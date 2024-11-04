The Heart Under Siege: New Insights Into Long COVID’s Lasting Impact

University of Queensland researchers have found that inflammatory proteins may be responsible for the lingering heart symptoms experienced by many long COVID patients.

The team discovered elevated cytokines—proteins involved in inflammation—in blood samples from people nearly a year and a half after their COVID infections. Lab tests showed that even trace amounts of these proteins could affect the cells responsible for the heart’s pumping ability.

Inflammatory Markers in Long COVID Patients

Research led by the University of Queensland has identified inflammatory markers in the blood of long COVID patients, offering potential insights into why many continue to experience cardiovascular issues.

Associate Professor Kirsty Short explained that the research aimed to uncover the causes of persistent chest pain and heart palpitations reported by long COVID sufferers.

Cytokines’ Impact on Heart Cells

“We discovered elevated levels of cytokines, proteins which help control inflammation in the body, in the blood samples of people at about 18 months post-infection with SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Short said.

“Lab studies showed these trace-level cytokines had a direct effect on the functionality of cardiomyocytes, the cells of the heart responsible for its pump function.

“These particular types of cells are fundamental building blocks for our heart, so damaging them can lead to cardiovascular symptoms.”

Chronic Inflammation and Long-Term Symptoms

Dr. Short added that, until now, the role of chronic inflammation in causing cardiovascular symptoms had been unclear, particularly for those with symptoms lasting over a year post-infection.

The study examined blood samples from 50 participants across Australia, including those with long COVID symptoms for more than a year, individuals who had recovered from COVID, and those who had never been infected.

Nanotechnology Uncovers Trace Markers

The researchers used ‘immuno-storm chip’ nanotechnology developed at UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) to discover trace elevated cytokines in the long COVID cohort, along with cardiac tissue damage markers measured at single-molecule resolution in blood.

“It’s only early days and these results require validation in additional patient cohorts, including those infected with more recent SARS-CoV-2 strains,” Dr. Short said.

“We’re now curious to know whether our findings could be applied to other symptoms of long COVID such as neurological disease or respiratory disease, as this study actively recruited sufferers with chest pain and/or heart palpitations.

“Despite these limitations, this work offers some important new insights into this complex disease, and hopefully offers opportunities to improve the diagnosis, treatment and understanding of long COVID.”

Collaborative Research Efforts

The research was led by UQ PhD candidates Jane Sinclair from the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences (SCMB), Courtney Vedelago from AIBN, and Dr. Feargal J. Ryan from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute.

The research was a collaboration involving UQ’s SCMB, School of Mathematics and Physics, AIBN, Institute for Molecular Bioscience and Faculty of Medicine as well as the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Flinders University, the University of Adelaide, the Australian National University, Mater Health Queensland, Mater Research Institute – UQ and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

The samples for the research were provided by the COVID OZGenetics study, the Central Adelaide Health Network and the David Serisier Research Biobank at Mater Research.

The research paper was published in Nature Microbiology.

Reference: “Post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 cardiovascular symptoms are associated with trace-level cytokines that affect cardiomyocyte function” by Jane E. Sinclair, Courtney Vedelago, Feargal J. Ryan, Meagan Carney, Meredith A. Redd, Miriam A. Lynn, Branka Grubor-Bauk, Yuanzhao Cao, Anjali K. Henders, Keng Yih Chew, Deborah Gilroy, Kim Greaves, Larisa Labzin, Laura Ziser, Katharina Ronacher, Leanne M. Wallace, Yiwen Zhang, Kyle Macauslane, Daniel J. Ellis, Sudha Rao, Lucy Burr, Amanda Bain, Anjana Karawita, Benjamin L. Schulz, Junrong Li, David J. Lynn, Nathan Palpant, Alain Wuethrich, Matt Trau and Kirsty R. Short, 30 October 2024, Nature Microbiology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41564-024-01838-z

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