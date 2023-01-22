This Week @NASA: A More Powerful Space Station, More Fuel-Efficient Aircraft & Solar Flashes

Preparing for a more powerful space station …

Building a more fuel-efficient aircraft …

And a way to possibly predict solar flares …

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Preparing the Space Station for a More Powerful Future

On January 20, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station to prepare for future upgrades to the station’s power system. The station’s existing power channels are being augmented with new roll-out solar arrays.

NASA, Boeing to Build a Greener, More Fuel-Efficient Airliner

On January 18, NASA announced a partnership with Boeing to build, test, and fly an experimental full-scale Sustainable Flight Demonstrator aircraft aimed at lowering emissions.

“And Boeing’s concept is a Transonic Truss-Braced Wing single-aisle aircraft.” — Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

Learn more about NASA’s work in aeronautics research at nasa.gov/flight.

Flashes on the Sun Could Help Predict Solar Flares

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has identified small-scale flashes in the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, the corona, that could help us predict solar flares, which, in turn, could help us anticipate the disruptive impacts of space weather storms here on Earth.

Welding of Artemis III Core Stage Tank Dome Completed

Teams at our Michoud Assembly Facility recently completed welding of the Space Launch System, or SLS core stage liquid oxygen tank dome for Artemis III. The liquid oxygen and the liquid hydrogen tanks hold the propellant used to launch the SLS and the Orion spacecraft into space.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA