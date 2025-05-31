Terraforming Mars Isn’t Sci-Fi Anymore – Here’s What It Would Take

What if we could turn Mars into a second Earth? A group of scientists is revisiting this audacious idea with new eyes, armed with decades of advancements in planetary science, biotechnology, and space engineering.

They explore whether it’s physically and biologically feasible to warm the Red Planet, enrich its atmosphere, and kick-start life-supporting systems — all with a practical eye on the cost, risk, and what needs to happen now.

Terraforming Mars: Hype or Hope?

The idea of transforming Mars into a place where humans could one day live has captured both headlines and imaginations. But is this just science fiction, or could it actually happen? A new perspective paper in Nature Astronomy offers a serious look at what it would take to make Mars more Earth-like. The study, led by researchers from Pioneer Research Labs and the University of Chicago, outlines the first steps we would need to take if we hope to someday support life on the Red Planet.

“Believe it or not, no one has really addressed whether it’s feasible to terraform Mars since 1991,” said Nina Lanza, a planetary scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a co-author on the paper. “Yet since then, we’ve made great strides in Mars science, geoengineering, launch capabilities, and bioscience, which give us a chance to take a fresh look at terraforming research and ask ourselves what’s actually possible.”

Steps to Make Mars Earth-like

Making Mars habitable would mean raising its temperature and thickening its atmosphere. One possible first step involves using engineered microbes to begin producing oxygen through photosynthesis. Over time, this could help build up enough oxygen to support liquid water and, eventually, more complex life.

But before we leap too far ahead, the researchers caution that we must seriously consider the challenges. “Before we can assess whether warming Mars is worthwhile, relative to the alternative of leaving Mars as a pristine wilderness, we must confront the practical requirements, cost, and possible risks,” the authors write.

Right now, scientists are studying Mars’ water reserves, its carbon dioxide supply, and soil chemistry to figure out whether it has the raw materials needed for such a transformation. New techniques could potentially increase the planet’s average temperature by dozens of degrees in just a few decades. To get there, researchers say we need to better understand the physical, chemical, and biological limits that could shape our approach.

Benefiting Earth Through Martian Innovation

The authors also note that this research could ultimately help maintain “oasis Earth.” They argue that technologies developed for Mars habitation, such as desiccation-resistant crops, efficiently remediating soil, and improved ecosystem modeling, will likely benefit our home planet.

“Mars terraforming research offers a vital testbed for planetary science, potentially validating theories or exposing knowledge gaps,” they write. “Continued research promises significant scientific progress, regardless of whether full-scale terraforming occurs.”

Next Steps to the Final Frontier

Until that research is done, they write, “We don’t even know what’s physically or biologically possible. … If people can learn how to terraform a world such as Mars, this may be the first step to destinations beyond.”

Reference: “The case for Mars terraforming research” by Erika Alden DeBenedictis, Edwin S. Kite, Robin D. Wordsworth, Nina L. Lanza, Charles S. Cockell, Pamela A. Silver, Ramses M. Ramirez, John Cumbers, Hooman Mohseni, Christopher E. Mason, Woodward W. Fischer and Christopher P. McKay, 13 May 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02548-0

