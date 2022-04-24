Supercharge Your Diet With These 5 Science-Backed Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruits are one of those fruits that people either love or hate! But if they are to your taste, you could be giving your body a real boost by eating them regularly. All citrus fruits are good for you, but grapefruits are at the top of the pile regarding health benefits. Unfortunately, not everybody can eat grapefruit as it can interact with some medications. But, if you’re not in that boat, your body will thank you if you add a regular serving to your diet.

Grapefruit is Rich in Many Nutrients

Grapefruits are both high in nutrients and super low in calories. Fruits tend to have more calories than vegetables, but grapefruit contains less natural sugars than most fruits, making it one of the lowest-calorie choices available. Like all citrus fruits, they are rich in vitamin C, but the benefits don’t end there. They are a good source of fiber, vitamin A, thiamine, and folate. Grapefruits are also rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation throughout the body.[1]

Grapefruit Can Help Improve Weight Loss

Studies have shown that adding grapefruit to a diet can significantly aid weight loss.[2] This benefit is partly due to the fiber content, which makes you feel fuller, the low calorific profile, and the high water content. Any food low in calories that satisfies your hunger is an excellent help when losing weight. So, while it won’t produce weight loss by itself, added to a balanced diet grapefruit will definitely improve your chances.

Grapefruit Improves Heart Health

Many studies have shown that grapefruit improves heart health and reduces the chances of many types of heart disease.[3] Grapefruit works by lowering cholesterol levels, particularly the LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol. This benefit is partly due to the potassium found in grapefruit, which reduces blood pressure, and the high fiber content, which helps lower cholesterol. The high antioxidant content is also likely to protect against heart disease and stroke.[4]

Grapefruit is Full of Antioxidants

Antioxidants reduce inflammation by protecting your cells from attack by dangerous free radicals. Vitamin C, in particular, is a powerful antioxidant that can help prevent cancer.[5] Other antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, lycopene, and flavanones, help reduce the likelihood of certain cancers and slow tumors that may already be present.[6]

Grapefruit Reduces the Risk of Kidney Stones

If you’ve ever had kidney stones, you will know the agony they can cause! They form when waste builds up in the kidneys, crystallizing and blocking the urinary system. The main culprit of kidney stones is calcium oxalate. The citric acid found in grapefruits helps remove calcium from the body while also increasing the pH of urine, reducing kidney stone formation.[7]

If consuming grapefruit is safe for you, it makes an excellent addition to your diet. It can help in many aspects of your health but has particular benefits for heart health and reducing the risk of many forms of cancer. So, if you like the taste, you definitely should be adding more grapefruit to your diet.

