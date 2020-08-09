Stunning Image Gallery Documents Thrilling SpaceX Splashdown – First Splashdown of American Astronauts in 45 Years

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Endeavour,” wrapping up a two-month, 27.1-million-mile mission to the International Space Station on the agency’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission. The August 2, 2020, splashdown at 2:48 p.m. EDT off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, marked the first time a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft returned from the International Space Station.

Below is a gallery of images of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour splashdown and recovery. Additionally, watch stunning 4K video of the splashdown as well as video of the NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley talking about this milestone in human spaceflight.