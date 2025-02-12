The $179 Million Race to Reinvent Microelectronics for AI and Energy Efficiency

The Department of Energy is investing in next-gen microelectronics to curb skyrocketing energy demands.

SLAC and other top institutions are developing innovative materials, AI-powered sensing, and brain-inspired computing to push efficiency to new levels.

Powering the Future: The Energy Demand of Microelectronics

Microelectronics power the computers, medical devices, and cutting-edge instruments that drive modern technology and scientific discoveries. However, these advancements come with a growing demand for energy. The integration of artificial intelligence further accelerates energy consumption, raising concerns that the current trajectory is unsustainable.

To address this challenge, the Department of Energy (DOE) is investing $179 million in three Microelectronics Science Research Centers. These centers will bring together researchers from multiple institutions and disciplines, working alongside industry partners to develop more energy-efficient microelectronics that can also perform reliably in extreme environments.

SLAC’s Leadership in Cutting-Edge Microelectronics Research

The DOE’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will take a leading role in this initiative, heading two projects within the Microelectronics Energy Efficiency Research Center for Advanced Technologies (MEERCAT). Additionally, SLAC will collaborate on research at the Extreme Lithography & Materials Innovation Center (ELMIC) and the Co-design & Heterogeneous Integration for Microelectronics in Extreme Environments (CHIME) center.

“Advancements in microelectronics are critical to furthering scientific discovery,” said Harriet Kung, DOE Office of Science Deputy Director for Science Programs. “The innovations that come from these research centers will improve our daily lives and drive forward U.S. leadership in science and technology.”

Reimagining Microelectronics for Energy Efficiency

Existing methods for shrinking devices are approaching their limits, so researchers must find a fresh approach to microelectronics that balances demands for more computing power and handling more data while reducing energy consumption. To address these challenges, MEERCAT is poised to innovate the design and discovery of new materials, devices and systems architectures for microelectronics to push the limits of current computing and sensing capabilities, critical areas for the DOE scientific mission.

The center will host Enabling Science for Transformative Energy-Efficient Microelectronics (ESTEEM), a project led by Paul McIntyre, SLAC associate lab director for the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, and includes partners from Stanford University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and University of Texas, San Antonio. The team will concentrate on advancing new methods for manufacturing, metrology, design and simulation of energy-efficient microelectronics, including discovery of nanostructured materials, new device architectures and software-hardware integration.

Inspired by the Human Brain: A New Approach to Computing

In their quest, researchers are “finding ways to vertically stack devices through new manufacturing methods,” said McIntyre, and looking to the human brain for inspiration. For example, instead of improving the current computer hardware configuration, where data is shuttled back and forth through relatively long wires connecting separate logic and memory chips, the team will integrate several functions into the same component or device.

“The brain is a very energy-efficient system compared to a silicon-based computer,” said McIntyre.

Implementing these ideas will require an “atoms-to-algorithms strategy” to control physical processes across wide-ranging distance and time scales and to map these processes to software. To optimize these efforts, the team will work on all of these areas simultaneously – an approach called co-design. SLAC brings its world-leading X-ray and ultrafast instruments and cryogenic electron microscopes to this challenge, as well as expertise in materials science and device design.

Wrangling a Deluge of Data: Smarter Sensing Systems

State-of-the-art instruments across the DOE national laboratories speed scientific discovery and generate massive amounts of data at blazing speeds. Conventional methods of saving data and then analyzing it on a computer will no longer be sufficient, so researchers are turning to extracting useful information in real time by reimagining many aspects of the data collection and analysis process of sensing systems – networks of sensors that detect and measure environmental phenomena.

Also part of MEERCAT, the Adaptive Ultra-Fast Energy-Efficient Intelligent Sensing Technologies (AUREIS) project, led by Angelo Dragone, SLAC deputy associate lab director in the Technology Innovation Directorate, will focus on redesigning the sensing systems to intelligently process and analyze the raw data as close to the sensor as possible, reducing the amount of data that arrives to the computer. Through co-design, the team, composed of researchers from across SLAC and collaborators from six other national laboratories and universities, will explore new materials, computing architectures, AI and machine learning algorithms and fabrication processes to develop adaptive, ultrafast, intelligent and energy-efficient sensing technologies.

“We have long-standing expertise and capabilities at the lab in developing detectors for X-ray science and high energy physics,” said Dragone. “At the same time, we leverage AI and machine learning to support complex workflows and edge computing.” Between SLAC and the partner institutions, the AUREIS team will have access to world-class facilities for the design, fabrication and characterization of sensors and circuits, for example, the Stanford Nanofabrication Facility and Stanford Nano Shared Facilities; the SLAC Shared Science Data Facility; and the design, assembly and test facilities within the SLAC Instrumentation Division.

Other partners in this project include researchers from Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Stanford University, University of Hawaii, Manoa, and GE Vernova.

Targeting Microelectronics in Extreme Environments

Making and operating microelectronics devices can involve extremely cold, high radiation and high magnetic field environments. SLAC’s work on scientific instruments for high-energy physics experiments, quantum sensing and ultrafast X-ray science brings unique expertise in designing semiconductors, microelectronics circuits and systems to work in such extreme environments.

The goal of ELMIC is to integrate new materials and processes for future microelectronics, focusing on areas such as plasma-based nanofabrication, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) sources and new materials systems just a few atoms or molecules thick, known as two-dimensional materials.

Siegfried Glenzer, director of SLAC’s High Energy Density Science division, will partner in the High Conversion Efficiency 2 um (micrometer) Laser-Driven Sources for EUV Lithography and Plasma Science project, led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. To make chips in a more energy efficient manner, the team is working on a novel plasma source that can emit light in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength. The project will use SLAC’s advanced technology in target systems, which help with alignment and measurements, and expertise in laser-plasma interactions.

“The DOE centers address our growing energy needs by driving fundamental research for developing novel and advanced microelectronics technologies.” John Sarrao SLAC laboratory director

CHIME’s Mission: Advancing Next-Gen Technologies

Meanwhile, CHIME will bring together projects that optimize and advance next-generation technologies from the atomic scale to the fully integrated instrument for use in challenging environments.

Within CHIME, Technology Innovation Directorate staff scientist Lorenzo Rota is partnering in the Fermilab-led Single Photon Detectors Integrated with Cryogenic Electronics (SPICE) project, which aims to develop advanced devices for detecting fundamental particles, shedding light on how the universe works. To facilitate these cutting-edge experiments, the SPICE team will focus on the co-design and integration of new materials, sensors, and circuits operating at extremely cold temperatures. The project will draw upon SLAC’s extensive experience in designing important components in these detectors, called image sensors, and in designing and developing X-ray detectors for scientific exploration.

Driving the Future of Microelectronics Research

“The DOE centers address our growing energy needs by driving fundamental research for developing novel and advanced microelectronics technologies,” said John Sarrao, laboratory director. “We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with our partners in the microelectronics ecosystem through this innovative co-design approach.”

The Microelectronics Science Research Centers are funded by the DOE Office of Science. SSRL and LCLS are DOE Office of Science user facilities.

