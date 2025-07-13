The Milky Way May Be Surrounded by 100 Hidden Galaxies

Astronomers may be on the verge of uncovering a long-lost galactic population. Using ultra-high-resolution simulations and sophisticated modeling, researchers at Durham University predict that the Milky Way could be surrounded by up to 100 previously undetected satellite galaxies.

These faint, elusive “orphan galaxies” may have been stripped of their dark matter halos, making them nearly invisible to current telescopes. But with the advent of powerful new instruments like the Rubin Observatory, scientists believe we’re finally approaching the ability to spot them, potentially confirming major cosmological theories and reshaping our view of the Universe.

Hidden Companions: More Galaxies Than We Thought?

New research suggests the Milky Way may be surrounded by far more satellite galaxies than scientists have previously detected or predicted.

A team of cosmologists from Durham University in the UK developed a new method that combines the most detailed supercomputer simulations currently available with advanced mathematical modeling. Using this approach, they have identified the likely presence of a population of elusive “orphan” galaxies that have yet to be observed.

According to their results, there could be 80 to 100 additional satellite galaxies orbiting near the Milky Way.

Spotting these hidden galaxies with telescopes would offer strong evidence supporting the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (LCDM) theory. This leading model describes the structure of the Universe on large scales and how galaxies are formed.

The findings were presented at the Royal Astronomical Society’s National Astronomy Meeting, hosted this year by Durham University.

Dark Matter and the Structure of the Cosmos

The Durham-led research is based on the LCDM model, where ordinary matter in the form of atoms represents only 5% of the Universe’s total content, 25% is cold dark matter (CDM), and the remaining 70% is dark energy.

In this model, galaxies form in the center of gigantic clumps of dark matter called halos. Most galaxies in the Universe are low-mass dwarf galaxies, the majority of which are satellites orbiting around a more massive galaxy, such as our Milky Way.

The existence of these enigmatic objects has long posed challenges to LCDM – otherwise known as the standard model of cosmology. According to LCDM theory, many more Milky Way companion galaxies should exist than cosmological simulations have so far produced, or astronomers have been able to see.

Ghost Galaxies: Where Are the Missing Satellites?

The new research shows that the Milky Way’s missing satellites are extremely faint galaxies stripped almost entirely of their parent dark matter halos by the gravity of the Milky Way’s halo. These so-called “orphan” galaxies are lost in most simulations, but should have survived in the real Universe.

Using their new technique, the Durham researchers were able to track the abundance, distribution, and properties of these Milky Way orphan galaxies, showing that many more Milky Way satellites should exist and be observable today. It is hoped that new advances in telescopes and instruments like the Rubin Observatory LSST camera (which recently saw its first light), will give astronomers the ability to detect these very faint objects, bringing them into our view for the first time.

Astronomers Excited by Implications for LCDM Theory

Lead researcher Dr. Isabel Santos-Santos, in the Institute for Computational Cosmology, Department of Physics, Durham University, said: “We know the Milky Way has some 60 confirmed companion satellite galaxies, but we think there should be dozens more of these faint galaxies orbiting around the Milky Way at close distances.

“If our predictions are right, it adds more weight to the Lambda Cold Dark Matter theory of the formation and evolution of structure in the Universe.

“Observational astronomers are using our predictions as a benchmark with which to compare the new data they are obtaining.

“One day soon we may be able to see these ’missing’ galaxies, which would be hugely exciting and could tell us more about how the Universe came to be as we see it today.”

A Model Under Pressure: Testing the Standard

The concept of LCDM is the cornerstone of our understanding of the Universe. It has led to the Standard Model of Cosmology and is the most widely accepted model for describing the Universe’s evolution and structure on large scales.

The model has passed multiple tests but has recently been challenged by puzzling observational data on dwarf galaxies.

The Durham researchers say that even the best existing cosmological simulations (which include gas and star formation, in addition to dark matter) do not have the resolution needed to study galaxies as faint as those astronomers are starting to discover close to the Milky Way.

These simulations also lack the precision required to follow the evolution of the small dark matter halos that host the dwarf galaxies as they orbit around the Milky Way over billions of years.

This leads to the artificial disruption of some halos, leaving galaxies “orphaned.” Although the simulations lose the halos of “orphan” galaxies, such galaxies should survive in the real Universe.

Combining Power: Simulations Meet Mathematical Models

The Durham researchers combined cosmological supercomputer simulations with analytical models to overcome these numerical issues.

This included the Aquarius simulation, produced by the Virgo Consortium. Aquarius is the highest resolution simulation of a Milky Way dark matter halo ever created and is used to understand the fine-scale structure predicted around the Milky Way.

It also included the GALFORM model, a cutting-edge code developed at Durham over the past two decades, which follows the detailed physical processes that are responsible for the formation and evolution of galaxies.

Their results showed that halos of dark matter, which may host a satellite galaxy, have been orbiting around the central Milky Way halo for most of the age of the Universe, leading to the stripping of their dark matter and stellar mass, and rendering them extremely small and faint.

As a result, the research predicts that the total number of satellite galaxies of any brightness likely to exist around the Milky Way is around 80 or potentially up to 100 more than currently known.

Strange Tiny Objects: Clues or Coincidences?

The research puts particular emphasis on the approximately 30 newly discovered tiny Milky Way satellite candidates that are extremely faint and small.

Scientists are unclear if these are dwarf galaxies embedded in a dark matter halo, or globular clusters, collections of self-gravitating stars.

The Durham researchers argue that these objects could be a subset of the faint population of satellite galaxies they predict should exist.

Co-researcher Professor Carlos Frenk, of the Institute for Computational Cosmology, Department of Physics, Durham University, said: “If the population of very faint satellites that we are predicting is discovered with new data, it would be a remarkable success of the LCDM theory of galaxy formation.

“It would also provide a clear illustration of the power of physics and mathematics. Using the laws of physics, solved using a large supercomputer, and mathematical modeling, we can make precise predictions that astronomers, equipped with new, powerful telescopes, can test. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Meeting: National Astronomy Meeting 2025

The research is funded by the European Research Council through an Advanced Investigator grant to Professor Frenk, and by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). The calculations were performed on the Cosmology Machine (COSMA), a supercomputer supported by the STFC’s Distributed Infrastructure for Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) project, and hosted by Durham University.

