Study Reconstructs 540 Million Years of Sea Level Change in Unprecedented Detail

Researchers have modeled sea level changes on thousand-year timescales for the past 540 million years. These insights offer better tools for mapping subsurface layers used in energy and waste storage.

Earth’s sea levels have fluctuated ever since the planet first had oceans. Until recently, scientists could only estimate these changes over broad time intervals, typically spanning millions of years, by analyzing sediment layers and fossil evidence. Now, for the first time, researchers from Utrecht University, the United Kingdom, and the United States have managed to chart sea level changes on the scale of thousands of years across the past 540 million years.

Their findings, published on 3 July in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, offer new insights into the planet’s geological history. “Taking these rapid sea level variations into account is important for understanding the structure of the subsurface, and the applications to green energy resources,” the researchers explain.

Two main factors drive sea level: plate tectonics, which shape the depth of ocean basins, and the volume of land ice, which determines how much water fills them. “If you look at time intervals of roughly a million years, you can estimate an average sea level going back to the earliest fossil records, about 540 million years,” says Dr. Douwe van der Meer, a guest researcher at Utrecht University and the study’s lead author. “That level has shifted by as much as 200 metres. We suspected there were also large changes over much shorter timeframes, but the available data was too limited to resolve them.”

Geological tree rings

To assess sea level changes over shorter time periods, scientists turn to rock layers formed in the last few million years. Much like tree rings, sedimentary layers such as sandstone and claystone provide a record of environmental conditions. Claystone typically forms in deeper marine settings, while sandstone is deposited closer to shorelines. “We observe these layers alternating most clearly during cold climatic periods when ice covers the poles,” the researchers explain. During such times, the Earth’s axial wobble creates ice ages lasting tens of thousands of years, driving sea level fluctuations of up to 100 meters.

Until recently, scientists could not identify these rapid changes in sea level in the distant past. Van der Meer and his team addressed this by establishing a relationship between global climate and ice sheet volume using high-quality data from the last several tens of millions of years. “This gave us the most accurate information, where we have warm periods without ice, and cold periods with ice – as well as ice ages. We used that relationship to determine short-term variability further back in time, to 540 million years ago,” Van der Meer explains.

Their reconstruction of these short-term sea level changes showed strong alignment with fossil-based estimates. “This is the first time we have been able to quantify sea level in a consistent way for such short timescales,” says Van der Meer. In recent millions of years, recurring ice ages have caused sea levels to rise and fall by as much as 100 meters. In contrast, during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, sea level variation was less extreme due to the absence of significant land ice. However, in the late Carboniferous, when giant dragonflies hovered over vast swamps in what is now the Netherlands, sea level shifts were much larger because of a massive southern hemisphere ice cap.

Applications for underground storage

Because we now know much more precisely what happened to sea levels in the past, researchers are able to make better maps of the Earth for all time periods. They can use these for climate and evolution models, and their response to sea level change. “High or low sea levels, it’s all happened before in the geological past,” Van der Meer says.

Knowledge of sea levels in the geological past has many different applications. Today, we seek methods for underground CO 2 and hydrogen storage, or geothermal energy. Sandstone, deposited at low sea level, is important here because it can be used as a reservoir. Claystone, deposited at high sea level, acts as a seal through which water or CO 2 cannot easily pass. Currently, suitable sites for storing radioactive waste are also being sought in these kinds of strata. “If we know that at a certain time global sea level was high, we also know that a relatively continuous layer of claystone would have been deposited. We can use that information to create a global layer map of sand and claystone, which helps us in the safe use of the subsurface.”

Reference: “Phanerozoic orbital-scale glacio-eustatic variability” by Douwe G. van der Meer, Lennert B. Stap, Christopher R. Scotese, Benjamin J.W. Mills, Appy Sluijs and Douwe J.J. van Hinsbergen, 1 October 2025, Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2025.119526

