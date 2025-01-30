The Itch Paradox: Why Scratching Hurts but Also Heals

Scratching isn’t just a bad habit — it’s an immune defense mechanism.

While it fuels inflammation, it also helps fight infections by drawing immune cells to the skin. Scientists have uncovered how this paradoxical process works, offering hope for better treatments for chronic itch.

The Dual Nature of Scratching

New research reveals that scratching an itch has both harmful and beneficial effects. While it can worsen skin inflammation, it also helps the immune system fight bacterial infections at the site of injury. This discovery sheds light on a specific biological pathway that explains how scratching triggers inflammation, solving the paradox of why scratching can be both damaging and useful from an evolutionary standpoint.

The Itch-Scratch Cycle and Its Effects

Scratching is a natural, instinctive response to itching. It plays a major role in skin conditions like dermatitis and insect bites, where persistent itching can cause significant discomfort. However, scratching can also worsen these conditions by fueling inflammation in a vicious “itch-scratch cycle,” where the more you scratch, the worse the itch becomes.

Unlike pain, which discourages further action, scratching often feels pleasurable — suggesting it might serve a purpose beyond mere relief. Until now, the exact mechanisms behind this response, and whether it provides any real benefit, remained unclear.

Investigating the Mechanisms of Scratching

To investigate, researcher Andrew Liu and his team used a genetically modified mouse model to examine how blocking certain itch-sensing neurons, known as nonpeptidergic 2 (NP2), affects the relationship between itching, scratching, and inflammation. Their study found that scratching activates pain-sensing neurons, which then release a chemical called substance P (SP). This, in turn, stimulates immune cells known as mast cells, leading to inflammation by attracting neutrophils, a type of white blood cell.

The Surprising Benefits of Scratching

While scratching can worsen inflammatory skin conditions like dermatitis, it also plays a surprising role in immune defense. It may help reduce harmful bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, at injury sites. Scratching might even influence the skin’s microbiome, potentially preventing microbial imbalances — though chronic conditions like atopic dermatitis complicate this interaction.

Evolutionary Insight and Future Research

According to the researchers, this study suggests that scratching is more than just an irritating habit — it’s both a driver of inflammation and an evolutionary defense mechanism against infection. As Aaron Ver Heul notes in a related perspective, these findings could lay the groundwork for future treatments to help people suffering from chronic itching conditions.

Reference: “Scratching promotes allergic inflammation and host defense via neurogenic mast cell activation” by Andrew W. Liu, Youran R. Zhang, Chien-Sin Chen, Tara N. Edwards, Sumeyye Ozyaman, Torben Ramcke, Lindsay M. McKendrick, Eric S. Weiss, Jacob E. Gillis, Colin R. Laughlin, Simran K. Randhawa, Catherine M. Phelps, Kazuo Kurihara, Hannah M. Kang, Sydney-Lam N. Nguyen, Jiwon Kim, Tayler D. Sheahan, Sarah E. Ross, Marlies Meisel, Tina L. Sumpter and Daniel H. Kaplan, 31 January 2025, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adn9390

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