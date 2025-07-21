Trump’s Diagnosis Exposes a Common Vein Disorder With Deadly Heart Risks

After President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), attention has turned to this underrecognized but serious vein condition.

CVI causes blood to pool in the legs due to faulty valves in the veins, leading to swelling, fatigue, and even skin damage, and it’s far more than a cosmetic issue. Experts warn it’s linked to an increased risk of heart disease and even death, especially in older adults. Often ignored until it’s advanced, CVI affects millions, and doctors are urging the public to learn the signs early, as treatment is most effective when started sooner.

Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Following news from the White House confirming that President Donald J. Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), the American Heart Association is highlighting key facts about this condition and its link to heart-related health risks and increased mortality.

The Association, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to heart and brain health, notes that chronic venous insufficiency (a type of chronic venous disease) is widespread, particularly among older adults. Despite its prevalence, CVI is frequently overlooked and inadequately treated. Research shows a strong connection between CVI and a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) and facing higher mortality rates, regardless of a person’s age, sex, or existing cardiovascular risk factors. CVI is commonly seen in individuals who already have known cardiovascular risk factors or conditions, such as advanced age, obesity, a history of smoking, low physical activity, or diagnosed heart disease.

Getting older significantly increases the likelihood of developing CVI. As people age, the valves inside the veins of the legs—which help direct blood flow upward to the heart—can weaken or suffer damage. When these valves do not work properly, blood can begin to flow backward and collect in the veins of the legs. This poor circulation can result in blood pooling and the progression of CVI.

Recognizing Symptoms Early Can Save Lives

“Chronic Venous Insufficiency can significantly impact your quality of life, but early detection and treatment can make a substantial difference,” said past volunteer chair of the American Heart Association’s Vascular Health Advisory Committee and Scientific Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease Joshua A. Beckman, M.D., FAHA.

“That is why it is vital for individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of CVI so they can seek timely medical evaluation and intervention.”

Dr. Beckman is the Executive Clinical Director of Cardiovascular Services and Chief of the Division of Vascular Medicine and a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he holds the Gayle and Paul Stoffel Distinguished Chair in Cardiology. He also serves as an associate editor of Circulation, the leading scientific journal for cardiovascular medicine, and has been a dedicated American Heart Association volunteer since 2004.

Common Signs: From Swelling to Restless Legs

Symptoms of chronic venous disease include edema (swelling), varicose veins, and skin changes commonly called ‘venous eczema’ or ‘stasis dermatitis,’ which appear as red, itchy, or scaly patches on the lower legs caused by poor blood flow. and ulcerations. The condition can result in pain, itch, or bleeding in the impacted area, as well as aching, cramping, throbbing, leg fatigue, heaviness, or restless legs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently announced that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after experiencing mild swelling in his lower leg. The White House has also stated there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and all laboratory results were within normal limits.

DVT vs. CVI: Understanding the Difference

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are related but distinct conditions affecting the veins, usually in the legs. Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition where a blood clot (thrombus) forms in a deep vein, typically in the legs or pelvis. A potentially life-threatening complication of DVT is pulmonary embolism (PE), where a piece of the blood clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow.

Compression Therapy and Modern Treatments

Treatment for CVI includes compression therapy—multilayer and short-stretch bandaging, elastic garments, graded compression stockings, and pneumatic pumps. The use of topical anti-inflammatory steroid medications, as well as antibiotic and diuretic therapy, may also be prescribed. Some patients may benefit from interventional endovascular therapies, which are minimally invasive procedures typically involving the insertion of a catheter, a thin tube, through a small incision (often in the groin) and guiding it to the location of the blood clot using imaging techniques such as X-rays or ultrasound to remove the obstruction.

CVI is diagnosed through duplex ultrasound, magnetic resonance venography (MRV), or computed tomography venography (CTV) of the veins to look for backwards flow, vein obstructions, or compressive syndromes.

In the U.S., per the American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics:

In 2022 (most recent data available), CVI was listed as the principal diagnosis in 5,805 hospital discharges and among all-listed diagnoses in 234,655 hospital discharges

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) was listed as the cause of death in 62 people in the U.S. in 2022.

CVI was listed among ‘any mention mortality’ in 977 deaths in 2022.

Pain is the most common symptom (29%), followed by swelling, heaviness, fatigue, and cramping.

Spider veins are seen in 7%, and varicosities and skin changes are seen in 4% each. Stasis ulcer is present in 1% of all patients with CVI.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.