Soyuz Spacecraft Launches to Space Station With NASA Astronaut

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus are safely in orbit on the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft after launching at 8:36 a.m. EDT on March 23, 2024, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (5:36 p.m. Baikonur time).

The Soyuz will dock to the space station’s Prichal module at about 11:09 a.m. Monday, March 25. About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open.

NASA docking coverage will begin at 10:15 a.m. on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

The Soyuz spacecraft is a series of spacecraft designed for the Soviet space program by the Korolev Design Bureau (now RKK Energia) in the 1960s. It has become one of the most reliable and frequently used launch vehicles in the history of space exploration. The Soyuz spacecraft are used for carrying crew and cargo to and from the International Space Station (ISS) and have been in service for over five decades, making them the longest-serving operational spacecraft.

The Soyuz consists of three parts: the Orbital Module, which provides living space for the crew during their mission; the Descent Module, which houses the crew during launch, re-entry, and landing; and the Service Module, which contains the spacecraft’s systems and supplies. It is known for its robustness and safety features, including a launch escape system that can quickly evacuate the crew in case of a launch emergency.

Throughout its service, the Soyuz has undergone several upgrades and variations, adapting to new technological advancements and mission requirements. Its enduring presence in space exploration symbolizes the success and resilience of human spaceflight endeavors.