The Vitamin That Could Protect Against Manganese-Induced Brain Damage

Recent studies reveal that while manganese is crucial for health, its excess can lead to neurological disorders similar to Parkinson’s. Innovative research highlights how the vitamin biotin might shield the brain from manganese’s harmful effects, potentially offering a new way to combat neurodegeneration linked to environmental exposures.

Manganese is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in many bodily functions. However, both too little and too much manganese can lead to health problems. Most people get enough manganese through a balanced diet, but excessive exposure — especially over long periods — can be harmful, particularly to the central nervous system.

Prolonged exposure to high levels of manganese can lead to a condition called manganism, which causes symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, such as tremors, muscle stiffness, and cognitive difficulties.

Protective Effects of Biotin

A recent study published today (January 21) in Science Signaling used experimental models and human nerve cells to explore how manganese damages the central nervous system. The research also suggests that the vitamin biotin may help protect against this damage, potentially reducing the harmful effects of manganese exposure.

“Exposure to neurotoxic metals like manganese has been linked to the development of Parkinsonism,” said Sarkar Souvarish, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) Departments of Environmental Medicine and Neuroscience and lead author of the study. “In this study, we applied untargeted metabolomics using high-resolution mass spectrometry and advanced cheminformatics computing in a newly developed model of parkinsonism, leading us to the discovery of biotin metabolism as a modifier in manganese-induced neurodegeneration.”

Understanding Manganese’s Damage to the Brain

Chronic occupational and environmental exposure to manganese, commonly from welding fumes and some sources of rural drinking water, increases the risk of Parkinsonian syndrome, which involves similar but distinct neurological symptoms from Parkinson’s disease. Manganese has been previously shown to bind with the protein alpha-synuclein, causing it to misfold and accumulate in the brain.

Using the fruit fly Drosophila, researchers developed a model that mimics occupational manganese exposure in humans and found that manganese induced motor deficits, mitochondrial and lysosomal dysfunction, neuronal loss, and reduced lifespan in flies.

The team validated these findings using human dopaminergic neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and demonstrated that manganese exposure selectively damages these cells. The loss of dopamine-producing cells is a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease and Parkinsonian syndrome.

Biotin’s Potential as a Neuroprotective Agent

The research indicates that B vitamin biotin, a micronutrient synthesized by gut bacteria, enhances dopamine production in the brain. Biotin supplementation reversed neurotoxicity in flies and iPSC-derived neurons, improving mitochondrial function and reducing cell loss.

This finding aligns with a growing scientific recognition that Parkinson’s is a multisystem disorder, with early symptoms often emerging in the gut, and that changes in the gut microbiome may contribute to the disease.

“Biotin supplementation shows potential as a therapeutic strategy to mitigate manganese-induced neurodegeneration, and the safety and tolerability of biotin in humans make it a promising candidate for further exploration,” said Souvarish. “Biotin-rich prebiotics or biotin-producing probiotics could provide non-pharmacological intervention options, but more studies have to performed.”

Reference: “Biotin mitigates the development of manganese-induced, Parkinson’s disease–related neurotoxicity in Drosophila and human neurons” by Yunjia Lai, Pablo Reina-Gonzalez, Gali Maor, Gary W. Miller and Souvarish Sarkar, 21 January 2025, Science Signaling.

DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.adn9868

Additional co-authors include Pablo Reina-Gonzalez with URMC, Gali Maor with Harvard University, and Yunjia Lai and Gary W. Miller with Columbia University.

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