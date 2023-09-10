Unmasking Economic Inequality: New Study Disproves Theories Linking Poverty to Poor Decision Making

A global study led by a researcher at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and published in the journal Scientific Reports reveals that economic disparities at a societal level can’t be attributed solely to the poor making bad choices or the wealthy making good ones. Poor decisions were the same across all income groups, including for people who have overcome poverty.

Despite the escalating economic inequality within nations, strategies to combat it have largely fallen short, especially those centered around behavioral methodologies. It has been frequently insinuated – but not empirically verified until this study – that the decision-making habits of those in the lower income brackets might hinder the effectiveness of behavioral interventions aimed at improving upward economic mobility.

The study is based on online surveys in 22 languages with close to 5,000 participants from 27 countries in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Decision-making ability was measured through 10 individual biases, including (1) temporal discounting, not preferring immediate funds over larger future gains; (2) overestimation, or thinking you are better than you are at making decisions; (3) over-placement, or thinking you are better than the average person at making decisions; and (4) extremeness, or taking the “middle option” simply because it seems safer than the highest or lowest.

Taken along with related work showing that temporal discounting is tied more to the broader societal economic environment rather than individual financial circumstances, the new findings are a major validation of arguments stating that poorer individuals are not uniquely prone to cognitive biases that alone explain protracted poverty.

“Our research does not reject the notion that individual behavior and decision-making may directly relate to upward economic mobility. Instead, we narrowly conclude that biased decision-making does not alone explain a significant proportion of population-level economic inequality,” says first author Kai Ruggeri, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Columbia Public Health.

“Low-income individuals are not uniquely prone to cognitive biases linked to bad financial decisions. Instead, scarcity is more likely a greater driver of these decisions,” Ruggeri adds.

