This Foie Gras Tastes the Same – Without Force-Feeding or Cruelty

A team of researchers has developed a groundbreaking new way to make foie gras that eliminates the need for force-feeding, traditionally used to achieve the delicacy’s rich texture.

By using the duck’s own fat-digesting enzymes and a simplified, additive-free recipe, they recreated the signature mouthfeel and flavor of foie gras. The result? An ethical, scientifically innovative twist on a centuries-old luxury – and a step forward in gourmet animal welfare.

A Delicacy with a Controversial Past

Foie gras is a rich delicacy made from the liver of a duck or goose. Known for its buttery texture and high fat content, it’s considered a luxury dish in many parts of the world – though it’s not to everyone’s taste.

What sets foie gras apart from regular poultry liver is its fat content, traditionally achieved by force-feeding birds to enlarge their livers. Researcher Thomas Vilgis, a longtime fan of the dish, began to wonder if there might be a more ethical way to enjoy it.

A New Process Without Force-Feeding

In a study published in Physics of Fluids by AIP Publishing, Vilgis and a team from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research and the University of Southern Denmark developed a method to recreate foie gras without relying on force-feeding.

“It was always a dream to make foie gras more accessible and better for animal welfare,” Vilgis said. “It’s good to stop these force-feeding practices — or at least reduce them.”

Avoiding Additives for Authenticity

To Vilgis and his team, it was important not to add external ingredients or additives to the foie gras. They tried adding cooked collagen from the bird’s skin and bones to the liver and fat emulsion after it was harvested, but that didn’t leave them with the correct consistency.

They then came up with the idea of trying to treat the fat with the bird’s own lipases, which are enzymes that help digest fat in the body, mimicking the activities that occur naturally in the duck’s body.

“At the end of the process, it allows the fat to recrystallize into the large crystals which form aggregates like the ones we see in the original foie gras,” Vilgis said.

Simple Recipe, Surprising Results

The recipe is extremely simple and elegant — the liver and fat are harvested from the duck or goose, the fat is treated with lipases, both are mixed and sterilized, and it’s good to go.

However, while the structure of the foie gras looked correct with noninvasive laser microscopy — and even smelled like the original foie gras — Vilgis and his team needed to confirm the physical properties of the dish. By doing stress-deformation tests, they found that the treated foie gras had a similar mouthfeel to the original, due to its mechanical properties.

“We could really see that the influence of these large fat particles, which we call in the paper percolating clusters,” Vilgis said. “At the beginning of the ‘bite,’ these large clusters have a high resistance, creating a similar mouthfeel of elasticity without being too rubbery as after the collagen or gelatin addition.”

Scaling Up and Staying Pure

Vilgis has already filed a patent for the recipe, and he hopes to partner with companies interested in helping scale up the production. He also wants to work with sensory scientists who can help refine the taste smell of the foie gras.

“Everything in our process is controlled, which is a positive thing,” Vilgis said. “We never considered adding anything additional to the foie gras, because we wanted pure duck — nothing else.”

Reference: “Foie gras pâté without force-feeding” by Mathias Baechle, Arlete M. L. Marques, Matias A. Via, Mathias P. Clausen and Thomas A. Vilgis, 25 March 2025, Physics of Fluids.

DOI: 10.1063/5.0255813

