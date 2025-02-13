The Edge Effect Exposed: How Graphene’s Secret Currents Could Transform Tech

In a groundbreaking study, researchers discovered how bilayer graphene could revolutionize data processing through valleytronics, revealing how electron transport depends heavily on the state of the material’s edges and the presence of nonlocal transport mechanisms.

Their findings pave the way for advanced research and potential breakthroughs in electronic device designs.

Electron Transport in Graphene

A recent study has revealed that electron transport in bilayer graphene is strongly influenced by edge states and a unique nonlocal transport mechanism. The research was led by Professor Gil-Ho Lee and Ph.D. candidate Hyeon-Woo Jeong from POSTECH’s Department of Physics, in collaboration with Dr. Kenji Watanabe and Dr. Takashi Taniguchi from Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS). Their findings were published in Nano Letters, a leading nanotechnology journal.

Bilayer Graphene and Valleytronics

Bilayer graphene, which consists of two stacked layers of graphene, has a special ability to adjust its electronic band gap using externally applied electric fields. This property is crucial for controlling electron transport and has positioned bilayer graphene as a key material in the emerging field of valleytronics.

Valleytronics takes advantage of an electron’s “valley,” a quantum state that acts as a data storage unit, enabling faster and more efficient data processing than traditional electronics or spintronics. Thanks to its adjustable band gap, bilayer graphene is considered a fundamental building block for future valleytronics research and next-generation electronic devices.

Nonlocal Resistance and Valleytronics Debates

A central concept in valleytronics is the ‘Valley Hall Effect (VHE),’ which describes how electron flow is selectively channeled through discrete energy states—known as “valleys”—within a given material. Consequently, a remarkable phenomenon called “nonlocal resistance” emerges, introducing measurable resistance in regions lacking direct current flow—even in the absence of conduction paths.

While much of the current literature regards nonlocal resistance as definitive proof of the Valley Hall Effect (VHE), some researchers posit that device-edge impurities or external factors—such as manufacturing processes—may also produce the observed signals, leaving the debate over VHE’s origins unresolved.

Impact of Device Fabrication on Electron Transport

To ascertain the definitive source of nonlocal resistance in bilayer graphene, the joint POSCO-NIMS research team fabricated a dual-gate graphene device, enabling precise band gap control. They subsequently compared the electrical characteristics of pristine, naturally formed graphene edges with those artificially processed using Reactive Ion Etching.

The finding revealed that nonlocal resistance in naturally formed edges conformed to theoretical expectations, while etching-processed edges exhibited nonlocal resistance exceeding those values by two orders of magnitude. This discrepancy indicates that the etching procedure introduced extraneous conductive pathways unrelated to the Valley Hall Effect, thereby explaining why a reduced band gap had been observed in prior measurements of bilayer graphene.

“The etching process, a vital step in device fabrication, has not received sufficient scrutiny, particularly regarding its impact on nonlocal transport,” commented Hyeon-Woo Jeong, the paper’s first author. “Our findings underscore the need to reexamine these considerations and offer crucial insights for advancing valleytronics device design and development.”

Reference: “Edge Dependence of Nonlocal Transport in Gapped Bilayer Graphene” by Hyeon-Woo Jeong, Seong Jang, Sein Park, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi and Gil-Ho Lee, 9 December 2024, Nano Letters.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.4c02660

This research was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Institute for Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation (IITP), the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), the Samsung Science & Technology Foundation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS KAKENHI), and the World Premier International Research Center Initiative (WPI).

