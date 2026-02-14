The Center of Our Galaxy May Not Be a Black Hole

What if the Milky Way’s central “black hole” isn’t a black hole at all? A new model proposes that an ultra-dense dark matter core could mimic its gravitational pull.

Some astronomers think the Milky Way’s center could be hiding something stranger than a supermassive black hole. In a new study, researchers argue that the object shaping the orbits of nearby stars might instead be an ultra-dense concentration of dark matter that creates nearly the same gravitational footprint as a black hole.

Dark matter is invisible, but its gravity is thought to influence how galaxies form and move. The team’s idea aims to connect two very different sets of observations with one underlying cause. Close to the galactic center, stars swing around at extreme speeds within light-hours (often used to measure distances within our own solar system). Farther out, the galaxy’s rotation provides a broader, slower test of what mass is really present across the Milky Way.

Their results, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), challenge the standard picture in which Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*) is a supermassive black hole that dominates the region’s gravity. The best-known evidence for that black hole interpretation comes from the S-stars, a group of stars that loop around the center at velocities reaching several thousand kilometers per second.

Instead of relying on a black hole, the international research team proposes a different explanation. They argue that a particular variety of dark matter composed of fermions, which are light subatomic particles, could organize itself into a distinctive structure consistent with observations of the Milky Way’s core.

According to their model, this dark matter would form an extremely dense central region surrounded by a broad, diffuse halo. Together, these components would behave as a single, continuous system.

The compact inner core would be massive enough to replicate the intense gravitational pull normally attributed to a black hole. This could account not only for the previously measured paths of the S-stars, but also for the trajectories of nearby dust-enshrouded objects known as G-sources.

Evidence from the Galaxy’s Outer Halo

A key element of the research comes from recent data collected by the European Space Agency’s GAIA DR3 mission. Gaia has produced a detailed map of the Milky Way’s rotation curve, revealing how stars and gas move at large distances from the galactic center.

The data show that orbital speeds decrease at greater distances, a pattern known as the Keplerian decline. The researchers report that this behavior can be reproduced by the outer halo predicted in their dark matter model when it is combined with the established mass of the galaxy’s disk and bulge, which consist of ordinary matter.

They argue that this supports the so-called fermionic model by emphasizing a structural distinction. In conventional Cold Dark Matter theories, halos extend outward with a long “power law” tail. By contrast, the fermionic scenario predicts a more compact halo with tighter outer limits.

The project was conducted by an international collaboration that includes the Institute of Astrophysics La Plata in Argentina, the International Centre for Relativistic Astrophysics Network and the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy, the Relativity and Gravitation Research Group in Colombia, and the Institute of Physics at the University of Cologne in Germany.

“This is the first time a dark matter model has successfully bridged these vastly different scales and various object orbits, including modern rotation curve and central stars data,” said study co-author Dr Carlos Argüelles, of the Institute of Astrophysics La Plata.

“We are not just replacing the black hole with a dark object; we are proposing that the supermassive central object and the galaxy’s dark matter halo are two manifestations of the same, continuous substance.”

Crucially, this fermionic dark matter model had already passed a significant test. A previous study by Pelle et al. (2024), also published in MNRAS, showed that when an accretion disk illuminates these dense dark matter cores, they cast a shadow-like feature strikingly similar to the one imaged by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration for Sgr A*.

Testing the Shadow

“This is a pivotal point,” said lead author Valentina Crespi, of the Institute of Astrophysics La Plata.

“Our model not only explains the orbits of stars and the galaxy’s rotation, but is also consistent with the famous ‘black hole shadow’ image. The dense dark matter core can mimic the shadow because it bends light so strongly, creating a central darkness surrounded by a bright ring.”

The researchers statistically compared their fermionic dark matter model to the traditional black hole model.

They found that, although current data for the inner stars cannot yet decisively distinguish between the two scenarios, the dark matter model provides a unified framework that explains the galactic center (central stars and shadow) and the galaxy at large.

The new study paves the way for future observations. More precise data from instruments such as the GRAVITY interferometer, on the Very Large Telescope in Chile, and the search for the unique signature of photon rings – a key feature of black holes and absent in the dark matter core scenario – will be crucial to test the predictions of this new model, the authors say.

The outcome of these findings could potentially reshape our understanding of the fundamental nature of the cosmic behemoth at the heart of the Milky Way.

Reference: “The dynamics of S-stars and G-sources orbiting a supermassive compact object made of fermionic dark matter” by V Crespi, C R Argüelles, E A Becerra-Vergara, M F Mestre, F Peißker, J A Rueda and R Ruffini, 5 February 2026, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staf1854

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