This Chemistry Breakthrough Might Change Everything From Medicine to Farming

Scientists have introduced triazenolysis, a groundbreaking chemical process that transforms alkenes into multifunctional amines.

These amines hold potential for use in polymer, pharmaceutical, and agricultural production. Unlike the century-old ozonolysis, which forms carbon-oxygen bonds, triazenolysis efficiently creates crucial carbon-nitrogen bonds, enhancing its utility in various scientific and industrial fields.

Innovative Chemical Process Unveiled

Researchers at the Schulich Faculty of Chemistry at the Technion have unveiled an innovative chemical process for producing raw materials used in polymers, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural compounds.

Published recently in Nature Chemistry, the study outlines the development of this method, supported by a computational analysis that sheds light on its mechanisms and critical stages. The research team included doctoral students Alexander Koronatov and Deepak Ranolia, along with postdoctoral researcher Pavel Sakharov, under the mentorship of Prof. Mark Gandelman.

This breakthrough process, known as triazenolysis, transforms alkenes—widely occurring organic compounds like those derived from petroleum—into multifunctional amines. These amines have diverse applications in both industrial and research settings, making the process a significant advancement in modern chemistry.

Bridging Carbon and Nitrogen Bonds

The Technion-developed process mimics ozonolysis, a long-established technology used to create molecules with carbon-oxygen bonds. Ozonolysis, developed more than a century ago, is effective at forming carbon-oxygen bonds but does not produce carbon-nitrogen bonds. This is where triazenolysis comes into play, producing carbon-nitrogen bonds relevant to a wide range of applications by cleaving carbon-carbon bonds in olefins (a class of chemicals made up of hydrogen and carbon with one or more pairs of carbon atoms linked by a double bond).

The research was supported by the Israel Science Foundation (ISF).

