Sticky Sparks: How Everyday Tape is Powering the Future

Scientists have found a way to turn static electricity into usable energy using a simple, cost-effective triboelectric nanogenerator.

By upgrading their previous design with heavy-duty tape, they improved efficiency and increased power output. The device can generate enough energy to light LEDs and function as a self-powered sensor, hinting at future applications in wearable tech and energy harvesting.

Harnessing Static Electricity for Power

Static electricity might be an everyday nuisance, especially in winter, but for some scientists, it holds untapped potential as an energy source. Using a device called a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG), mechanical movement can be converted into electrical energy through the triboelectric effect.

While many TENGs rely on costly, specially manufactured materials, one research team has taken a different approach — using affordable, store-bought tape, plastic, and aluminum. Their latest advancements in this tape-based TENG were recently published in ACS Omega.

Led by Gang Wang and Moon-Hyung Jang, the team had previously developed a TENG by layering double-sided tape, plastic film, and aluminum. When the layers were pressed together and then pulled apart, they generated a small amount of electricity. However, the strong adhesion of the double-sided tape made separation difficult, requiring excessive force and limiting efficiency.

An Improved Design for Greater Efficiency

For the new and improved TENG, researchers replaced the double-sided tape with layers of thicker, heavy-duty single-sided tape. Unlike the old version, power is generated by the interaction between the polypropylene backing of the tape and the acrylic adhesive layer. The smooth surfaces can easily stick and unstick from one another, enabling the TENG to be rapidly connected and disconnected, thereby generating even more power in a shorter amount of time than before. Researchers accomplished this by placing the TENG atop a vibrational plate that bounced the tape layers apart, generating electricity as they came into contact and separated repeatedly.

Promising Results and Potential Applications

In tests, the new device produced a maximum power of 53 milliwatts. Additionally, it created enough power to light more than 350 LED lights as well as a laser pointer. The team also incorporated the tape TENG into two sensors: a self-powered, wearable biosensor for detecting arm movements and an acoustic sensor for sound waves.

This study demonstrates the utility of a low-cost TENG that performs well, and the researchers hope the device’s applications can expand into power generation and self-powered sensors.

Reference: “Wide Bandwidth High-Power Triboelectric Energy Harvesting by Scotch Tape” by Moon-Hyung Jang, Sean P. Rabbitte, Abdelkader Frendi, Ryan T. Conners, Yu Lei and Gang Wang, 13 January 2025, ACS Omega.

DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.4c08590

The authors acknowledge funding from the Charger Innovation Fund from the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

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