Photonic space-time crystals enhance light interaction and amplification, offering new applications in optical information processing.
Photonic space-time crystals are advanced materials designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of technologies like wireless communication and lasers. These crystals have a unique structure that is periodically arranged in three spatial dimensions and also changes over time, allowing precise control of light’s behavior. Researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), in collaboration with Aalto University, the University of Eastern Finland, and Harbin Engineering University in China, have demonstrated how these four-dimensional materials can be applied in real-world technologies. Their findings were published in Nature Photonics.
Photonic Time Crystals
Photonic time crystals are materials with a consistent structure in space but properties that change periodically over time. This time-based variation allows light’s spectral composition to be modulated and amplified, making them valuable for optical information processing.
“This gives us new degrees of freedom but also poses a lot of challenges,” explained Professor Carsten Rockstuhl from KIT’s Institute for Theoretical Solid-State Physics and Institute of Nanotechnology. “This study paves the way for using these materials in information processing systems capable of using and amplifying light of any frequency.”
A Step Closer to Four-dimensional Photonic Crystals
The key parameter of a photonic time crystal is its bandgap in momentum space. Momentum is a measure of the direction in which light propagates. A bandgap specifies the direction in which light has to propagate in order to be amplified; the wider the bandgap, the greater the amplification.
“Previously we’ve had to intensify the periodic variation of material properties such as the refractive index to achieve a wide bandgap. Only then can light be amplified at all,” explained Puneet Garg, one of the study’s two lead authors. “Since the options for doing that are limited for most materials, it’s a big challenge.”
Advancing Optical Materials with Space-Time Crystals
The researchers’ solution involved combining photonic time crystals with an additional spatial structure. They created “photonic space-time crystals” by integrating photonic time crystals made of silicon spheres that “trap” and hold light longer than had previously been possible. The light then reacts much better to periodic changes in material properties.
“We’re talking about resonances that intensify the interactions between light and matter,” said Xuchen Wang, the other lead author. “In such optimally tuned systems, the bandgap extends across nearly the entire momentum space, which means light can be amplified regardless of its direction of propagation. This could be the crucial missing step on the way toward practical use of such novel optical materials.”
Potential and Applications of Photonic Innovations
“We’re very excited about this breakthrough in photonic materials, and we look forward to seeing the long-term impact of our research. Now the enormous potential of modern optical materials research can be realized,” Rockstuhl said. “The idea isn’t limited to optics and photonics; it can be applied to various physical systems and has the potential to inspire new research in other fields.”
Reference: “Expanding momentum bandgaps in photonic time crystals through resonances” by X. Wang, P. Garg, M. S. Mirmoosa, A. G. Lamprianidis, C. Rockstuhl and V. S. Asadchy, 12 November 2024, Nature Photonics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01563-3
This research project was carried out in the “Wave phenomena: analysis and numerics” Collaborative Research Center, funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), and is embedded in the Helmholtz Association’s Information research field.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
The key parameter of a photonic space-time crystal is its bandgap in momentum space. Momentum is a measure of the direction in which light propagates. A bandgap specifies the direction in which light has to propagate in order to be amplified; the wider the bandgap, the greater the amplification.
VERY GOOD！！！
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
1. Are photonic space-time crystals two-dimensional, three-dimensional or others?
2. What is the space-time background of the Photonic space-time crystals?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
For example:
The mathematics had clearly told us that the topological vortex gravitational field can evolve into a complex space-time structure from the cusp singularity. From accretion disks to quantum spins, countless facts show that the interaction and balance of topological vortex gravitational fields are indispensable in the formation and evolution of cosmic matter.
However, contemporary physics has always regarded understanding as muddle headed and been blindly inferring from unfounded assumptions. Wrong world outlook and scientific outlook may mislead a generation, even several generations.
Topological vortex and its twin anti-vortex exhibit parity conservation (P), charge conjugation (C) and time reversal (T) symmetry. The physical real mirror image of nature can be exist between the topological vortex and its twin anti-vortex, not must be between the high-dimensional space-time matters formed by their interaction.
