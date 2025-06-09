Strawberry Tree Extract Could Prevent and Treat Gastrointestinal Disorders, Study Finds

A Mediterranean plant shows promise in preventing ulcerative colitis damage in rats, offering a possible safer alternative to current treatments.

New research suggests that a Mediterranean plant could hold the key to treating ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Scientists working with rats found promising results, and their study has been published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.

While current treatments for ulcerative colitis often rely on antioxidant and anti-inflammatory medications, these drugs can come with a host of side effects. Hoping to find a gentler alternative, researchers turned to Arbutus unedo, better known as the strawberry tree. Native to the Mediterranean region, this plant has a long history of traditional use.

In the study, rats received doses of an extract from the strawberry tree before being exposed to a chemical designed to trigger ulcerative colitis.

Promising Results in Animal Models

The pretreatment prevented changes in the colon’s lining and led to fewer colonic lesions compared with no pretreatment. The pretreatment also caused decreased expression of various proteins that promote oxidative stress and inflammation.

“Our findings suggest that Arbutus unedo should be studied further in preventative and therapeutic approaches to gastrointestinal disorders,” said corresponding author Soumaya Wahabi, PhD, of the University of Jendouba, in Tunisia.

Reference: “Protective effects of Arbutus unedo extract on acetic acid-induced colitis in rats: histological, biochemical, and antioxidant assessments” by Soumaya Wahabi, Slimen Selmi, Khaoula Gharbi, Ala Ayari, Fethi Yahmdi and Hichem Sebai, 21 May 2025, Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.

DOI: 10.1002/jsfa.14317

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.