The Next Superfood? Scientists Reveal Remarkable Health Benefits of Kimchi

Research shows that eating fermented kimchi can help improve fasting glucose, lower triglycerides, and reduce high blood pressure.

Researchers at the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) conducted a review examining the health effects of kimchi, a traditional Korean dish that has seen rising popularity worldwide.

Kimchi is typically prepared from fermented cabbage and radish, seasoned with salt, chili powder, garlic, and ginger. Although it was once relatively uncommon in the United States, it is now widely available in many grocery stores across the country.

The review, published in Nutrition Reviews, summarizes findings from existing studies on the health benefits of kimchi, making this information more accessible for researchers in the United States. The project was led by Seoeun Ahn, a postdoctoral researcher and visiting scholar in the lab of Ock Chun, professor of nutritional sciences and interim associate dean for research and graduate education.

The analysis drew on nine studies conducted between 2011 and 2023 that investigated the effects of fermented kimchi in human participants.

Findings on glucose, triglycerides, and blood pressure

Results showed that consuming fermented kimchi was linked to improvements in fasting glucose, triglycerides, and blood pressure. Compared with control groups, participants who ate kimchi had fasting glucose reduced by 1.93 mg/dL, triglycerides lowered by 28.88 mg/dL, and decreases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure by 3.48 mmHg and 2.68 mmHg, respectively.

“That’s a really good number,” Chun says. “In clinical settings, even a reduction of 5 mmHg in systolic blood pressure is considered a meaningful improvement. So, seeing comparable reductions from a dietary intervention, not medication, is a very promising result.”

Sodium levels and surprising results

The fact that kimchi reduced blood pressure was surprising as it is high in sodium – a factor that normally contributes to high blood pressure.

“This suggests that other components of kimchi, such as beneficial bacteria, offset the hypertensive effect of sodium,” Ahn says.

The researchers included only studies that looked at fermented kimchi, as opposed to just studying the impact of the unfermented ingredients to have a consistent source for comparison.

Global implications and future research

This paper not only provides a meta-analysis of existing research on fermented kimchi, but also helps introduce this traditional Korean food to a broader scientific audience.

Since all the included studies were conducted in Korea among Asian populations, the results may not yet apply to other groups. Still, the work lays a foundation for future research in the U.S., where dietary habits and population diversity differ.

“It would be very meaningful to conduct an intervention study in the U.S.,” Ahn says. “That way we could see if the findings of this metanalysis can be generalized to more diverse populations.”

