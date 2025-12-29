The Deaths of Despair Crisis Was Underway Before Opioids Arrived

Deaths of despair were climbing before opioids, and the decline of churchgoing may have helped set the stage.

A new study suggests that falling involvement in organized religion among middle-aged white Americans with less education may have contributed to the rise in what are known as “deaths of despair.” These deaths include fatalities linked to drug overdoses, suicide, and alcoholic liver disease.

Researchers found that states experiencing the sharpest declines in church attendance between 1985 and 2000 later saw the largest increases in these types of deaths.

The Rise Began Before the Opioid Crisis

Deaths of despair are often associated with the arrival of OxyContin and other opioid medications in the late 1990s. However, the study indicates that the upward trend started years earlier, coinciding with a drop in religious participation.

“What we see in this study is the beginning of the story, before opioids became a major issue, and it shows rises in deaths of despair were already beginning to happen when the opioid crisis hit,” said Tamar Oostrom, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor of economics at The Ohio State University.

Oostrom conducted the research with Tyler Giles of Wellsley College and Daniel Hungerman of the University of Notre Dame. The study was published online in the Journal of the European Economic Association.

Data Sources and Who Was Most Affected

The researchers relied on data measuring religious participation from the General Social Surveys and mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Their analysis showed that the decline in religious participation was largely driven by white, middle-aged Americans without a college degree. This same group experienced the largest increases in deaths of despair, according to Oostrom.

The association between reduced church attendance and higher mortality was observed among both men and women, and it appeared in rural and urban areas across the United States.

Blue Laws and Church Attendance

To strengthen their findings, the researchers examined the repeal of “blue laws,” which had restricted many businesses from operating on Sundays. These laws reduced alternatives to churchgoing by limiting commercial activity.

The most significant repeal occurred in 1985, when Minnesota, South Carolina, and Texas eliminated their blue laws. The researchers compared trends in those states with others that did not repeal similar laws at the time.

The results showed that repealing blue laws led to a 5- to 10-percentage-point decline in weekly attendance at religious services. In later years, those states also experienced increases in deaths of despair.

Mortality Trends Before and After OxyContin

Oostrom said deaths of despair among middle-aged white Americans had been steadily declining from the late 1970s through the early 1990s. That downward trend eventually stalled, a shift that aligns with both declining religious participation and the repeal of blue laws.

After OxyContin was introduced in 1996, mortality rates rose sharply.

“OxyContin and the opioid crisis made a bad situation worse, but the deaths of despair were already on the rise,” Oostrom said.

Why Churchgoing May Matter for Health

The findings raise an important question about how declining church attendance might be linked to higher death rates.

Oostrom explained that when people stop attending church, they often lose social connections that previous research has shown are important for health. However, the study suggests the effect goes beyond simple social interaction.

Researchers did not find declines in other forms of social activity during the same period when church attendance was falling.

“Religion may provide some way of making sense of the world, some sense of identity in relation to others, that can’t easily be replaced by other forms of socialization,” Oostrom said.

She also noted that belief in God did not decline during the years covered by the study.

“What changed is whether people identified as religious and whether they go to church. Those are the things that matter when it comes to deaths of despair,” she said.

Can Community Engagement Reverse the Trend?

The results raise the question of whether renewed participation in organized religion, or possibly secular community organizations, could help reverse these mortality trends.

“To our knowledge, findings on this point have so far been pessimistic,” the authors wrote.

Oostrom added that there is no evidence that overall declines in community participation are reversing. She also noted that the positive effects of religious involvement on life satisfaction are difficult to replicate through other forms of social engagement.

The growing influence of social media in the 21st century may make such a reversal even less likely, she said.

“People are less religious now, and there hasn’t been a substitute that provides what religion provided to many people. And our paper suggests this could have long-term impacts on health and mortality,” Oostrom said.

Reference: “Deaths of Despair and The Decline of American Religion,” by Tyler Giles, Daniel Hungerman and Tamar Oostrom, 28 November 2025, Journal of the European Economic Association.

DOI: 10.1093/jeea/jvaf048

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