvo Health, Cylinder Health, and Good LFE. Ali Rezaie, MD, is a consultant/speaker for Bausch Health and has equity in Gemelli Biotech and Good LFE. Cedars-Sinai has licensing agreements with Hobbs Medical and Gemelli Biotech.