It is meaningless to discuss the CP of two particles (or things) that are not mirror images of each other. This type of discussion is full of deception and misleading. Its absurd aspect lies in:
1. Firstly, subjectively determine that two particles (or things) are mirror images of each other.
2. Subsequently, experimental detection revealed that the two particles (or things) are asymmetric.
The experiment showed that the previous subjective determination was incorrect. According to common sense, it should be concluded that the two particles (or things) are not mirror images of each other.
However, physical science today does not do so. Their conclusion is:
The two particles (or things) that are mirror images of each other are asymmetric.
This blatant sophistry and misleading behavior is undoubtedly lacks the spirit of science.
— –Extracted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-811427.
Not necessarily. Suppose we have a thing and its mirror. A property exists with the mirror that does not exist in the original. If the property is not observed (and very possibly not expressed in theory), then we’re guaranteed to have an asymmetry present that defies explanation. Nevertheless, the research physicist will still say that he is in possession of a thing and its mirror. He states from what logically follows that it just so happens that the mirror presents an asymmetry. It will now be up to another research scientist to explain away this asymmetry, either by means of a logical hypothesis or by means of the scientific experiment (but most likely both, lol).
If you can pretend that hidden variables actually exist (EPR; Einstein et. al), it’s no stretch of the imagination to identify asymmetries in nature that coexist with mirrored things.
P. S.: I’m doing a research paper that’s funded by my college that attempts to shed light on the racial propensities of man. I believe racism is far more prevalent in a man’s thoughts than what society is lead to believe. I am using groups of Chinese scientists as my subjects, as I hypothesy that the Chinese researcher who presently lives in the United States is motivated by racist ideals for his decision to emigrate to China. Feedstock from Xi Jinping’s speeches regarding the 100th anniversary (2049) will serve centrally in the paper, as those speeches may contain “dog whistles” that raise the ears of racially sensitive Chinese individuals and implicate specifically the Han Chinese as the racially superior heir to mankind. Those Chinese persons who choose to move to China outwardly claim that it was the Trump-era “China Initiative” that’s motivating them to move, but my research is pointing to latent racist identities which are prompting their moves. What do you think?
Please continue to engage your imagination.
However, while imagination is a beautiful and essential aspect of human creativity, it often does not align with scientific principles.
Nonetheless, we encourage you to proceed, as the Physical Review publications have always valued imagination thinking. Your contributions may lead to significant recognition. Congratulations will be in order if that happens.
Moreover, science transcends national and cultural boundaries. It is important to maintain an inclusive and respectful attitude in scientific community, unless it is pseudoscience.
I disagree because of that Einstein’s imagination he could not conceptualize relativity. The same with others who have made discoveries. Without their imagination there could be no basis for the proof that was eventually discovered.
6th natural state. isn’t there a natural tendency for all matter to be assymetrical? it would only be possible at a point where there is a perfect multidirectional offsetting forces such as gravity in space?
Anyway , this light amplification is very fascinating . but, I’m afraid I may not understand completely . Will light be brighter (manufacturing higher Photon output then input) or will light be denser (more closer to matter) as a result or other?
thx and nice comment BTW.
Not necessarily. Suppose we have a thing and its mirror. A property exists with the mirror that does not exist in the original. If the property is not observed (and very possibly not expressed in theory), then we’re guaranteed to have an asymmetry present that defies explanation. Nevertheless, the research physicist will still say that he is in possession of a thing and its mirror. He states from what logically follows that it just so happens that the mirror presents an asymmetry. It will now be up to another research scientist to explain away this asymmetry, either by means of a logical hypothesis or by means of the scientific experiment (but most likely both, lol).
If you can pretend that hidden variables actually exist (EPR; Einstein et. al), it’s no stretch of the imagination to identify asymmetries in nature that coexist with mirrored things.
