So Close! A Small Asteroid Just Skimmed Past Earth’s Edge

Asteroid 2025 TF zoomed over Antarctica just 266 miles above Earth, roughly the same height as the ISS.

Detected only hours later, the 1–3 meter rock posed no threat but provided valuable data for astronomers.

Close Encounter Over Antarctica

In the early hours of October 1, Asteroid 2025 TF swept over Antarctica at 00:47:26 UTC ± 18 seconds, passing within just 428 ± 7 km (266 ± 4 miles) of Earth’s surface. That distance places it nearly at the same height as the International Space Station, which orbits between about 370 and 460 km (230-286 miles) above the planet.

Measuring roughly 1 to 3 meters in diameter, the asteroid was detected by the Catalina Sky Survey only a few hours after it had already flown past Earth. Space rocks of this size are not considered hazardous. If one were to enter Earth’s atmosphere, it could create a bright fireball and potentially scatter small meteorites across the surface.

Eyes on the Sky

Soon after the asteroid’s discovery, astronomers from ESA’s Planetary Defence Office turned their attention to it, using the Las Cumbres Observatory telescope at Siding Spring in Australia.

Pinpointing such a small object in the vastness of space, especially when its exact position is still uncertain, requires exceptional precision. Their successful observation allowed scientists to determine the asteroid’s closest approach distance and timing with remarkable accuracy.

