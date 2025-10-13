The Diabetes That Has Nothing To Do With Sugar

When the body’s thirst control fails, water itself becomes the danger.

Diabetes mellitus—commonly recognized as type 1 and type 2 diabetes—often dominates discussions due to its growing global impact and its links to lifestyle and autoimmune factors. Yet another, far less known form, diabetes insipidus, quietly affects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Despite sharing part of its name, this condition is entirely distinct from diabetes mellitus and has nothing to do with blood sugar regulation.

Both diseases, however, share one hallmark symptom: excessive urination. The term “diabetes” originates from the ancient Greek word meaning “to pass through,” aptly describing the frequent urination that characterizes both conditions.

In the more familiar diabetes mellitus, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream when the body either fails to produce sufficient insulin or cannot use it effectively. As a result, excess sugar spills into the urine, drawing water from the body along with it.

Those with diabetes often notice that they urinate more frequently and in larger quantities than normal. In some cases, the urine may even have a sweet scent. According to legend, Hippocrates—the “father of medicine”—once diagnosed diabetes by tasting a patient’s urine. Fortunately, modern medicine relies on test strips rather than taste to make this determination.

What sets diabetes insipidus apart

Diabetes insipidus is very different from diabetes mellitus. It has nothing to do with blood sugar. Instead, the problem is with a hormone called arginine vasopressin (AVP), also known as anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), which normally helps the body control how much water it keeps or loses.

This chemical messenger, produced by the pituitary gland at the base of your skull, acts like your body’s water conservation system. When you need to hold on to fluid – say, when you’re dehydrated – AVP tells your kidneys to reabsorb water rather than letting it escape in urine.

When this system breaks down, the results are dramatic. Without enough AVP, or when the hormone fails to function properly, your kidneys lose their ability to conserve water. No matter how much you drink, you remain perpetually thirsty and dehydrated, producing large volumes of pale, diluted urine. It’s a frustrating cycle that affects around 2,000 to 3,000 people in the UK alone.

AVP-deficiency and related causes

The most common culprit is AVP-deficiency (formerly called central diabetes insipidus), where the problem lies in AVP production itself. It’s actually made in a brain region called the hypothalamus before being transported to the pituitary gland, from where it is released.

Brain tumors can damage this delicate system, as can head injuries or brain surgery. Genetics sometimes plays a role, and neurological infections like syphilis or tuberculosis can also disrupt hormone production. In some cases, however, doctors are unable to identify a clear cause.

Pregnancy brings its own unique version called gestational diabetes insipidus. The growing placenta produces an enzyme that breaks down AVP in the bloodstream before it can do its job. Fortunately, this rare condition typically resolves after birth.

For AVP-deficiency, treatment is more straightforward. Patients can take desmopressin, a synthetic version of AVP available as tablets, injections, or even a nasal spray. This replacement therapy effectively restores the body’s ability to conserve water.

AVP-resistance and kidney dysfunction

Things get trickier with AVP-resistance (formerly called nephrogenic diabetes insipidus), where the kidneys themselves fail to respond to AVP.

Sometimes present from birth, this form can also develop later due to kidney damage from electrolyte imbalances or certain medications. Lithium, commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, is one such example. Since the problem is the kidneys’ inability to respond to AVP, different medications are used. Low-salt diets and careful attention to staying hydrated are also key.

When thirst goes wrong

Perhaps most puzzling is dipsogenic diabetes insipidus, where the brain’s thirst center goes haywire.

Also located in the hypothalamus, this control center can be damaged by tumors, trauma, or infections, leading to an insatiable urge to drink water. The excessive fluid intake then suppresses AVP production, creating a vicious cycle. Dangerously, it can dilute blood sodium levels, causing headaches, confusion, and even seizures.

The symptoms of this condition sometimes overlap with psychogenic polydipsia, where mental health disorders – particularly schizophrenia – drive compulsive water drinking. The consequences can be severe, as seen in one documented case where a young patient suffered complications after consuming an astounding 15 liters of water per day.

The danger of overhydration and key takeaways

These extreme examples of pathological water intake stand alongside wellness trends promoting excessive hydration as part of a healthy lifestyle. NFL quarterback Tom Brady has famously recommended drinking around two gallons daily – nearly eight liters.

While we’re often told to drink more water to avert dehydration, constipation, kidney stones, and the like, there’s clearly a dangerous level. Sustained or unexplained high water consumption is not only toxic to the body but may be a sign of an underlying health problem.

Diabetes insipidus reminds us that the term “diabetes” encompasses more than blood sugar problems. This other diabetes may be less common, but for those affected, the consequences of leaving the condition untreated may prove severe. Anyone experiencing persistent excessive thirst, water consumption, and urination should seek medical attention promptly. The cause may turn out to be sugar, hormones, or something else entirely.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

