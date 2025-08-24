Want to Cool the Planet? Plant Trees Here

Planting trees helps cool the planet, but not all locations deliver the same benefits.

New research shows that tropical forests are the real climate champions — pulling in carbon, releasing cooling water vapor, and even helping to suppress fires. While planting at higher latitudes can sometimes trap more heat than it prevents, tropical trees offer the strongest returns for both climate stability and fire resistance, making them nature’s most effective frontline defenders.

Tropical Planting Brings Biggest Climate Benefits

Planting more trees can help lower global temperatures and reduce fire risk, but the biggest benefits come when they are grown in the tropics, according to new research from UC Riverside.

The study, published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, confirms that planting trees is generally good for the climate because they remove warming carbon dioxide from the air. Yet the local temperature effects vary greatly depending on where the trees are planted. In higher latitudes, forests can sometimes create a slight warming effect, while in tropical regions they tend to provide stronger cooling.

Why Tropics Are the Sweet Spot for Tree Growth

“Our study found more cooling from planting in warm, wet regions, where trees grow year-round. Tropical trees not only pull carbon dioxide from the air, they also cool while releasing water vapor,” said study first author and UCR graduate student James Gomez. “It’s not that planting elsewhere doesn’t help – it does – but the tropics offer the strongest returns per tree.”

These results align with an earlier UCR investigation suggesting that tree planting could cool Earth’s surface more than scientists once thought. That earlier work focused on the chemical ways trees interact with the atmosphere, while the new study highlights the physical processes that contribute to cooling.

The Cooling Power of Tree ‘Sweating’

These effects include “tree sweating,” or evapotranspiration. Tree roots pull water from the soil, which then travels up through the trunk and into the leaves. When pores in the leaves open up so the tree can take in carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, some of the water in the leaves evaporates into the air. This process cools the air on Earth’s surface and cools the tree, too.

“It’s just like the way sweating cools your body,” Gomez said. “In the tropics, there is constantly water available for trees, and that increases transpiration.”

Clouds, Humidity, and Sunlight Blocking

Trees can also reduce the amount of sunlight that reaches the planet’s surface. As they give off water vapor, the air can become more humid. More humidity can mean more clouds, and water vapor itself can soak up some sun. Both of these effects reduce the amount of sun that reaches the ground, giving a cooling effect.

The physical effects of the added trees yield weak global mean cooling of 0.01° F, although this cooling does become significant in the tropics at about 0.1° F, with some tropical regions like central Africa experiencing cooling up to 0.8° F.

Carbon Storage Adds Even More Cooling

Accounting for the carbon sequestration of the added trees is expected to amplify these cooling effects by about 0.15° F globally. The researchers note that better estimates of the carbon sequestration effects will be explored in a future study, where both the physical and carbon cycle effects of establishing new forests are interactively simulated.

“Though the non-CO2 effects are small, it is good news that they are not warming, which prior studies have indicated is likely,” Gomez said.

A Realistic Scenario for Global Tree Planting

For this study, the researchers also used a relatively realistic scenario, planting trees in places where they have been removed, avoiding deforestation, and limiting new trees to places where they would not displace people or too much agricultural land. In addition, the experiment used data from 12 climate models commonly used for international policy analysis, so the results would be more reliable than relying on a single model.

The researchers also found that, in some cases, trees can have a fire suppression effect. “In tropical savannahs, and in other places around the world, trees are much more fire resistant than grasses,” Gomez said.

However, the study found that in parts of Canada and the northeastern U.S., trees would likely cause more fires and reduce cooling by absorbing too much sun.

Finding the Goldilocks Zone for Forests

“This is not an invitation to get rid of the trees growing there! They provide multiple benefits for ecosystems and diversity, reducing CO2 and cooling the surrounding areas,” Gomez said.

“What we need is a Goldilocks zone of trees in each region. Just the right amount to have the strongest and most positive climate effects.”

Reference: “Climate effects of a future net forestation scenario in CMIP6 models” by James L. Gomez, Robert J. Allen, Larry W. Horowitz, Steven T. Turnock, Rosie A. Fisher, Olivia E. Clifton, Bryan K. Mignone, Elena Shevliakova and Sergey Malyshev, 8 August 2025, npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

DOI: 10.1038/s41612-025-01127-4

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.