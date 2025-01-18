Unlocking Mars’ Secrets: The Surprising Forces Behind Its Massive Dust Storms

Groundbreaking research into Mars’ energy balance reveals a polar surplus driving dynamic weather patterns, including massive dust storms, offering clues to its climate stability.

Scientists at the University of Houston have made a groundbreaking discovery that reshapes our understanding of climate and weather on Mars while offering valuable insights into Earth’s atmospheric processes.

The research, led by Larry Guan, a graduate student in the Department of Physics at UH’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, was conducted under the guidance of Professors Liming Li and Xun Jiang, along with several prominent planetary scientists. The team created the first-ever meridional profile of Mars’ radiant energy budget (REB), a measure of the balance — or imbalance — between solar energy absorbed by the planet and the thermal energy it emits across different latitudes.

Globally, an energy surplus drives warming, while a deficit leads to cooling. On Mars, the REB profile plays a critical role in shaping its weather and climate, revealing new details about the red planet’s atmospheric dynamics.

The findings are in a new paper published recently in AGU Advances.

“This research not only deepens our knowledge of the red planet but also provides critical insights into planetary atmospheric processes.” Prof. Liming Li, UH Dept. of Physics

“The work in establishing Mars’ first meridional radiant energy budget profile is noteworthy,” Guan said. “Understanding Earth’s large-scale climate and atmospheric circulation relies heavily on REB profiles, so having one for Mars allows critical climatological comparisons and lays the groundwork for Martian meteorology.”

Key Insights into Mars and Earth Energy Dynamics

The profile, based on long-term observations from orbiting spacecraft, offers a detailed comparison of Mars’ REB to that of Earth, uncovering striking differences in the way each planet receives and radiates energy. While Earth exhibits an energy surplus in the tropics and a deficit in the polar regions, Mars displays the opposite configuration.

“On Earth, the tropical energy surplus drives warming and upward atmospheric motion, while the polar energy deficit causes cooling and downward atmospheric motion,” Jiang explained. “These atmospheric motions significantly influence weather and climate on our home planet. However, on Mars, we observe a polar energy surplus and a tropical energy deficit.”

The Role of Dust Storms and Climate Feedback

That surplus, Guan says, is especially pronounced in Mars’ southern hemisphere during spring, playing a critical role in driving the planet’s atmospheric circulation and triggering global dust storms, the most prominent feature of Martian weather. These massive storms, which can envelop the entire planet, significantly alter the distribution of energy, providing a dynamic element that affects Mars’ weather patterns and climate.

“The interaction between dust storms and the REB, as well as with polar ice dynamics, brings to light the complex feedback processes that likely shape Martian weather patterns and long-term climate stability,” Guan said.

Long-Term Implications for Martian Climate

Earth’s global-scale energy imbalance has been recently discovered, which significantly contributes to global warming at a magnitude comparable to that caused by increasing greenhouse gases. Mars presents a distinct environment due to its thinner atmosphere and lack of anthropogenic effects. The research team is now examining potential long-term energy imbalances on Mars and their implications for the planet’s climate evolution.

“The REB difference between the two planets is truly fascinating, so continued monitoring will deepen our understanding of Mars’ climate dynamics,” Li said.

Reference: “Distinct Energy Budgets of Mars and Earth” by Larry Guan, Liming Li, Ellen C. Creecy, Xun Jiang, Xinyue Wang, Germán Martínez, Anthony D. Toigo, Mark I. Richardson, Agustín Sánchez-Lavega and Yeon Joo Lee, 19 December 2024, AGU Advances.

DOI: 10.1029/2024AV001389

Also contributing to this major achievement were UH graduate students Ellen Creecy and Xinyue Wang, renowned planetary scientists Germán Martínez, Ph.D. (Houston’s Lunar and Planetary Institute), Anthony Toigo, Ph.D. (Johns Hopkins University) and Mark Richardson, Ph.D. (Aeolis Research), and Prof. Agustín Sánchez-Lavega (Universidad del País, Vasco, Spain) and Prof. Yeon Joo Lee (Institute for Basic Science, South Korea).

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