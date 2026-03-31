This Bizarre Insect Turns Pink to Green in Just 11 Days

A katydid changes color from pink to green to match leaf development, showing advanced camouflage adaptation in rainforests.

A rare rainforest insect can transform its appearance in a matter of days, shifting from bright pink to leaf green in a way that may help it avoid predators.

Researchers report that Arota festae, a tropical katydid also known as a “bush cricket,” undergoes this dramatic color change over about two weeks. The species lives in the forests of Panama, Colombia, and Suriname, where survival often depends on staying hidden in plain sight.

The discovery, published in Ecology, began when scientists noticed a female katydid resting under a light at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s field station on Barro Colorado Island in Panama. At first, she stood out vividly in hot pink. Just eleven days later, she had blended in completely after turning green.

Camouflage and Leaf Mimicry

The researchers believe this transformation is not random. Instead, it likely mirrors a common plant strategy known as “delayed greening.” In many tropical species, newly sprouted leaves emerge in bright pink or red shades before gradually turning green as they mature.

That timing may be critical. On Barro Colorado Island, about one-third of plant species produce these colorful young leaves year-round. For an insect that can match both stages, the forest offers a constantly shifting backdrop of cover.

Lead author Dr. Benito Wainwright, of the University of St. Andrews, said, “Finding this individual was a genuine surprise. Because it was so rare, we kept it in natural conditions and found it changing color from hot pink to green.

“Rather than a bizarre genetic quirk, this may actually be a finely tuned survival strategy that tracks the life cycle of the rainforest leaves this insect is trying to resemble.”

Observations and Scientific Significance

The researchers kept the insect in captivity for 30 days and photographed it daily. Its bright pink color softened to a pastel shade after four days, and by day eleven, it looked identical to the typical green form.

The insect lived long enough to mate before dying naturally the next month.

Pink katydids have been noted in scientific records since 1878, but they were usually thought to be rare mutations that offered no advantage. This study appears to be the first documented example of a katydid completing a full color change within a single stage of its life.

Rainforest Adaptation and Evolution Insights

Dr. Matt Greenwell, of the University of Reading, a co-author of the study, said, “Tropical forests are extraordinarily complex environments, and this discovery hints at just how precisely some animals have evolved to exploit them.

“You would think that a bright pink insect in a mostly green forest would stand out to predators like a worker in a high-vis jacket. The idea that an insect might gradually shift color to keep pace with the leaves it mimics shows how dynamic the rainforest can be and is a remarkable example of camouflage in action.”

Reference: “Pink Cricket Club: Dramatic color change in a Neotropical leaf-masquerading katydid (Arota festae, Griffini, 1896)” by J. Benito Wainwright, Zeke W. Rowe, Matthew P. Greenwell, Patrick G. Cannon, Nathan W. Bailey and Graeme D. Ruxton, 7 March 2026, Ecology.

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.70333

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