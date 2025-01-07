Toxic Male Technique: Engineered Insects Use Venom Proteins to Combat Disease

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking biological method to combat insect pests by shortening the lifespan of female insects, crucial for disease transmission.

The “Toxic Male Technique” genetically engineers males to transfer venom proteins during mating, drastically reducing females’ lifespan and their ability to spread diseases like malaria and Zika. This method promises quicker and safer disease control compared to traditional pesticides and could herald a new era in pest management.

Revolutionary Pest Control Method

Scientists have developed a groundbreaking biological pest control method that could dramatically reduce the threat of insect pests, including disease-carrying mosquitoes. This new approach, called the Toxic Male Technique (TMT), offers faster and more effective results compared to existing methods.

Published today (January 7) in Nature Communications, the technique was created by researchers from Applied BioSciences and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology at Macquarie University. TMT involves genetically modifying male insects to produce venom proteins in their semen that specifically target other insects. When these modified males mate with females, the venom proteins are transferred, significantly shortening the females’ lifespan and reducing their ability to spread diseases.

Impact on Global Health and Agriculture

Insect pests pose a growing threat to global health and agriculture, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths, millions of infections, and costing billions in healthcare and crop damage annually.

In mosquitoes like Aedes aegypti and Anopheles gambiae, only the females bite and transmit diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika, chikungunya disease, and yellow fever.

Pesticides face declining effectiveness due to resistance and have caused harm to non-target species and ecosystems. Genetic biocontrol has emerged as a promising alternative.

Advantages of the Toxic Male Technique

Current techniques like the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) or insects carrying lethal genes (RIDL) work by releasing massive numbers of sterilized or genetically modified males to mate with the wild females.

While these mated females produce no offspring or only male offspring, they continue to bloodfeed and spread disease until they die naturally — meaning populations of biting females only decrease when the next generation emerges.

By immediately reducing the biting female population, TMT offers significant advantages over competing genetic biocontrol methods.

Quick Response to Disease Transmission

“As we’ve learned from COVID-19, reducing the spread of these diseases as quickly as possible is important to prevent epidemics,” says lead author Sam Beach.

“By targeting the female mosquitoes themselves rather than their offspring, TMT is the first biocontrol technology that could work as quickly as pesticides without also harming beneficial species.”

Laboratory tests using fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) demonstrated that females mated with TMT males had lifespans shortened by 37–64 percent compared to those mated with unmodified males.

Computer models predict that applying TMT to Aedes aegypti, a highly aggressive mosquito species primarily responsible for transmitting Dengue and Zika, could reduce blood-feeding rates—a key factor in disease transmission—by 40 to 60 percent compared to established methods.

Rigorous Safety Testing

Safety and environmental safety are central to the TMT approach. Venoms naturally contain a mixture of many proteins, and those used in TMT are very carefully selected.

Their targets are only present within invertebrates, so they aren’t toxic in any way to mammals, and they are not likely to cause harm when consumed by beneficial insects since their oral toxicity is very low.

The current study was performed in Associate Professor Maciej Maselko’s lab and provides the proof of concept for this breakthrough approach for suppressing the populations of pest species.

‘We still need to implement it in mosquitoes and conduct rigorous safety testing to ensure there are no risks to humans or other non-target species,” says Associate Professor Maselko.

“This innovative solution could transform how we manage pests, offering hope for healthier communities and a more sustainable future,” says Beach.

Reference: “Recombinant venom proteins in insect seminal fluid reduce female lifespan” by Samuel J. Beach, and Maciej Maselko, 7 January 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-54863-1

Competing interests: M.M. and S.J.B. have submitted a patent application (AU2023903662A0) to the Australian patent ofﬁce pertaining to the enablement of the Toxic Male Technique.

