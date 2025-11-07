This Death Valley Plant Thrives in 120°F Heat and Could Save Future Crops

In the blistering heat of Death Valley, Tidestromia oblongifolia thrives where few lifeforms can survive.

Researchers at Michigan State University found that this plant rewires its photosynthesis and gene expression to thrive under temperatures that cripple most crops. Its cells and enzymes adapt with stunning speed, making it the most heat-tolerant plant ever recorded. The discovery could revolutionize crop science as humanity faces a hotter future.

Life Thrives in the Hottest Place on Earth

In California’s Death Valley, where summer temperatures often climb past 120 degrees Fahrenheit, survival seems nearly impossible. Yet among the cracked ground and searing light, one native species not only endures but flourishes.

That plant, Tidestromia oblongifolia, has enabled scientists at Michigan State University to uncover how life can thrive in extreme heat. Their discovery could help researchers design crops capable of adapting to rising global temperatures.

In a new paper published today (November 7) in Current Biology, Research Foundation Professor Seung Yon “Sue” Rhee and Research Specialist Karine Prado describe how T. oblongifolia accelerates its growth in Death Valley’s scorching conditions. The plant accomplishes this by swiftly fine-tuning its photosynthetic machinery to withstand intense heat.

A Heat-Defying Growth Spurt

For Prado, the project began with a burning question: how does this plant remain lush and green in conditions that would kill most species within hours?

“When we first brought these seeds back to the lab, we were fighting just to get them to grow,” Prado said. “But once we managed to mimic Death Valley conditions in our growth chambers, they took off.”

Together with colleagues in the Rhee lab at MSU’s Plant Resilience Institute, Prado used custom-designed chambers to reproduce the intense sunlight and dramatic temperature swings typical of a Death Valley summer. The results were startling. Within just 10 days, T. oblongifolia tripled its biomass. In comparison, other closely related plants renowned for their heat tolerance stopped growing entirely.

Unprecedented Heat Tolerance Uncovered

After only two days of exposure to extreme temperatures, the plant shifted its photosynthetic threshold upward, allowing it to keep generating energy. Within two weeks, it had adapted so effectively that its ideal photosynthetic temperature reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), higher than any known crop species.

“This is the most heat-tolerant plant ever documented,” Rhee said. “Understanding how T. oblongifolia acclimates to heat gives us new strategies to help crops adapt to a warming planet.”

Inside a Plant Built for Extremes

Through a combination of physiological testing, live imaging, and genomic analysis, the researchers uncovered how T. oblongifolia achieves its extraordinary resilience through coordinated biological changes.

When subjected to Death Valley-like heat, the plant’s mitochondria—the cell’s energy generators—move closer to the chloroplasts, where photosynthesis occurs. The chloroplasts themselves reshape into unique “cup-like” forms never before seen in higher plants. These structural shifts may help the plant capture and recycle carbon dioxide more effectively, stabilizing energy production under stress.

At the same time, thousands of genes alter their activity within a single day. Many of these genes help shield vital proteins, membranes, and photosynthetic components from heat damage. The plant also ramps up production of an enzyme known as Rubisco activase, which likely keeps photosynthesis functioning efficiently even at high temperatures.

A Model for Agriculture in a Hotter World

With global temperatures projected to rise by up to 5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, heat waves are already cutting yields for major crops like wheat, maize, and soybeans. As the world’s population continues to grow, scientists are searching for ways to increase food production.

“T. oblongifolia shows us that plants have the capacity to adapt to extreme temperatures,” Rhee said. “If we can learn how to replicate those mechanisms in crops, it could transform agriculture in a hotter world.”

Learning From Nature’s Ultimate Survivors

For decades, most plant biology has focused on model species that are easy to grow, such as Arabidopsis or crop plants like rice and maize. But Rhee argues that extreme survivors like T. oblongifolia represent a new frontier for improving resilience.

“Desert plants have spent millions of years solving the challenges we’re only beginning to face,” she said. “We finally have the tools, such as genomics, high-resolution live imaging and systems biology, to learn from them. What we need now is broader support to pursue this kind of research.”

Toward Climate-Resilient Crops

Her lab is already putting those insights to work, exploring how the genes and cell structures that give T. oblongifolia its heat resilience could be harnessed to make staple crops more robust.

“This research doesn’t just tell us how one desert plant beats the heat,” Prado said. “It gives us a roadmap for how all plants might adapt to a changing climate.”

Reference: “Photosynthetic acclimation is a key contributor to exponential growth of a desert plant in Death Valley summer” by Karine Prado, Bo Xue, Jennifer E. Johnson, Sterling Field, Matt Stata, Charles L. Hawkins, Ru-Ching Hsia, Hongbing Liu, Shifeng Cheng and Seung Y. Rhee, 7 November 2025, Current Biology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2025.10.004

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