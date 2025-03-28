Tiny Stripes Unlock Powerful Terahertz Control for Faster Data and Sharper Scans

A revolutionary new spintronic device developed in China enables powerful, precise control of terahertz (THz) wave polarization, without the need for bulky external components.

Using a clever microscale stripe design, the compact emitter manipulates the chirality of THz waves at the source, allowing easy switching between different polarization states. This innovation has the potential to supercharge wireless communication, biomedical imaging, and quantum research by making THz technology more efficient, tunable, and ready for real-world applications.

Unlocking the Terahertz Spectrum

Terahertz (THz) waves occupy the part of the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and infrared light. They can pass through many materials without causing harm, which makes them valuable for uses like security scanning, medical imaging, and ultra-fast wireless communication. Unlike visible or radio waves, THz waves can penetrate nonmetallic materials such as clothing and paper, and they can reveal structural details of biological molecules.

To fully unlock the potential of THz technology, it’s essential to control the polarization of the waves, the direction in which they vibrate. Polarization control plays a key role in improving how THz waves are used, from boosting data transfer speeds to enhancing imaging and sensing capabilities. However, current methods for controlling THz polarization typically require bulky external components such as wave plates or metamaterials. These setups tend to be inefficient, limited in frequency range, and unsuitable for compact or integrated systems. To address these challenges, scientists have been working on ways to control THz polarization directly at the point of generation.

A Breakthrough in Spintronic Emitters

In a recent study published on March 20 in Advanced Photonics, researchers at Beihang University in China introduced a new spintronic THz emitter that uses a microscale stripe pattern to control the chirality, or handedness, of the emitted waves during generation. Unlike traditional THz sources that depend on external optical elements for polarization control, this innovative device integrates polarization tuning into its physical design, simplifying the system and expanding its functionality.

The emitter comprises thin-film layers of tungsten, cobalt-iron-boron, and platinum. When exposed to ultrafast laser pulses, the material generates a spin current, which is converted into an electrical charge through the inverse spin Hall effect. The emitter’s microscale stripe pattern alters charge distribution, forming a built-in electric field that influences the amplitude and phase of emitted THz waves. By designing different stripe arrangements, the researchers achieved precise polarization tuning without external optical components.

Flexible Polarization Tuning

Simply rotating the emitter allows for flexible and efficient switching between linear, elliptical, and circular polarization states. Critically, the device maintains high-quality circular polarization with an ellipticity greater than 0.85 across a broad frequency range of 0.74–1.66 THz, demonstrating its efficiency in broadband polarization control.

To validate the effectiveness of their patterned emitter, the research team fabricated and tested seven different designs, each with a unique stripe aspect ratio. Using THz time-domain spectroscopy, they measured the impact of different patterns on the emitted THz polarization. The results confirmed that larger stripe aspect ratios produced stronger built-in electric fields, resulting in greater control over polarization. Emitter configurations with large aspect ratio successfully generated THz waves with tunable polarization, and by adjusting the azimuth angles of stripe pattern, the researchers achieved precise switching between left- and right-handed circular polarization. This level of integrated control within a single device represents a significant advancement over traditional THz sources.

Transforming Tech Across Industries

This innovation promises to revolutionize fields from wireless communication, where it can double data transmission rates through polarization multiplexing, to biomedical imaging, where it can enable earlier disease diagnosis through more accurate biomolecule detection. Furthermore, the enhanced measurement sensitivity afforded by this technology could lead to breakthroughs in fundamental research within fields like quantum optics and precision sensing.

The compact and efficient design of this spintronic emitter is ideally suited for on-chip integration, a crucial step towards realizing scalable and cost-effective THz devices for real-world applications. Future research will focus on refining the emitter’s frequency-selective control, opening up further possibilities for advanced photonic and wireless systems.

Realizing the THz Revolution

This breakthrough represents a significant leap forward for THz technology, bringing the transformative potential of this underutilized region of the electromagnetic spectrum closer to reality.

Reference: “Broadband polarization spectrum tuning enabled by the built-in electric field of patterned spintronic terahertz emitters” by Qing Yang, Yan Huang, Houyi Cheng, Reza Rouzegar, Renyou Xu, Shijie Xu, Jie Zhang, Fan Zhang, Yong Xu, Lianggong Wen, Weisheng Zhao and Tianxiao Nie, 20 March 2025, Advanced Photonics.

DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.7.2.026007

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.