P. S.: I’m doing a research paper that’s funded by my college that attempts to shed light on the racial propensities of man. I believe racism is far more prevalent in a man’s thoughts than what society is lead to believe. I am using groups of Chinese scientists as my subjects, as I hypothesy that the Chinese researcher who presently lives in the United States is motivated by racist ideals for his decision to emigrate to China. Feedstock from Xi Jinping’s speeches regarding the 100th anniversary (2049) will serve centrally in the paper, as those speeches may contain “dog whistles” that raise the ears of racially sensitive Chinese individuals and implicate specifically the Han Chinese as the racially superior heir to mankind. Those Chinese persons who choose to move to China outwardly claim that it was the Trump-era “China Initiative” that’s motivating them to move, but my research is pointing to latent racist identities which are prompting their moves. What do you think?
C
Keep it simple. Kudos to the brilliant scientists unlocking the mysteries of time crystals, pushing the boundaries of physics and imagination.
Time crystals and frozen light represent the dawn of a new era in understanding the nature of time, energy, and the universe itself. The mind is limited. Our imagination’s have no limitations.
However, while imagination is a beautiful and essential aspect of human creativity, it often does not align with scientific principles.
Nonetheless, we encourage you to proceed, as the Physical Review publications have always valued imagination thinking. Your contributions may lead to significant recognition. Congratulations will be in order if that happens.
For example:
A paper called “Question of Parity Conservation in Weak Interactions”. Which published by Physical Review Letters (PRL) in October 1956. In which the question of parity conservation in β decays and in hyperon and meson decays is examined. Possible experiments are suggested which might test parity conservation in these interactions.
However, there are not clear evidence to support the inference and the possible experiments.
Here’s why,
1. If we don’t understand how θ & τ was formed, there will be no clear evidence to infer parity violation of them in weak interaction.
2. There is no clear evidence to suggest that two sets of cobalt-60 can be transformed into symmetry by rotating in opposite directions. Similarly, the motion of two hydrogen atoms – electrons around the nucleus – may not necessarily be symmetrical at the same time, even via reverse rotation.
— –Extracted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-811427.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called academic publications (such as PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) obstinately believe that two sets of cobalt 60 rotating in opposite directions can become two mirror images of each other. This is a public humiliation to the normal intelligence of the public. They conducted extensive pseudo scientific research based on CP violations, published countless pseudo scientific papers, and received various awards. The so-called scientific evaluation system constructed based on these so-called academic publications opened the dirtiest, ugliest, and most evil era in the history of modern science.
Please continue to engage your imagination. God particles and devil particles are prize worthy, they represent the spirit and hope of today’s physics.
However, while imagination is a beautiful and essential aspect of human creativity, it often does not align with scientific principles.
Nonetheless, we encourage you to proceed, as the Physical Review publications have always valued imagination thinking. Your contributions may lead to significant recognition. Congratulations will be in order if that happens.
For example:
A paper called “Question of Parity Conservation in Weak Interactions”. Which published by Physical Review Letters (PRL) in October 1956. In which the question of parity conservation in β decays and in hyperon and meson decays is examined. Possible experiments are suggested which might test parity conservation in these interactions.
However, there are not clear evidence to support the inference and the possible experiments.
Here’s why,
1. If we don’t understand how θ & τ was formed, there will be no clear evidence to infer parity violation of them in weak interaction.
2. There is no clear evidence to suggest that two sets of cobalt-60 can be transformed into symmetry by rotating in opposite directions. Similarly, the motion of two hydrogen atoms – electrons around the nucleus – may not necessarily be symmetrical at the same time, even via reverse rotation.
— –Extracted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-811427.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called academic publications (such as PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) obstinately believe that two sets of cobalt 60 rotating in opposite directions can become two mirror images of each other. This is a public humiliation to the normal intelligence of the public. They conducted extensive pseudo scientific research based on CP violations, published countless pseudo scientific papers, and received various awards. The so-called scientific evaluation system constructed based on these so-called academic publications opened the dirtiest, ugliest, and most evil era in the history of modern science.
Please continue to engage your imagination. God particles and devil particles are prize worthy, they represent the spirit and hope of today’s physics.
Clearly if there is one electron around a nucleus we are talking asymmetrical. Maybe not perceptive enough to see it but there is not a symmetrical balance there. it has to be a wobble.
But I believe that’s part of The Grand Design as to have these different types of wobbles occur. It is the basis of all matter!