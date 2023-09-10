Sustainable Skies: NASA and Boeing Unveil the X-66A Aircraft

NASA and Boeing reveal the new livery for the X-66A, an aircraft designed for sustainable flight and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

NASA and Boeing have unveiled a new livery for the X-66A aircraft that will be produced through the agency’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator.

The X-66A is the first X-plane specifically focused on helping the United States achieve the goal of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions, which was articulated in the White House’s U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan.

The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project seeks to inform a potential new generation of more sustainable single-aisle aircraft – the workhorse of passenger airlines around the world. Boeing will work with NASA to build, test, and fly the X-66A, a full-scale demonstrator aircraft. The X-66A with extra-long, thin wings stabilized by diagonal struts, known as a Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept.

NASA and Boeing unveiled the livery at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The X-66A, an innovative aircraft created through NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project in partnership with Boeing, aims to pave the way for more eco-friendly single-aisle aircraft, which are fundamental to passenger airlines worldwide. A standout feature of the X-66A is its Transonic Truss-Braced Wing design—extra-long wings stabilized by diagonal struts. This aircraft is instrumental in NASA’s commitment to leading in aeronautics and environmental conservation.

The primary goal of the X-66A is to bolster efforts towards achieving net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan. Notably, the X-66A has the potential to consume up to 30% less fuel and produce significantly fewer emissions compared to current top-tier aircraft. With single-aisle planes accounting for nearly half of global aviation emissions, the X-66A’s sustainable design could immensely reduce the carbon footprint.