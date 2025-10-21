The Surprising Diet That Helps Type 1 Diabetes Patients Use Less Insulin

A new study reveals that a low-fat vegan diet, even without restricting calories or carbohydrates, may help people with type 1 diabetes significantly reduce both their insulin needs and insulin costs.

Insulin is a hormone that moves glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream into the muscles and liver, where it can be used for energy. Because people with type 1 diabetes do not produce enough insulin, they must take it regularly.

Some individuals need even more insulin if they experience insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s cells respond poorly to the hormone, leaving excess glucose in the blood. Research shows that dietary fat plays a major role in insulin resistance, as high levels of fat can make it harder for glucose to enter cells effectively.

Study Details and Key Findings

The new research, which is a secondary analysis of a 2024 Physicians Committee study, compared the effect of a low-fat vegan diet to a portion-controlled diet on insulin use and insulin costs in people with type 1 diabetes. The analysis found that the total dose of insulin decreased by 28%, or 12.1 units, per day in the vegan group, compared to no significant change in the portion-controlled group.

The reductions in insulin use in the vegan group likely reflect improved insulin sensitivity, or how well the body responds to insulin. Total insulin costs decreased by 27%, or $1.08 per day, in the vegan group, compared to no significant change in the portion-controlled group.

Broader Health Benefits

The 2024 study found that a vegan diet also led to an average weight loss of 11 pounds, improved insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, and improved cholesterol levels and kidney function in people with type 1 diabetes.

The new research comes as insulin prices in the United States continue to rise. Spending on insulin in the United States tripled in the past 10 years, reaching $22.3 billion in 2022, due to the increased usage and higher price of insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association. The inflation-adjusted cost of insulin increased by 24% from 2017 to 2022.

“As insulin prices continue to rise, people with type 1 diabetes should consider a low-fat vegan diet, which can help improve their insulin sensitivity and reduce the amount of insulin they need, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars a year,” says Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, the lead author of the study and director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Reference: “Can a vegan diet help people with type 1 diabetes save on insulin? A secondary analysis of a 12-Week randomized clinical trial” by Hana Kahleova, Cristina Maracine, Tatiana Znayenko-Miller, Shihchen Kuo, William H. Herman, Richard Holubkov and Neal D. Barnard, 14 October 2025, BMC Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1186/s40795-025-01175-2

