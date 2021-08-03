The Hubble Deep Field: Looking Back In Time [Video]

The Hubble Space Telescope has made over 1.5 million observations since its launch in 1990, capturing stunning subjects such as the Eagle Nebula and producing data that has been featured in almost 18,000 scientific articles. But no image has revolutionized the way we understand the universe as much as the Hubble Deep Field.

Taken over the course of 10 days in 1995, the Hubble Deep Field captured roughly 3,000 distant galaxies varying in their stages of evolution, stunning the world. This video features some of the scientists and engineers that work on Hubble, and how the Hubble Deep Field changed everything.

Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

